7 Best IAS Coaching in Gurgaon (Rank Wise) With Fees & Contact Details

Taking the UPSC exam is one of the most difficult sectors in India and requires you to have a lot of knowledge and persistence. Taking appropriate IAS coaching is very important for you to have proper guidance for your preparation for the UPSC exam. Clearing the test will help you get the opportunity to work in the civil service of the country and will be a very efficient choice for you. Taking proper IAS coaching in Gurgaon helps you easily clear the difficult government exam of the country. Gurgaon also provides the best environment for education, and many famous coaching institutes help students in framing their careers and providing proper guidance for the UPSC exam.

So, let’s discuss the top 7 best IAS coaching in Gurgaon, which will be a perfect choice for you to select if you want to clear the UPSC test.

Rank 1 - FIRST IAS Institute (Best IAS Coaching in Gurgaon)

About the Institute: The First IAS Coaching Institute has been a very popular UPSC coaching institute in India, helping students in their preparation journey. They have been famous for the quality of education that they provide and have helped more than 2500 students clear the UPSC test.

Courses Offered : 1-Year UPSC CSE Classroom Program, 2-Year UPSC CSE Classroom Program, and 3-Year UPAC CSE Foundation Program Classroom

: 1-Year UPSC CSE Classroom Program, 2-Year UPSC CSE Classroom Program, and 3-Year UPAC CSE Foundation Program Classroom Why choose this institute : The FIRST IAS Coaching Institute is one of the most famous UPSC training institutes in Gurgaon, providing the best facilities. They help students in their preparation and also help them improve their communication skills.

: The FIRST IAS Coaching Institute is one of the most famous UPSC training institutes in Gurgaon, providing the best facilities. They help students in their preparation and also help them improve their communication skills. Previous Year Results : The courses that the institute has provided have been very effective for the students. They have gotten great results in the UPSC exams. Most of these students are now working in the civil service of the country.

: The courses that the institute has provided have been very effective for the students. They have gotten great results in the UPSC exams. Most of these students are now working in the civil service of the country. Fees : The fees for all the IAS courses at the institute are in the range of INR 1,47,500 to INR 2,95,000.

: The fees for all the IAS courses at the institute are in the range of INR 1,47,500 to INR 2,95,000. Batch Size : The institute generally has a decent batch size for all the available courses. The number of students ranges from 30 to 35 for each class.

: The institute generally has a decent batch size for all the available courses. The number of students ranges from 30 to 35 for each class. About Study Material : They provide proper, updated study material for everyone who takes the course at the institute. This ensures that the student has the required resources for preparation.

: They provide proper, updated study material for everyone who takes the course at the institute. This ensures that the student has the required resources for preparation. Teachers : They have the best teachers at the institute, like Rahul Sir, Ashish Sir, Vikas Sir, and Deepak Sir. They help the students in their preparation journey and provide the best guidance.

: They have the best teachers at the institute, like Rahul Sir, Ashish Sir, Vikas Sir, and Deepak Sir. They help the students in their preparation journey and provide the best guidance. Additional Features : The additional features include dealing with the career development and motivation of the students. Helping them understand the concepts properly by giving regular doubt-clearing sessions.

: The additional features include dealing with the career development and motivation of the students. Helping them understand the concepts properly by giving regular doubt-clearing sessions. Hostel/Mess : The First IAS Coaching Institute has mess and hostel facilities with them.

: The First IAS Coaching Institute has mess and hostel facilities with them. Mode of Coaching : The institute supports both online and offline modes of coaching and helps students across the country.

