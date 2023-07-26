6 things you need to know about car loan balance transfer

With the increasing popularity of car loans, owning your dream car has become affordable and convenient for most of us. While you are repaying your existing car loan, you may find other loans available with better terms.

In such a case, transferring your car loan to a different lender might result in making your repayment more affordable. With a car loan balance transfer, you can shift your existing loan from one lender to another for better terms and conditions.

Apart from the primary advantage of securing more favourable loan conditions such as flexible repayment tenure or competitive interest rates, certain lenders also provide a top-up loan amount based on the car’s valuation. This feature allows you to get surplus funds, making the car loan balance transfer an attractive option for those looking for some additional funds for routine upkeep and maintenance.

Lenders such as Bajaj Finance offer car loan balance transfers and top-up with a range of attractive benefits, which include:

Substantial loan amount of up to Rs. 47 lakh

Bajaj Finance gives you the option to transfer the outstanding balance of your existing car loan and receive a high-value top-up of up to 180% of your car's value. You can get a loan of up to Rs. 47 lakh that enables you to make significant upgrades to your car, aligning it with the latest models in the market.

2. Three unique variants

Bajaj Finance offers three loan variants for its car loan balance transfer and top-up - Term Loan, Flexi Hybrid Loan, and Flexi Term Loan. When you choose either of the Flexi options, a loan limit is assigned to you from which you can withdraw funds as and when required. Interest is charged only on the amount that is withdrawn, and not on the total approved limit. You can also part-prepay your loan as many times as you can at no additional cost. However, a Flexi Hybrid Loan additionally offers the advantage of paying interest-only EMIs for the first part of the tenure.

3. Expedited processing

You can transfer your car loan balance and get the top-up amount within 48 hours* of approval in most cases. This quick disbursal of funds eliminates any unnecessary delays, enabling you to reap the benefits of the revised terms at the earliest. Additionally, whether it is enhancing the car’s features or covering unforeseen repair costs, the expedited processing ensures that you have access to the funds you need without any hassle.

4. Flexible repayment tenures

The Bajaj Finance Car Loan Balance Transfer and Top-up facility offers flexible loan tenures, allowing you to repay your loans over a period of up to 72 months. This enables you to split your loan amount into affordable EMIs.

5. Doorstep assistance

Bajaj Finance offers convenient doorstep assistance, enabling you to submit required documents from the comfort of your home. By scheduling an appointment, a dedicated representative will visit your residence, streamlining the process and eliminating the need to visit a physical store for evaluation.

6. Premium Services

As a customer, you have the opportunity to access a variety of additional services at a nominal cost. These value-added offerings include car insurance, life insurance, financial fitness report, and GPS tracker. This facility enhances your overall car loan experience, providing you with comprehensive support.

A car loan balance transfer and top-up offers you the benefit of getting better loan terms and thereby save on your borrowing cost. Bajaj Finance with its competitive interest rates is an ideal option for those seeking a high-value top-up loan and funds to cover some additional maintenance expenses as well.

*Terms and conditions apply

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.