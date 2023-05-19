5 Ways a Low CIBIL Score Can Negatively Impact Your Creditworthiness

A CIBIL score is a crucial component in your financial well-being. This is because credit approval heavily relies on a good CIBIL score. It reflects your repayment habits and trustworthiness as a borrower. Moreover, a good CIBIL score can increase the chances of getting favourable terms on your loan.

TransUnion CIBIL is one of the most reputed and widely used credit information companies that provide a 3-digit credit score known as CIBIL score. It ranges between 300 to 900, and lenders consider a CIBIL score of 750 and above an excellent score.

However, not everyone can have an excellent CIBIL score, especially not if you are new to credit. In such cases, having a poor score has some consequences. Read on to know how a low CIBIL score can have a negative impact on your creditworthiness and hinder your loan approvals.

Lenders will Consider You a Risky Applicant

A CIBIL score is an important factor that lenders consider before approving your credit. In addition, for lenders, demonstrating your ability to repay the borrowed credit is key to getting your credit approved.

Having a low CIBIL score makes your profile appear negatively, and you are perceived a risky borrower. This is because a low credit score is indicative of:

Inexperience with credit Mismanaged credit in the past

Both of these implications do not help your care, and lenders will generally steer clear. In fact, if your score is between the range of 300 and 600, lenders may even reject your application. To increase your chances of getting credit whenever needed, work on gradually getting a good CIBIL score. Increasing your creditworthiness is the best way to move ahead.

Higher Interest Rates Charged on Credit

As mentioned above, a low CIBIL score suggests that you are a high-risk applicant. In such cases, lenders often find ways to offset this set. In such instances, you will get approval for the loan, even with a low score. However, since they perceive you as a risky borrower, they are likely to offer higher interest rates.

This helps reduce losses, in the instance that you default on payments during the tenure. Conversely, a borrower with a good CIBIL score enjoys lower rates. In general, higher interest rates are problematic because they increase the cost of borrowing.

The longer the tenure, the more you end up paying as interest, and this can cut into your savings quite heavily. So, it is in your best interest to secure the lowest rates on offer, which is possible with a good CIBIL score.

Stricter Lending Terms

Higher rates are just one of the downsides to getting approval for a loan with a poor CIBIL score. Another downside is the fact that lenders will impose stricter terms and conditions on the loan.

For one, lenders are less likely to offer a high sanction, or the loan amount you need. This is because a higher loan is directly proportional to the risk incurred. As such, it translates to a higher risk for the lender.

Secondly, the lender may not offer a flexible tenure. You may have limited repayment options to choose from, and this may force you into a less-than-ideal payment plan. Such impositions are only put in place because the lender is taking a higher risk by lending to you.

Delay in Loan Processing

Considering the higher risk involved, lenders also tend to take extra precautions. Some have long-winded verification processes for a borrower who lacks a good CIBIL score. This can lead to delays in loan processing and in disbursement of your sanction.

With a low CIBIL score, there are few things to expect.

Additional documents required:

You might have to submit some additional paperwork to prove that you can afford EMI payments. These might include showing all the sources of income, bank account details, etc.

Stricter verification process:

Lenders might need additional verification to understand your profile and the risk associated with approving a loan for you. For this purpose, they might contact your past loan or credit card providers, employers, etc.

Request for a co-applicant:

Lenders that are not satisfied with the documents and the initial verification process may require you to add a co-applicant or a guarantor. This is usually your best chance of getting the loan, as lenders consider both financial profiles when assessing the application.

Keep in mind that the loan disbursement process might take more time than you expected, if you have a poor CIBIL score. The easiest way to avoid such issues is to apply with a co-applicant or a guarantor. It is important to pick someone with an excellent profile to have the best odds.

Ineligibility for Specialized Loan Offers

Financial institutions provide several specialised loan offers to their clients. These include pre-approved loan facilities and instant loan facilities for customers with good CIBIL scores and creditworthiness.

However, with a low CIBIL score, you will not qualify for such offers. Lenders will be hesitant due to the repayment risk factor, and you may miss out on great deals. Also, some credit cards offer attractive rewards and offers for their top clients with strong creditworthiness.

To avail additional offers and rewards, the best strategy is to improve your CIBIL score.

Easy Tips to Build a Good CIBIL Score

Paying your dues timely

Keeping your credit utilization low

Paying off existing credit

Maintaining a good credit mix

Checking your credit reports regularly for any errors

Monitoring and reviewing your CIBIL score promptly

While these are a few tips that can help you maintain a good credit score, understanding the consequences of a low score is important. This can help you make better decisions, and work toward improving your credit health, before taking on any more debt.

Moreover, by understanding the downsides, you are more likely to check CIBIL score before applying. Remember, a good CIBIL score can ultimately open multiple financial doors, providing you with better access to a stable and stress-free financial future.

