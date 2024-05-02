7 Best IAS Coaching in India (Rank Wise) (Fees, Batch Details, Contact)
When preparing or planning for the IAS exam, continuous guidance and support are critical for aspirants. Being the most competitive entrance exam in the nation, the IAS examination requires detailed preparation and continuous dedication. So, it is crucial to seek guidance from the right people for the preparation of the exam. There are thousands of coaching institutes available in India providing IAS coaching. Only selected among these can provide an excellent learning experience and promise results. There are varied elements that students are required to consider when opting the coaching institutes such as results, courses offered, location, faculty, alumni, student reviews, and more. Considering these elements can assist students in identifying the best IAS coaching institutes in India. To make it easy, here are the list of institutes to check:
Rank 1 - FIRST IAS INSTITUTE (Delhi & Gurgaon) | Best IAS Coaching in India
First IAS Institute is one of the finest quality institutes providing IAS coaching that can assist students with IAS preparation. It is also the Rank 1 IAS institute of India having branches in Delhi and Gurgaon, it has the highest selection ratio among all other IAS Coaching Institutes. As the name suggests, the institute focuses on IAS preparation through its comprehensive courses. They have 20 teachers providing training for specialized courses in the IAS syllabus. The institute has been training more than 2500 students over the years. They also have received results at different stages of the IAS exam. The institute has an R&D department researching and preparing study material for updated preparation. So, students can ensure top-quality results and preparation for the IAS exam.
Courses Offered:
- 1 Year UPSC CSE Course
- 2 Year UPSC CSE Course
- 3 Year UPSC CSE Course
- UPSC - Pre, Mains
- Optional Subjects
Why Choose This Institute
- Experienced Faculty Members
- Affordable Fees for Varied Courses
- Regular Assessments Subject-Wise.
- Excellent Track Record
- Top-Notch Support
Founding Year: 2009
Owner / Director: Total 6 Directors Including Mr Mukesh Kumar and Mrs. Seema Tayal
Previous Year Results: Many High rank results every year, like Mayank Patel and Pallavi Jha.
Fees: Rs. 48,000 to Rs. 2,71,000
Batch Size: 35 Students (Small)
Study Material: Available Up-to-date Notes and Current Affairs
Teachers: Many specialized teachers with years of experience, such as:
- Prof. Rahul Tayal - History HOD
- Prof. Ashish Aggarwal - Economics HOD
- Prof. Manikuntala Ghosh - History & Polity HOD
- Prof. Surbhi Bansal - Geography
- Prof. Anupama Gupta - Civil Law
- Prof. Om Narayan - Senior Mock Test Analyst
- Prof. Vikas Nagar - Current Affairs
- Prof. Lalit Chauhan - Arithmetic Maths - CSAT
- Prof. Naman Jain - Advance Maths - CSAT
- Prof. Pallavi Kodan - Ethics and Integrity
- Prof. Ruchika Dhingra - English CSAT
- Prof. Vedika Sharma - Ancient and Mediaeval History
- Prof. Vikas Bhardwaj - Internal Security
- Prof. Deepak Gupta - Geography
- Prof. Abhishek Chauhan - Data Interpretation
- Prof. Apala Singh - General Studies HOD
- Prof. Om Bikash - Science and Technology
- Prof. Kini Saxena - International Relations and Current Affairs
- Prof. Richa Thakur - Mock Test Analyst
- Prof. Arushi Jain - Senior Mock Test Analyst
Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline
Medium (English/Hindi): Both English and Hindi
Hostel / Mess: Available
Ratings Out of 5: 4.8 out of 5
Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 6 PM
Address (Delhi): 47/1, Second Floor (Front side), Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas, New Delhi 110016
Address (Gurgaon): M 26 (Ground Floor), Sector 14 Gurgaon, Haryana 122001
Contact Numbers: +91 9990228245, +91 9990228268
Email ID: firstiasofficial@gmail.com
Google Maps Location: CLICK HERE
Social Media
Website- https://www.firstias.co.in/
Rank 2 - VAJIRAM & RAVI IAS (Delhi) | Best IAS Coaching in India
Vajiram & Ravi IAS Coaching Institute has been offering cumulative courses on IAS exam preparation. They offer courses for English and Hindi medium students to ensure they have everything they need to prepare for the exam. Over the years, they have helped 5000 students to enter the civil services exam. They have faculty highly qualified and trained from the central universities of India. The institute provides complete preparation of IAS including mock test series and interview preparation. They also provide postal exam preparation, so students can buy their postal course. The institute has a mobile app where students will get all the details about the exam and courses in one place.
