6 Nutritionists & Dietitians to consult for losing postpartum weight.

For losing postpartum weight, a health coach can offer personalized nutrition counselling tailored to your needs and lifestyle. They provide guidance on balanced eating to ensure you get essential nutrients while managing calorie intake. Additionally, they offer support and accountability, helping you set realistic goals and navigate challenges during your postpartum journey.

If you are looking for top dietitians/nutritionists to help with weight loss, here are six highly recommended professionals:

1. Ms. Sheenam K Malhotra, Head Dietitian & Co-Founder, Dietitian Sheenam LLP

Sheenam K Malhotra is one of the best dietitian, nutritionist, and wellness Consultant. If you are looking for weight loss or disease management with the personalised and customised diet plans, She is the best. She is globally recognised for her expertise and have transformed more than 10,000 lives. She is a co-founder of Dietitian Sheenam LLP which aims at transforming people's lives with real & traditional foods only. She is a degree holder in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics and encourages the use of food as a medicine for Healing. With her advanced knowledge in field, she is treating multiple lifestyle disorders such as Obesity, Thyroid, PCOD, Diabetes, Heart health and multiple diseases with holistic approach. She not only works on diets but changing the lives with simple philosophies of food and lifestyle changes by imparting knowledge through her videos on social media too.

Contact: +91 7888711292

Email: contact@dietitiansheenam.com

2. Ms. Jayalaxmi Hegde, Accredited Nutritionist, Specialising in PCOD & Certified Sports Nutritionist

Jayalaxmi Hegde is a leading nutritionist specializing in postpartum weight loss, with over 10 years of experience. She holds a Masters in Nutrition from Manipal University and has successfully guided women through their postpartum weight loss journeys. Jayalaxmi understands the unique challenges new mothers face and tailors her advice to support both physical recovery and emotional well-being. She also an active presence on Instagram, where she shares practical nutrition tips combining evidence-based practices and motivational content, thus empowering women to achieve their health goals during the postpartum period.

Contact: +91 7760756337

Email: hegde.nutritionist@gmail.com

3. Capt. Ritu Kumar Singh, Nutritionist & Pre/Post Natal Exercise Specialist, Founder, Fit Moms Fitter Homes

Meet Ritu Kumar Singh, the Best Nutritionist for Losing Pregnancy & Postpartum Weight. As an Ex-Army Officer with a passion for Health and Fitness, Capt. Ritu Kumar Singh (Retd) founded Fit Moms Fitter Homes®️ to empower new mothers on their fitness journeys. Specializing in holistic pre and postnatal health, she addresses not only weight loss but also key issues like Diastasis Recti and Pelvic Floor Prolapse. With tailored programs and a supportive community, she has helped over 5,000 women reclaim their strength and health. Her expertise and dedication make her the go-to nutritionist for mothers seeking sustainable and effective postpartum weight loss.

Email: fitmomsfitterhomes@gmail.com

4. Ms. Preety Tyagi, lead health coach, celebrity nutritionist and founder, MY22BMI

Ms. Preety Tyagi a health coach and founder of MY22BMI. She is an alumna of the Institute of Integrative Nutrition (IIN) in New York, is deeply passionate about health and transforming people’s perspectives on disease. With a background in Commerce and an MBA in Marketing, her journey into health and nutrition was driven by a desire to understand the profound impact of nutrition on health. She started her career in health coaching when she improved her and her family’s health. Today, Preety helps people across different countries achieve better health through personal coaching, helping them get on the road to a healthier and fuller life.

Email: care@my22bmi.com

Contact: 9654718425

5. Ms. Ritu Khaneja, Dietitian & Therapeutic Nutritionist, Founder, RightKcalories

Ms. Ritu Khaneja is one of the best and experienced Dietitian based in New Delhi. With a solid

background in the Health, Wellness and fitness industry, Ritu founded RightKcalories in 2017. Her

mission was to disseminate accurate information about lifestyle disorders, believing that prevention

is only possible through awareness. With her experience and passion, she transformed health of over

5,000 clients. Recently she launched a one-stop transformation center under her own name,

blending diet, wellness, and grooming services. Ritu believes that true beauty emanates from within,

and her goal is to help her clients become the best versions of themselves.

Email: ritukhaneja03@gmail.com

Contact: +91 7042090949

6. Ms. Vidhi Chawla, Holistic Dietitian & Health Coach, Founder, Fisico Diet & Aesthetic Clinic

a passionate, certified holistic dietician and a fit India Ambassador. She has transformed lives since 2010. Her proven 360° Method goes beyond diet, involving body, mind, soul, and energy to empower people to prioritize their health and navigate through the daily challenges easily. Her expertise lies in helping working professionals fix their hormones and gut health to achieve their ideal weight as a byproduct with permanent lifestyle changes with her Vital Balance 360° method. She helped numerous clients for lossing weight postpartum, curating personalised diet and lifestyle changes. Highly recognised with the 'Best Doctor and Healthcare Award', Dt. Chawla established "Fisico Diet & Aesthetic Clinic" in 2012. She guides clients towards sustainable wellness, addressing nutritional deficiencies, weight management, detoxification, and women's health issues. Her expertise extends to gut health, diabetes, gluten allergies, and hormone imbalances. With 5,000+ success stories, she believes that "The groundwork of all happiness is good health." Beyond her clinic, Dt. Chawla actively conducts workshops in MNCs and schools and serves as a judge and guest of honour at various events where she shares her valuable knowledge. Her holistic approach tackles body, mind, and soul to help you thrive, ensuring a harmonious balance in every aspect of your well-being. Her work & articles recognised by major publications such as Vogue India, Cosmopolitan, The Times of India, HT, Femina, Aaj Tak & much more.

Email: team.dietitianvidhichawla@gmail.com