: The institute supports both online and offline modes of coaching and helps students across the country. Ratings : They have a rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Google

: They have a rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Google Hours of Operation : Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Address (Gurgaon Branch) : M-26 (Ground Floor) OLD DLF COLONYGURGAON, Sector 14, Haryana 122001

: M-26 (Ground Floor) OLD DLF COLONYGURGAON, Sector 14, Haryana 122001 Address (Delhi Branch) : 47/1 (Second Floor), Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas – New Delhi 110016

: 47/1 (Second Floor), Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas – New Delhi 110016 Contact Number : 9990228245, 9990228268

: 9990228245, 9990228268 Website: http://www.firstias.co.in

Rank 2: Vajirao IAS Academy (Gurgaon) (Top UPSC Coaching in Gurgaon)

About the Institute: The Vajirao IAS Academy in Gurgaon is one of the most famous coaching institutes in India, helping students with the IAS exam. They have the best IAS coaching and have helped many students clear the difficult UPSC exam.

Courses Offered : IAS, Foundation, CSAT, OAS, Essay, Optional, MPPSC, PCS, Test Series

: IAS, Foundation, CSAT, OAS, Essay, Optional, MPPSC, PCS, Test Series Why choose this institute : They provide both offline and online modes of education. This helps students across the country find the proper guidance for the UPSC exam. They also guide students for the interview in addition to the course.

: They provide both offline and online modes of education. This helps students across the country find the proper guidance for the UPSC exam. They also guide students for the interview in addition to the course. Previous Year Results : The past year's results of the institute have been very effective, and many students of the Vajirao IAS Academy Gurgaon have secured top ranks in the latest UPSC exam.

: The past year's results of the institute have been very effective, and many students of the Vajirao IAS Academy Gurgaon have secured top ranks in the latest UPSC exam. Fees : The fee structure of all the courses ranges from INR 1,50,00 to INR 2,95,000.

: The fee structure of all the courses ranges from INR 1,50,00 to INR 2,95,000. Batch Size : One of the major qualities of the institute is its small batch size. The offline class has 40 to 50 students, while the online class has 70 to 80 students.

: One of the major qualities of the institute is its small batch size. The offline class has 40 to 50 students, while the online class has 70 to 80 students. About Study Material : Vajirao IAS Academy provides updated study material to students in the form of NCERT books, magazines, and journals.

: Vajirao IAS Academy provides updated study material to students in the form of NCERT books, magazines, and journals. Teachers : They have the best teachers at the institute who provide the best guidance to the students. They have great experience in this field and are one of the most famous teachers in Gurgaon.

: They have the best teachers at the institute who provide the best guidance to the students. They have great experience in this field and are one of the most famous teachers in Gurgaon. Additional Features : They motivate the students in their performance, analyze all the students, and help them improve the areas in which they are weak.

: They motivate the students in their performance, analyze all the students, and help them improve the areas in which they are weak. Hostel/Mess : The institute provides a proper hostel and a mess facility for the students in the form of accommodation. Contact them for more details.

: The institute provides a proper hostel and a mess facility for the students in the form of accommodation. Contact them for more details. Mode of Coaching : They have both online and offline modes of coaching at the institute, helping students from across the country to take their guidance.

: They have both online and offline modes of coaching at the institute, helping students from across the country to take their guidance. Ratings : The Academy has a Google rating of 4.5 out of 5.

: The Academy has a Google rating of 4.5 out of 5. Hours of Operation : Monday to Sunday, 9.30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: Monday to Sunday, 9.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Address : NM 22, Block 22, 1st Floor, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurgaon-122001, Haryana

: NM 22, Block 22, 1st Floor, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurgaon-122001, Haryana Contact Number : 88005 33302

: 88005 33302 Website: Vajirao IAS Academy

Rank 3: Ram IAS Coaching (Best Institute for IAS in Gurgaon)

About the Institute: Ram IAS is one of the most well-known UPSC coaching institutes in Gurgaon. They are known for the quality of education and the best teachers at the institute. They also provide top-quality facilities to the students, which makes them one of the best choices for all the UPSC aspirants in India.

Courses Offered : UPSC, HCS, State PCS, State Judicial Services, Haryana Judiciary

: UPSC, HCS, State PCS, State Judicial Services, Haryana Judiciary Why Choose This Institute : Ram IAS has the best faculty and provides top facilities to the students. The environment of the institute is very efficient.