Courses Offered
- UPSC General Studies Courses
- Module Courses, Prelims CSAT Courses
- Optional Enrichment Classes
- Optional Test Series
Why Choose This Institute
- Numerous Courses Available
- Decades of Excellence
- Mentor Support Programme
- Many Toppers
- Reasonable Prices for all Courses
- 1400+ Hours of Coaching
Founding Year: 1976
Owner / Director: Professor P. Velayutham
Previous Year Results
- Aditya Srivastava
- Animesh Pradhan
- Ayan Jain
- Donuru Ananya Reddy
- Srishti Dabas
Fees- Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 3,45,000
Batch Size- 200 to 250 Students
Study Material- Updated and Exhaustive Notes
Hostel / Mess: Not Available
Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline
Medium (English/Hindi): Both English and Hindi
Ratings Out of 5: 4.1 out of 5
Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 7 PM
Address- Vajiram & Ravi, 9-B, Bada Bazar Marg, Old Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi - 110060 (Landmark: Karol Bagh Metro Station)
Contact Numbers- +91 80622 06330
Email ID- online@vajiramandravi.com
Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE
Social Media
Website- https://vajiramandravi.com/
Rank 3 - DRISHTI IAS (Delhi) | Best UPSC Institute in India
Drishti IAS is one of the popular and best IAS coaching institutes in India. They have trained many students who are successfully working in the civil services sector. The institute has trained Hindi and English medium students through their courses. Students can opt for complete courses, crash courses, subject-wise courses, study material, and mock tests separately. The institute also offers an All-India test series and interview mock tests that students can opt for their preparation. They have been providing detailed information on websites and social media platforms. The institute also has a well-established student portal where they provide students with updated information.
Courses Offered
- UPSC
- UPPSC
- MPPSC Prelims MPPSC Prelims Course
- MPPCS MPPSC Mains Crash Course
- RAS RAS Mains Course
- UPPCS Target: UPPCS Prelims
- UPPCS UPPCS Prelims: Current Affairs Course
- UPSC Target Prelims: CSAT (Paper-2)
- UPSC Target IAS Prelims: G.S. Paper-1
- BPSC 70th BPSC Prelims Course
- UGC NTA UGC NET – Paper 2 (Commerce)
- PGT DSSSB PGT Political Science
- RAS RAS Prelims Course
- MPPSC
- Psychology (Optional Subject) Psychology (Optional Subject)
- Live Online Course Sociology (Optional Subject) – Jaipur Center
- CSAT CSAT Offline/Online (ENG) Delhi Centre
- Online / Offline Anthropology (Optional Subject)
- Offline (New Delhi) / Online (Drishti Learning App) Public Administration (Optional Subject)
- IAS GS Online Course IAS General Studies: Prelims and Mains Foundation Batch
- Live Online Course Political Science International Relations (Optional Subject) - Delhi Centre
- Live Online Course Sociology (Optional Subject)
- IAS Online Course Hindi Literature (Optional Subject)
- Live Online Course Geography (Optional Subject) - Delhi Centre
- Live Online Course History (Optional Subject) - Delhi Centre
- UGC-NET
- General Studies + CSAT (30 Tests) UPSC: Prelims Test Series - 30 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (PSIR) 16 Tests
- UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Philosophy) 16 Tests
- General Studies + CSAT (35 Tests) UPSC: Prelims Test Series- 35 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Hindi Literature) 16 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Law) 8 Tests
- General Studies (24 Tests) UPSC: Mains Test Series- 24 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Pub Ad) 16 Tests
- UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Law) 16 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Anthropology) 16 Tests
- UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (History) 8 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Public Administration) 8 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (History) 16 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Hindi Literature) 8 Tests
- UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Anthropology) 8 Tests
- General Studies + CSAT (29 Tests) UPSC: Prelims Test Series- 29 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Geography) 16 Tests
- UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Psychology) 16 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Philosophy) 6 Tests
- UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (PSIR) 6 Tests
- UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Sociology) 16 Tests
Why Choose This Institute
- Daily Quizzes on the Website
- Updates Regarding Examinations
- Optional Subject Support
- Regular Current Affairs & Editorials
- 2+ Decades of Experience
Founding Year: 1999
Owner / Director: Vikas Divyakirti
Previous Year Results
- Kumud Mishra
- Manisha Dharve
- Mohan Lal
- Arpit Kumar
Fees: Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 4,00,000
Batch Size: 300 Students
Study Material: Available Top-quality reading material, with free Prelims & Mains Test Series with classroom instruction.
