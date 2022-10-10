5 Trending Meme Coins to Watchlist: TFT, SHIB, TAMA, BIG, SFM

Toon Finance $TFT

What is $TFT?

Toon Finance is an innovative all in one DEX swap platform similar to pancake swap however it will be used for the ERC20/Ethereum network while Pancake Swap is only for the Binance/ BEP20 network.

Toon Finance is offering a new P2E game encrypted with SHA256. SHA256 ensures that users get the most out of their experience with a secure and fun platform.

Toon finance has tons of cute cuddly characters to choose from that will be featured and used in their game. Players will be able to choose from multiple different characters so if they get tired of one they can just choose another.

Toon Finance CoinMarketCap

Toon Finance DEX swap has also announced that they have recently been added to CoinMarketCap, wow! This is great news for the Toon team. These guys are really moving up fast. They are offering an airdrop giveaway ($300,000) to the first 1,000 users to join the Toon Army, you can find more information here. The only requirement is that you are ready to go to the moon!

Toon Finance Litepaper

Toon Finance is already offering more features with their new and upcoming P2E gaming platform. They have a clean Litepaper that explains the details which you can find here. Toon Finance Litepaper.

Join the Toon team of cute cuddly characters as they go to the moon and beyond before the end of 2022. This is going to be one of the biggest ICO drops of the year and you will not want to miss out. This one is definitely on my watchlist and it should be on yours too.

Toon Finance has already raised over $1MIL in pre-sale and they are on the path to raising 10 MIL total, if they continue to work hard there is no reason that this project will not raise the rest. They are already on CMC. For more information check out their presale and website using the links below.

Shiba Inu $SHIB

What is $SHIB?

Shiba Inu is a decentralized cryptocurrency launched in August 2020. The token was created as a parody of Dogecoin and its logo is a picture of the Shiba Inu dog.

SHIB was created on the Ethereum blockchain and is therefore an ERC-20 token. It has a total supply of one quadrillion (1,000,000,000,000,000) tokens and cannot be mined.

Instead, new SHIB tokens are minted when holders of the token send it to the "burn address", which destroys the token and creates new ones. As of May 2021, SHIB has a market capitalization of over US$10 billion.

Shib Inu was known for the owners giving over half of the tokens to Volatik Buterin who is Ethereums co-founder and then later selling these tokens off for massive gains and giving those gains to charity. Wow, What is next for the SHIB/Buterin team, lol.

History of Shiba Inu Token

The anonymous creator(s) of SHIB wanted to create a token that would be "fun and meme-able" but would also have actual utility.

The project was announced on Twitter in August 2020 and the token immediately gained popularity due to its Dogecoin-inspired design and because Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, frequently tweets about Dogecoin (which is often referred to as "the meme coin").

You can view SHIB on CoinMarketCap and Binance which are two major platforms in the crypto and defi industry.

TamaDoge $TAMA

What is $TAMA?

TamaDoge, the new Tamagotchi like game has been gaining a lot of attention lately as they have just recently been added to Binance. Is it all hype? Read more to find out how it works.

When you play the game, you will be able to build up an inventory of unique cards that can be used to win prizes for real. Doge is not only the future of Doge coin, but it is also the future of Play-to-Earn.

Anyone can mint the doges they want and create a virtual world where they can breed, train, and compete to win prizes and climb the rankings. You will be able to mint, breed, and fight your own Tamadoge pet when you get the gateway token for the Tamaverse.

The market for memes has been consistent for more than one year now, especially with early investors in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu making huge profits from both platforms.

For most projects the major setbacks are that they lack the level of utility or don’t have a clear use. TamaDoge has recently been added to a few centralized exchanges which in my opinion beats the purpose of a decentralized exchange.

Big Eyes $BIG

What is $BIG?

Big Eyes is the new token that has been gaining popularity amongst the defi community along with Toon Finance and TamaDoge.

I would say these 3 tokens are really doing a great job as far as building community and marketing. Big Eyes token is planning on raising 50 Million in presale. They claim to have already raised 5 million however there is no solid proof of this.

Big Eyes claims to be a 100% community driven token. The only issue is they do not seem to have a legitimate voting system. Other than that I’d say that the concept is pretty good.

Either way, this coin has been going nuts in the community. A lot of people are already in the presale according to their telegram.

SafeMoon (SFM)

What is $SFM?

Who remembers this moon rocket gem that exploded over 100k X last year? I know I do.

Safemoon coin is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2021. It is a fork of the popular cryptocurrency,SafeMoon. The coin uses the DeFI protocol to provide liquidity to its users. Safemoon also uses a new staking algorithm that allows users to earn more interest on their investments.

The staking algorithm used by Safemoon allows users to earn more interest on their investments than they would with traditional investment options such as stocks or bonds.

So overall, if you plan to stake the tokens then this may be a good long term investment however being that this coin has reached outrageously huge highs you may want to wait for a nice dip before investing.

The team behind Safemoon has also created a mobile app that allows users to track their investments and see real-time prices for all the major cryptocurrencies. The app also includes a wallets feature so you can store your Safemoon coins safely.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.