: Ram IAS has the best faculty and provides top facilities to the students. The environment of the institute is very efficient. Previous Year Results : The past year's results of most of the students at the institute have been very effective. Most of them are now working in the civil service of the country.

: The past year's results of most of the students at the institute have been very effective. Most of them are now working in the civil service of the country. Fees : The fees for the courses at the institute are between INR 44,999 and INR 2,05,000.

: The fees for the courses at the institute are between INR 44,999 and INR 2,05,000. Batch Size : The institute has a small batch size of 50 to 60 students.

: The institute has a small batch size of 50 to 60 students. About Study Material : They provide updated study material for both online and offline students.

: They provide updated study material for both online and offline students. Teachers : They have the best teachers and individuals who guide the students in the best way.

: They have the best teachers and individuals who guide the students in the best way. Additional Features : Both online and offline classes are additional features of the coaching institute. They also guide the students for the interview round.

: Both online and offline classes are additional features of the coaching institute. They also guide the students for the interview round. Hostel/Mess : No accommodation facilities are available.

: No accommodation facilities are available. Mode of Coaching : Ram IAS has both online and offline class facilities.

: Ram IAS has both online and offline class facilities. Ratings : The Google rating of the institute is 4.7 out of 5.

: The Google rating of the institute is 4.7 out of 5. Hours of Operation : Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

: Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Address : M-28 SECOND FLOOR, in front of STATE BANK OF INDIA, Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

: M-28 SECOND FLOOR, in front of STATE BANK OF INDIA, Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001 Contact Number : 8285625892

: 8285625892 Website: Ram IAS

Rank 4: Sage IAS Academy (Civil Services Coaching in Gurgaon)

About the Institute: Sage IAS is considered to be one of the best UPSC coaching institutes in Gurgaon. They efficiently help students prepare for the IAS and PCS exams. They believe in providing the best education across the nation and have top facilities for the students at the institute. They have had great experience over the past few years with UPSC guidance.

Courses Offered : UPSC, UPSC CSE, State PCS, Current Affairs, Test Series

: UPSC, UPSC CSE, State PCS, Current Affairs, Test Series Why choose this institute : The Sage IAS Academy organizes regular tests to understand the progress of the students. They help the students improve their primary weaknesses.

: The Sage IAS Academy organizes regular tests to understand the progress of the students. They help the students improve their primary weaknesses. Previous Year Results : The performance of the students at the institute has been very efficient. They have gotten the best all-India rankings in the past few years.

: The performance of the students at the institute has been very efficient. They have gotten the best all-India rankings in the past few years. Fees : The fees for the courses at the institute are in the range of INR 1,50,000 to 3 Lakh.

: The fees for the courses at the institute are in the range of INR 1,50,000 to 3 Lakh. Batch Size : They generally have a small batch size of 50 to 70 students.

: They generally have a small batch size of 50 to 70 students. About Study Material : The Institute provides necessary study material for both online and offline students.

: The Institute provides necessary study material for both online and offline students. About Teachers : Sage IAS has the best faculty who understand the UPSC exams properly and effectively help the students.

: Sage IAS has the best faculty who understand the UPSC exams properly and effectively help the students. Additional Features : The interview guidance is very important in UPSC coaching, which is one of the additional features provided by the institute.

: The interview guidance is very important in UPSC coaching, which is one of the additional features provided by the institute. Hostel/Mess : Sage IAS does not have any hostel or mess facilities available for the students.

: Sage IAS does not have any hostel or mess facilities available for the students. Mode of Coaching : There are facilities for both online and offline modes of coaching at the institute.

: There are facilities for both online and offline modes of coaching at the institute. Ratings : The Google rating of the institute is 4.8 out of 5.