Teachers/Faculty: N/A
Hostel / Mess: Not Available
Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline
Medium (English/Hindi): Both English and Hindi
Ratings Out of 5: 4.2 out of 5
Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 6.30 PM
Address: 1st 641, opp. Signature View Apartment, Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110009
Contact Numbers- +91 87501 87501
Email ID- support@drishtiias.com
Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE
Social Media
Website- https://www.drishtiias.com/
Rank 4 - Super 30 (Bihar) | Best UPSC Coaching in India
Students who are preparing for any competitive exams might have heard about them. Even if they are not preparing for the exam, they are known in the country. A popular Super 30 film has been made on the founder and its institute. The institute trains underprivileged students who want to study but do not have resources. They do not charge fees and provide training for JEE, IIT, UPSC and competitive exams to selective students. The institute does not have any branch and only provides training to underprivileged students. Moreover, their students have been successful with many competitive exams.
Courses Offered
Foundation
Founding Year- 2002
Owner / Director- Anand Kumar
Previous Year Results
Fees- NA
Batch Size- 30
Study Material- Available
Teachers- Anand Kumar
Hostel / Mess- Available
Mode (Online / Offline)- Offline
Medium (English/Hindi)- Both
Ratings Out of 5- 5/5
Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday- 7 am to 9 pm
Office Address: - Ramanujan School of Mathematics Naya Tola, Kumhrar, Patna-800 020
Postal Address: - Ramanujan School of Mathematics Shanti Kutir, Chandpur Bela, Patna 800 001
Email: - mail@super30.org
Website- https://www.super30.org/
Rank 5 - Vision IAS (Delhi) (Best UPSC Coaching in India)
Vision IAS is one of the best IAS coaching institutes in India with classroom, interview, and test series. Students are provided with access to smart content, resources, blogs, and more where they receive updated information on exams regularly. Moreover, students are also provided with portal access where they get details and their preparation journey. The institute regularly provides detailed studies on social media platforms for students. Students who do not want to take courses have the option to take test series separately. They have a flexible schedule and vast options of courses across 10+ centers and online.
Courses Offered
- Foundation Course Offline
- Foundation Course Online
- Foundation Course Offline (With Pre-foundation Classes)
- Foundation Course Online (With Pre-foundation Classes)
- Fast Track Prelims Offline
- Test Series
Why Choose This Institute
- Hindi and English medium courses for foundation and optional preparation
- Detailed courses online and offline.
