5G is set to change the way we live! Find out how

The 5G network will soon become a part of our lives. Commercially, 5G will soon be available in India. Most of the companies are in the last phase of 5G trials including telecom service giant, Airtel. It is being said that users will be able to experience 100 times higher speed than the current speed. The 5G technology is not only going to change the smart phones but the entire world will experience the changes. Many things which seem to be impossible at the moment will become part of our daily lives which we can’t even imagine. We will be able to connect cars, houses, machines and all different gadgets together on the 5G network. Besides this, it will simplify our lives in various different ways.

Let us try to understand in detail the 5G and the big changes it is going to bring along with it.

What is a 5G network?

5G is the fifth generation of wireless networks. If you remember, it was the first generation of the network that provided us the facility to talk on the network. The world experienced the text messages for the first time on a 2G network. The 3G network gave us the facility of basic computing and the internet. 4G network gave us high speed internet and we for the first time were able to use multiple functions apps on our mobile phones. Now with the 5G network, you will be able to experience a speed of around 1GB per second. You will be able to surf the internet without buffering. Films would be downloaded within a few seconds. OTT apps will load faster. It will change the whole experience of mobile gaming. 5G is being called a catalyst of the fourth industrial revolution.

How will 5G change the way we live?

The 5G network can be used in automatic cars, robotic surgery and even in the automatic weapon. You can gauge the capability of 5G from the fact that if anyone is seriously injured or sick in any remote area of the country and is not in position to travel then with the help of 5G the patient can be treated virtually by means of virtual reality controllers. Once 5G becomes accessible, the business methodologies will change and small companies will also become hi-tech. Recently, Facebook has introduced itself as a Meta company. Along with Facebook many other companies are working on a new world of internet which is Metaverse. 5G is going to play a pivotal and decisive role in Metaverse. With the arrival of 5G, you will be able to call a self driving mini clinic at your home just by a single click. In simpler words, we would be able to see tremendous changes in almost all areas due to the 5G network.

100X higher speed on the mobile phones

The 5G network will be no lesser than a gift for the consumers. Mobile internet speed will become 100 times more on the 5G network as compared to 4G. High definition films will be downloaded in merely a few seconds. Digital connectivity will increase in the offices. It will also help with work from home. While you work from home, uploading big files is the biggest challenge. But with the 5G, it will no longer be a concern. Besides this, the OTT (Over the top) industry will also witness great changes. At present, OTT users majorly face the buffering issue but this too would be resolved with the 5G network.

Internet of Things (IoT)

Over the last few years, a lot of discussion has been going on around the Internet of Things, but it is important to know what exactly this is? The Internet of Things simply means the things that are connected to the Internet. Although the IoT devices are in use currently but with the arrival of 5G, there will be tremendous increase in it. It is expected that by 2030 the number of active IoT devices will reach 125 billion which was only 11 billion till last year. Smart bulb, smart speaker, smart fan, smart TV etc are some of the devices which you probably will witness getting better in the form of an IoT device.

Travelling by automatic vehicles

From Apple to Ola, Uber to Tesla, all the big players are busy advancing the automotive sector. In the coming few years, the automotive sector is going to become automatic to a greater extent. Many world class tech companies are working rapidly on automatic vehicles. The future of automatic vehicles largely depends on the 5G network. It is futile to even think about self-driving cars without the 5G. You can already see many self-driving cars on the road. However, one of the disadvantages of the automation is that it will leave lakhs of truck, bus and taxi drivers unemployed.