6 things to ask your doctor during your first IVF consultation

Going to a fertility clinic for the first time can be scary—you don’t know yet what to expect and how the experience will be like. Rest assured, all your feelings are warranted. But you can calm your nerves by preparing yourself for what’s coming ahead.

When you go in for your first consultation with an IVF expert, arm yourself with these questions that we’ve curated just for you with the help of obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Deepa Thiagarajmurthy. Dr. Deepa specialises in infertility and consults at Motherhood, Cloudnine, Kauvery, and Apollo Spectra hospitals in Chennai.

So let’s get started!

1. Start by asking about the clinic and doctor’s success rate in IVF

Unfortunately in India, there is no regulatory body that oversees IVF clinics and measures their success, so it is important for you to ask some tough questions. Says Dr Deepa: “Currently there is no possible way of finding out the exact success rate of each clinic. But what you need to remember is that success rates actually mean the live birth rate and not clinical pregnancy—which also includes all the pregnancies that end up in miscarriages. Most clinics portray the clinical pregnancy rates as success rates,” explains Dr Deepa.

Another thing to know is that the success rate of IVF depends on maternal age as well as a combination of other factors.

2. You need to ask your doctor how best to prepare yourself for IVF

There is no doubt that IVF can help you become a parent—but it is also an emotionally and financially draining process. “A couple should be physically, mentally, emotionally, and financially ready before they commit to the treatment. They should be physically fit and mentally stable to accept success as well as failure equally,” says Dr Deepa. This is why having a proper counselling session first about the various aspects of IVF treatment, costs, success rates and regarding complications, risks is crucial, she suggests.

3. Talk to your doctor about how you can manage any discomfort during the process

Since IVF treatment requires the administration of hormonal medication in reasonably high doses, you could experience a few side effects. “When the ovaries are producing many eggs, the size of the ovaries increases considerably and some women experience lower abdominal heaviness, discomfort, and nausea,” explains Dr Deepa. “So, it is better to be prepared mentally and know what to expect beforehand so that you don’t get excessively disappointed in case of any pain and discomfort,” she stresses.

4. Start a conversation with your doctor about IVF failure

While this might seem like a pessimistic approach to your treatment, the truth is that a failed IVF cycle is a reality for some patients—one that can be thoroughly heartbreaking. This is why Dr Deepa suggests talking to your doctor candidly about how likely you are to be successful with IVF, keeping in mind your age and medical history.

“At the clinic, couples should be counselled regarding their options if their IVF treatment were to fail. They should not have unrealistic expectations, and should be given the correct facts and figures so that they are mentally ready to accept both success and failure,” she explains.

5. While you’re at it, do talk to the clinic about ALL the costs involved

“Ideally the couple should be given all the costs involved during the counseling process, this includes blood tests, medication for stimulation, ultrasound scans, egg recovery cost, embryology lab costs, and embryo transfer costs,” says Dr. Deepa.

However, there are a few costs that follow after all this—like embryo freezing and pregnancy. Treatment for any complications like ovarian hyperstimulation also won’t be included in the initial quote given to you.

6. Lastly, ask your doctor about the options available to you for your embryos

With good-quality eggs and sperms, one IVF cycle can result in multiple viable embryos—all of which are NOT implanted in one go. So what happens to your remaining embryos after you get pregnant with IVF? Says Dr. Deepa: “You can freeze them, donate them to another couple, discard them, or donate them to research.”

Making a conscious choice is important here. “You should know your options clearly and consent for the next steps with full knowledge,” she concludes.