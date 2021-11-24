6 things you’re getting wrong about IVF, according to a specialist

Deciding to go in for IVF is no small feat. Not only does the procedure take a big chunk out of your bank account, it also needs mental fortitude. But for all the stressors and anxiety-inducing elements of the fertility treatment, at the end of the day, you get to go home as parents with a little bundle of joy in your arms. And that’s exactly what IVF is: an advanced fertility treatment that can be a ray of hope for many childless couples.

That said, a quick Google search, social media chatter, and the rumour mill are all likely to tell you a gazillion things that can go wrong when you opt for in-vitro fertilisation. From guaranteed genetic faults in your off-spring to the need for complete bed rest during the weeks it takes to complete the procedure—IVF is surrounded by a whole lot of myths, which we are dedicated to busting today. And in this endeavour, we’re taking the help of Dr Rituparna Das who is a consultant of reproductive medicine at Ramakrishna IVF Centre in Siliguri. Dr Das is a dedicated infertility specialist and has expertise in all techniques of assisted reproduction.

And according to her, here are six things you might be getting wrong about IVF:

1. IVF has a 100% success rate

In order to understand IVF success rates, it’s essential to know how IVF is done. During this procedure, the woman is given is hormonal injections to induce superovulation, after which her eggs are retrieved. Then these eggs are fertilised with the semen collected from the male partner to create embryos which are then implanted into the woman’s womb. “The reason why IVF can’t give you a 100% guaranteed success is that women are born with a certain number of eggs,” explains Dr Das. “We extract these eggs during just one menstrual cycle, and unfortunately we don’t know whether in that cycle the eggs will be good enough to give us a pregnancy.”

2. IVF babies have genetic problems

“As such IVF babies have no genetic problems, but it is also important to note that people who do IVF have some pre-existing conditions because of which they have opted for this treatment,” says Dr Das. “For most patients, IVF is the last resort. They are already a bit compromised and might have genetic problems, which they pass on to their babies.”

Talking about reports that link genetic abnormalities to IVF babies, Dr Das explains that men with low sperm counts or azoospermia (no sperm) tend to carry genetic defects which are then passed on. “So genetic conditions in IVF babies are not because of the technology, it’s because of patients carrying genetically defective genes,” she adds.

3. IVF means twins and triplets

The myth that IVF always results in multiple babies comes from the fact that traditionally two to three embryos are implanted in the woman’s womb during the treatment, so as to ensure a higher chance of success. But as scary as the prospect sounds, the truth is that many couples actually want multiple children according to Dr Das. “Usually the patients that come to me want twin pregnancies because they are hoping to complete their family in one cycle,” she says.

But this doesn’t mean that getting pregnant via IVF means you’ll give birth to only twins or triplets. “If my patients want only a single child or if I see there is a problem with the womb, then we opt for elective single transfer (of the embryo),” she explains.

4. IVF is only for older couples

“We need to let go of the misconception that IVF is only meant for older couples and not for the young. It all depends on what the patient requires,” stresses Dr Das. “If a young patient comes in with endometriosis, a cyst in the ovary, tubal factor, or if she has had a previous surgery then IVF should be the first resort for her,” she adds.

IVF is mostly considered the last option for pregnancy, but Dr Das urges that in some cases it really needs to be the first line of treatment—even if the patient is in her 20s.

5. IVF is a risky procedure for the woman

To say that IVF has absolutely no side effects or contraindications would be wrong. But with the advent of new drugs and better technology, the most common side effects are now becoming rare. “Ovarian hyper-stimulation is a common side effect of IVF, but there exists technology and injections now that allows us to overcome it,” says Dr Das.

Talking about the surgical aspect of IVF that comes in when the egg needs to be extracted from the ovary, she says; “There is a less than one per cent chance of bleeding during this part of the procedure.”

6. IVF requires the woman to take complete bed rest

“In India, because we have extended family and we are spending so much, many patients think that you have to take complete bed rest—but actually you don’t require it,” urges Dr Das. “Because of the Covid situation, we advise a home rest to the woman for at least three days, after which she can resume her normal activities.”

“Because IVF comes with a lot of hope and is the last attempt at a pregnancy for many couples, people end up being overcautious and take to the bed even though it’s not needed,” she concludes.