: The Google rating of the institute is 4.8 out of 5. Hours of Operation : Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Address : 2nd and 3rd Floor, Bimla Tower, Girls College, near Sector 14, Sector 15 Part 2, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

: 2nd and 3rd Floor, Bimla Tower, Girls College, near Sector 14, Sector 15 Part 2, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001 Contact Number : 8130433691

: 8130433691 Website: Sage IAS Academy

Rank 5: Shaan Foundation IAS Academy (Best UPSC Institute in Gurgaon)

About the Institute: The Shaan Foundation IAS Academy is one of the top IAS coaching institutes that helps students prepare for civil service exams. They provide their courses in the best way possible so that the students are selected on their first attempt. They cover the entire syllabus and help students boost the quality of their answers.

Courses Offered : Civil Services

: Civil Services Why choose this institute : They are an offline coaching institute that provides proper attention to the students. They give the best guidance and help the students boost their quality of education.

: They are an offline coaching institute that provides proper attention to the students. They give the best guidance and help the students boost their quality of education. Previous Year Results : The performance of the students at the institute has been very effective. The past results of the students are one of the reasons why the institute is so successful.

: The performance of the students at the institute has been very effective. The past results of the students are one of the reasons why the institute is so successful. Fees : Contact the institute to get exact details about the fee structure.

: Contact the institute to get exact details about the fee structure. Batch Size : They generally have 60 to 80 students for each batch at the institute.

: They generally have 60 to 80 students for each batch at the institute. About Study Material : The institute provides good-quality study material like NCERT books, journals, and magazines.

: The institute provides good-quality study material like NCERT books, journals, and magazines. About Teachers : The teaching staff at the institute is also efficient and provides the best guidance to the students.

: The teaching staff at the institute is also efficient and provides the best guidance to the students. Additional Features : Offline classes are one of the most essential features of the institute. Apart from that, they also guide the students for the interview.

: Offline classes are one of the most essential features of the institute. Apart from that, they also guide the students for the interview. Hostel/Mess : No accommodation facility like a hostel or mess is available for the students.

: No accommodation facility like a hostel or mess is available for the students. Mode of Coaching : They only have offline coaching at the institute.

: They only have offline coaching at the institute. Ratings : The official Google rating of the Shaan Foundation IAS Academy is 4.9 out of 5.

: The official Google rating of the Shaan Foundation IAS Academy is 4.9 out of 5. Hours of Operation : Monday to Sunday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

: Monday to Sunday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Address : Second Floor, Plot No. 521A, C Block, Palam Vihar, Gurugram, Haryana 122017

: Second Floor, Plot No. 521A, C Block, Palam Vihar, Gurugram, Haryana 122017 Contact Number : 9315344617

: 9315344617 Website: NA

Rank 6: Margus IAS Institute (Top UPSC Coaching in Gurgaon)

About the Institute: The Margus IAS Coaching Institute provides the best IAS classes and is an offline training institute. They provide one of the finest education to the students and guide them to the path of excellence.

Courses Offered : IAS, PCS, HCS, IPS, and UPSC

: IAS, PCS, HCS, IPS, and UPSC Why Choose This Institute : The institute provides the best environment for the students and helps them with all the top-quality facilities.

: The institute provides the best environment for the students and helps them with all the top-quality facilities. Previous Year Results : The results of the students are one of the reasons why they have been so famous in UPSC coaching. Many students received guidance from the institute and are now working at the top civil service in the country.

: The results of the students are one of the reasons why they have been so famous in UPSC coaching. Many students received guidance from the institute and are now working at the top civil service in the country. Fees : The fee structure of the courses at the institute is between INR 150,000 and INR 2,45,000.

: The fee structure of the courses at the institute is between INR 150,000 and INR 2,45,000. Batch Size : They have a batch size of nearly 60 to 70 students.

: They have a batch size of nearly 60 to 70 students. About Study Material : The Margus IAS Institute provides proper study material to the students. These are updated materials that help the students with their exams.