Founding Year- 2008
Owner / Director- Ajay Kumar Singh
Previous Year Results
- Aditya Srivastav (AIR 1)
- Animesh Pradhan (AIR 2)
- Ruhani (AIR 5)
- Srishti Dabas (AIR 6)
- Anmol Rathore (AIR 7)
- Nausheen (AIR 9)
- Aishwaryam Prajapati (AIR 10)
- Mohan Lal (AIR 53), 2013
- Gaurav Agarwal (AIR 1)
- Tina Dabi (AIR 1)
- Anmol Sher Singh Bedi (AIR 2)
- Sachin Gupta (AIR 3)
- Kanishk Kataria (AIR 1)
- Jatin Kishore (AIR 2)
- Shubham Kumar (AIR 1)
- Ankita Agarwal (AIR 2)
- Ishita Kishore (AIR 1)
Fees- ₹20,000 to ₹3,05,000
Batch Size- 200 to 300 students
Study Material- Available
Teachers- NA
Hostel / Mess- Not Available
Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline
Medium (English/Hindi)- Both English and Hindi
Ratings Out of 5- 4.1
Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 7 PM
Address- 1st Floor, Apsara Arcade, Near Gate-7, Karol Bagh Metro Station 1, 8-B, Pusa Rd, Karol Bagh, New Delhi, Delhi 110005
Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE
Social Media
Contact Numbers- +91 84680 22022
Email ID- registration@visionias.in
Website- https://visionias.in/
Rank 6 - Rau's IAS Study Circle (Delhi) (Best UPSC Coaching Institute in India)
Rau's IAS study circle is another coaching institute for IAS preparation with comprehensive resources. The institute has 70 years of legacy providing comprehensive experience with small batches. They provide interactive classrooms where students can interact comfortably online as well as offline. The institute provides a systematic schedule for preparation which means students are well organized with their preparation journey they provide complete coverage of the syllabus with their courses in addition they also have regular assignments and class tests for revision and practice the institute has a student portal where they provide complete details about the courses and exam at one place. Students are also provided with backup video lectures and comprehensive study material.
Courses Offered
- Online General Studies Coaching (IAS Prelims & IAS Main Integrated) ONLINE
- Classroom General Studies Coaching (IAS Prelims & IAS Main Integrated) ON CAMPUS
- Classroom OPTIONAL coaching (IAS Mains) ON CAMPUS
- CSAT coaching (IAS Prelims) On Campus
- Online OPTIONAL coaching (IAS Mains) ONLINE
- UPSC Mains Test Series- Geography
- UPSC Mains Test Series- History
- Test Series & QIP for General Studies | Prelims & Mains
- CSAT coaching (IAS Prelims) ONLINE
- Test Series & QIP for Optional Subjects | Mains
Why Choose This Institute
- 100,000+ students trained
- 1/3rd of all bureaucrats across the cadre
- Revision classes
- Discussions
- Current affairs classes
- Test reviews
- Test strategies.
Founding Year: 1953
Owner / Director: Dr. S. Rau
Previous Year Results
- Ankita Agarwal
- Bhvishya
- Kartikeya Jaiswal
- Yasharth Shekhar
- Priyamvada Ashok
- Yaksh Chaudhary
- Ishita Rathi
- C Yaswanth Kumar Reddy C
- Utkarsh Dwivedi
- Preetam Kumar
- Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak
- Shubham Shukla
- Anjali Shroytriya
- Abhijit Ray
- Diksha Joshi
- Shruti Rajlakshmi
- Sonali Dev
Fees: Rs. 45,500 to Rs. 3,75,500
Batch Size: 80-120 students.
Study Material: Available study material for every course and subject.
Teachers/Faculty:
- Vikram Kaushal-Optional – Sociology, GS – Society, Social Justice
- Rahul Puri- Optional – PSIR, GS – IR & Security
- Anubhav Sharma- Optional – Public Ad, GS – Polity
- Gajanan Dwivedi- GS – History, Optional - History
- Indrajeet Bariar- Optional – Geography, GS – Geography
- Abhishek Pratap- Manager - Mains Test Series & Evaluation
- Vidushi Tyagi- Manager - Mains Test Series & Evaluation
- Shashank Shekhar- QIP – Essay, Mains Test Series & Evaluation
- Pooja Bhatt- Mains Test Series & Evaluation
- Mayank Sharma- GS – Geography
- Swaminathan Kandaiyan- CSAT
- Jatin Bhardwaj- QIP – History
- Raja Raj Kumar- QIP – Society & Social Justice, QIP – Economy
- Gaurav Tripathi- QIP – Geography
- Yogesh Grotra- Director Interview Guidance
- Naweed Akhter- Optional – Law, QIP – Polity
- Jaikrit Vatsal- QIP Manager – Focus & Compass
- Basava Uppin- GS - Economy
- Ashutosh Pande- Manager Interview Guidance
- Sivakumar- Optional – Economics, GS - Economy
- Akshay Vrat- GS – S&T, GS – Environment, Ecology & Biodiversity
