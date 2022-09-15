6 New Altcoins to invest in 2022

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency, trading at $22K with a market cap of $433 billion. However, users are now looking for potential cryptos better than Bitcoin.

With projects coming up that are offering new use-cases via blockchain technology, this guide looks to review the altcoins with the highest potential.

The Top 6 New Altcoins That Could be a Bitcoin Killer in July 2022

Here is a brief overview of the good altcoins to invest in July 2022.

A Closer Look at the 6 New Altcoins That Could be a Bitcoin Killer

After the recent correction in the crypto markets, many investors are asking - what is the best altcoin to buy right now? Below we take a closer look at the best altcoins to buy now in July 2022, cryptos better than Bitcoin to hold.

1. Tamadoge - The Memecoin Game That Provides Innovative NFTs

Tamadoge tops the list of potential Bitcoin killers due to its innovative twist of being a meme coin with real-world utility.

Tamadoge is a play-to-earn cryptocurrency meme coin that allows players to breed, train, and battle little NFT pets against each other to win points. The player that tops the leaderboard with the most points wins the claim to the Dogepool prize each month.

Tamadoge is slated to become the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu quickly. Solid Proof has already audited it, and the team has been verified through Coinsniper.

The great thing about this meme coin project is that it is a fun game that appeals to everybody, regardless of their interest in the cryptocurrency industry.

Players have to start by purchasing an NFT from the Tamadoge Store. Each NFT has a 3D animated model that lets players use their pets as avatars in various metaverses. This means that the NFTs are interoperable and highly innovative.

The funds won each month by players are generated from the sales in the Tamadoge Store.

65% of all the revenue generated there is sent directly to the prize pool.

Another 30% is used for marketing and platform development.

The remaining 5% is used to burn $TAMA - making it a deflationary token.

The roadmap for Tamadoge is quite exciting. After the pets have launched in Q4 2022, the team intends to create a host of metaverse partnerships. Then, in Q3 2023, the team intends to launch the Tamadoge P2E arcade with an augmented reality app expected to drop by Q4 2023.

Overall, Tamadoge is the perfect opportunity to get into an innovative meme coin with some serious potential.

2. Battle Infinity - Best Altcoin to Buy Right Now

We found that Battle Infinity is one of the best altcoins to buy right now. The decentralized project offers a play-to-earn (P2E) universe where users can access various DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocols to earn in-game rewards.

The main feature is the Battle Arena, the metaverse ecosystem which Battle Infinity offers. To take part in the P2E ecosystem, users can access IBAT tokens, the native cryptocurrency. Once users earn in-game rewards, they receive IBAT tokens which boast multiple functionalities.

Firstly, the token can be deposited on the Battle Stake - a decentralized exchange (DEX), where IBAT can be swapped with other crypto tokens.

IBAT is also a staking token, which can be staked for potentially high Annual Percentage Yields (APY) on the IBAT Battle Stake. One of the new NFT projects, Battle Infinity, lets users customize their avatars, minted as NFTs via smart contract protocols.

Battle Infinity envisions a metaverse where users can join the community via VR headsets and participate in events and concerts on this virtual ecosystem. The token successfully concluded its presale recently, 66 days early. 16,500 BNB worth just over $5M was raised in total. Interestingly, the second half was sold out in less than 24 hours.

To get the latest updates, subscribe to Battle Infinity’s Telegram channel.

3. Lucky Block - Best New Crypto to Buy

Lucky Block is another upcoming NFT project and the best new crypto to buy in July 2022. The project is an NFT-based competition platform that allows users to win weekly crypto and NFT draws. Players access the Platinum Rollers Club NFT to enter for these prizes.

Lucky Block uses the platform to maintain LBLOCK, the native crypto token. Users stand a chance to win up to $50,000, which is rewarded in LBLOCK. To enter draws, players must buy at least five tickets valued at $1.

LBLOCK began trading in January 2022 and rewarded users with an ROI of more than 1,100% within the first two weeks.

With a current price of $0.0009, LBLOCK is one of the best new crypto to buy in 2022.

4. Ethereum - Crypto that will be Bigger than Bitcoin

Ethereum is the largest altcoin in the crypto sector, with a market cap of $183 billion. The second largest digital asset, Ethereum, has the potential to become one of the cryptos bigger than Bitcoin.

Ethereum is an open-sourced and decentralized network that deploys smart contracts to facilitate multiple DeFi protocols, DApps and NFT projects on its platform. As of April 2022, Ethereum recorded a staggering $50 billion + daily trading volume for NFTs on its platform.

Currently, Ethereum is trading at $1,500, which is 70% below its ATH of $4,900.

5. Dogecoin - Cheap Altcoin with Potential

Dogecoin is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies and best shitcoins to buy in 2022. This open-sourced digital currency was launched in 2013 and works on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus.

However, the token is popular due to its huge social media backing, led by the richest man in the world. Doge has been known to witness price increases after being backed by Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla. In the past, Doge has received widespread attention following Elon Musk’s tweets supporting the token.

The cryptocurrency had one of its best years in 2021, after spiking from $0.004 in January to an ATH of $0.73 in May. However, the token has corrected by 90% since its ATH and is currently trading at $0.06 per token.

6. Decentraland - One of the Best Altcoins with Most Potential

For users looking to diversify their portfolios, metaverse cryptos are emerging as a popular sector in 2022. From this sector, Decentraland is one of the best metaverse tokens to invest in.

Decentraland is a virtual real estate game where users can buy, sell, plot pieces of land and stand a chance to earn in-game rewards. MANA is the monetary token of this platform, which is used to facilitate transactions and reward users.

2021 proved to be a successful year for MANA, as it rose from $0.08 at the beginning of the year to an ATH of $5.90 by November. This equates to a 7,275% price increase.

What is a Bitcoin Killer?

The term ‘Bitcoin Killer’ refers to an altcoin with the potential to flip Bitcoin’s market cap. Currently, Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap nearly 3 times larger than its next competitor, Ethereum.

Users must be looking for what is the best altcoin to buy right now? We recommend Tamadoge as the best altcoin. Still in its infancy, Tamadoge promises a virtual world where users can earn in-game rewards and make money on their tokens via staking, swapping and investing.

How to Buy $TAMA

The sections below show users how to buy TAMA - the best crypto to buy today.

Step 1: Set up an Ethereum wallet

Click on “Download” to get started with MetaMask.

Users can download an Ethereum-compatible wallet such as MetaMask to buy TAMA.

Step 2: Buy ETH or USDT

Users can buy TAMA tokens with ETH or USDT coins. Therefore, investors will need to purchase ETH or USDT through one of the exchange services. Additionally, users can purchase TAMA using the fiat on-ramp on the presale dashboard.

Step 3: Link MetaMask to the Presale Dashboard

Head over to the Tamadoge presale page, and click on “Connect Wallet” to link MetaMask with Tamadoge;

Users can then choose the MetaMask option and follow the instructions to link the wallet with the presale.

Step 4: Buy $TAMA

Once connected, users can choose to buy Tamadoge through the following options;

For example, to buy TAMA with ETH, simply enter the amount of TAMA you wish to purchase.

Once the presale has finished, you will be allowed to claim your purchased TAMA.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.