: The Margus IAS Institute provides proper study material to the students. These are updated materials that help the students with their exams. About Teachers : The institute has the best teachers like Ram Sir, who benefit the students by guiding them for their exams.

: The institute has the best teachers like Ram Sir, who benefit the students by guiding them for their exams. Additional Features : Motivational sessions are the primary feature of the institute that encourages students to prepare for their exams and stay motivated.

: Motivational sessions are the primary feature of the institute that encourages students to prepare for their exams and stay motivated. Hostel/Mess : They do not have any sort of accommodation facility.

: They do not have any sort of accommodation facility. Mode of Coaching : It is an offline coaching institute.

: It is an offline coaching institute. Ratings : The Google rating of the institute is 4.9 out of 5.

: The Google rating of the institute is 4.9 out of 5. Hours of Operation : Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. (Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.)

: Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. (Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.) Address : C-4, First Floor, near SBI, South City, Block B, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

: C-4, First Floor, near SBI, South City, Block B, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001 Contact Number : 7290003148

: 7290003148 Website: Margus IAS Institute

Rank 7: Rise IAS Study Circle (Best Classes for UPSC)

About the Institute: Rise IAS is a very famous UPSC training institute in Gurgaon that has been empowering students since 2013. Many of these students have gotten the best academic results in the UPSC exams. The institute has a supportive environment and helps the students with an effective preparation journey.

Courses Offered : UPSC, SSC, SSC CGL

: UPSC, SSC, SSC CGL Why choose this institute : Small batch size with the best teachers who help the students in their preparation and give them proper attention. They also help the students clear their doubts and improve the areas where they are weak.

: Small batch size with the best teachers who help the students in their preparation and give them proper attention. They also help the students clear their doubts and improve the areas where they are weak. Previous Year Results : The performance of the students of the institute has been very efficient, and they have gotten the best rank in the past few years on the UPSC exam.

: The performance of the students of the institute has been very efficient, and they have gotten the best rank in the past few years on the UPSC exam. Fees : You can contact the institute to know the exact details of the fee structure.

: You can contact the institute to know the exact details of the fee structure. Batch Size : They have a small batch size of 40 to 60 students for both online and offline classes.

: They have a small batch size of 40 to 60 students for both online and offline classes. About Study Material : The Institute provides the best-updated study material in the form of books and journals to the students.

: The Institute provides the best-updated study material in the form of books and journals to the students. About Teachers : Faman Sir and Ravil Sir are the best teachers at the coaching institute and have guided many students in their success.

: Faman Sir and Ravil Sir are the best teachers at the coaching institute and have guided many students in their success. Additional Features : The institute helps the students improve their communication skills, which helps them in the interview round of the UPSC exam.

: The institute helps the students improve their communication skills, which helps them in the interview round of the UPSC exam. Hostel/Mess : They do not have any hostel or mess facilities at the institute.

: They do not have any hostel or mess facilities at the institute. Mode of Coaching : They have both offline and online modes of coaching.

: They have both offline and online modes of coaching. Ratings : The official Google rating of the institute is 4.4 out of 5.

: The official Google rating of the institute is 4.4 out of 5. Hours of Operation : Sunday to Friday: 24 Hours (Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

: Sunday to Friday: 24 Hours (Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Address : A-117, near Pure Muscle Gym, New Palam Vihar, Block F, New Palam Vihar Phase 1, Choma, Gurugram, Haryana 122017

: A-117, near Pure Muscle Gym, New Palam Vihar, Block F, New Palam Vihar Phase 1, Choma, Gurugram, Haryana 122017 Contact Number : 7011503859

: 7011503859 Website: Rise IAS Study Circle

Conclusion on 7 Best IAS Coaching in Gurgaon

So, these were the top 7 best IAS coaching in Gurgaon for you. You can check the details of all these coaching institutes and then make your choice accordingly. Select the institute that is perfectly suitable for you and continue with their classes. Taking IAS coaching will be very important for you to clear the difficult UPSC test. For the Best Online IAS Coaching, click here.