- Sanjeev Pandey- QIP Manager - Prelims Test Series
- Mangal Singh- Optional – Anthropology, GS - IR & Security
- Vaibhav Mishra- QIP – Polity
- Faizan Khan- GS – Ethics, Integrity & Aptitude
Hostel / Mess: No
Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline
Medium (English/Hindi): Both English and Hindi
Ratings Out of 5: 4.5 out of 5
Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday - 7:30 AM to 8:30 PM; Sunday - 8 AM to 7 PM
Address:
- Delhi (ORN Campus): 11B, Bada Bazar Rd, Old Rajinder Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi - 110060
- Delhi (Connaught Place Campus): 309, Kanchenjunga Building, 18 Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, (Near Barakhamba Road metro station), New Delhi - 110001
Contact: 011 4078 6050, +91 98101 84722, +91 88269 39973, +91 80414 26050, +91 80414 26255, +91 80414 35536, +91 80414 35537
Email ID: contact@rauias.com
Google Maps Location
- ORN Campus: CLICK HERE
- Connaught Place Campus: CLICK HERE
Social Media
Website: https://www.rauias.com/
Rank 7 - VAJIRAO AND REDDY IAS (Delhi) (Best IAS Institute in India)
Vajirao and Reddy IAS is other quality institutes providing IAS preparation. The institute has well-trained and experienced faculty contributing to students' learning. The coaching institute provides well-researched and quality study material to ensure students have all the resources for preparation. They offer fully equipped classrooms which include digital boards, hi-tech amenities, and more. Moreover, the students are provided with coaching and support throughout the day. Students can clear their doubts anytime with faculty with one-on-one sessions. They also provide test series and other resources including editorials, current affairs, NCERT books, toppers talk, annual calendar for UPSC, previous year papers, and more on their website.
Courses Offered
- Complete Course
- GS Pre-cum-Mains Course
- Foundation Course
- Foundation Course without Optional
- Weekend Course
- Optional Subject Course
- IAS Online Live Courses
- Complete Course Online LIVE-Course
- GS Pre-cum-Mains LIVE-Classes
- Foundation Course Online Live Classes
- Weekend Course Online Live Classes
- Optional Subject Online Live Classes
- GS Pre-Foundation (NCERT Course)
- IAS Optional Subject Courses- Optional Subject Course- English (History, Political Science & International Relations, Public Administration, Sociology, Anthropology, Geography)
- Hindi (History, Political Science & International Relations, Public Administration, Geography)
- IAS Correspondence Courses- General Studies (Prelims only)
- General Studies (Prelims cum Mains).
Why Choose This Institute
- Detailed courses
- Study material updated regularly
- Online and offline courses
- Regular tests, and more
Founding Year- 2015
Owner / Director- Shri Dilip Kumar (Founder Director)
Previous Year Results
- Gamini Singla - 3 Rank IAS
- Aishwarya Verma - 4 Rank IAS
- Utkarsh Dwivedi - 5 Rank IAS
- Yaksh Chaudhary - 6 Rank IAS
- Ishita Kishore - 1 Rank IAS
- Garima Lohia - 2 Rank IAS
- Uma Harathi N - 3 Rank IAS
- Smriti Mishra - 4 Rank IAS
- Mayur Hazarika - 5 Rank IAS
Fees- Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 2,95,000
Batch Size- Small
Study Material- Available
Teachers- NA
Hostel / Mess- Available
Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline
Medium (English/Hindi)- Both English and Hindi
Ratings Out of 5- 4.4 out of 5
Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday - 7 AM to 9:30 PM
Address- E-365, 2nd Floor, Nirman Vihar Metro Station, Gate No-4, Pillar No-64, Vikas Marg, New Delhi, Pin No.-110092
Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE
Social Media
Contact Numbers- 011 4601 5028, +91 88005 33302, +91 88005 33352
Email ID- info@vajiraoiasacademy.com
Website- https://www.vajiraoiasacademy.com/ias-coaching-center-delhi/
Conclusion on 7 Best IAS Coaching Institutes in India
These are complete details about coaching institutes in India that students need to look at if they are preparing for IAS. There are different factors when considering IAS coaching institutes, the above-mentioned institutes are selected with these are one of the top options available.
The List is compiled by the research team of the Best Coaching Portal and Best Coaching Portal Gurgaon Team.
