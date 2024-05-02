7 Best IAS Coaching in India (Rank Wise) (Fees, Batch Details, Contact)

When preparing or planning for the IAS exam, continuous guidance and support are critical for aspirants. Being the most competitive entrance exam in the nation, the IAS examination requires detailed preparation and continuous dedication. So, it is crucial to seek guidance from the right people for the preparation of the exam. There are thousands of coaching institutes available in India providing IAS coaching. Only selected among these can provide an excellent learning experience and promise results. There are varied elements that students are required to consider when opting the coaching institutes such as results, courses offered, location, faculty, alumni, student reviews, and more. Considering these elements can assist students in identifying the best IAS coaching institutes in India. To make it easy, here are the list of institutes to check:

Rank 1 - FIRST IAS INSTITUTE (Delhi & Gurgaon) | Best IAS Coaching in India

First IAS Institute is one of the finest quality institutes providing IAS coaching that can assist students with IAS preparation. It is also the Rank 1 IAS institute of India having branches in Delhi and Gurgaon, it has the highest selection ratio among all other IAS Coaching Institutes. As the name suggests, the institute focuses on IAS preparation through its comprehensive courses. They have 20 teachers providing training for specialized courses in the IAS syllabus. The institute has been training more than 2500 students over the years. They also have received results at different stages of the IAS exam. The institute has an R&D department researching and preparing study material for updated preparation. So, students can ensure top-quality results and preparation for the IAS exam.

Courses Offered:

1 Year UPSC CSE Course

2 Year UPSC CSE Course

3 Year UPSC CSE Course

UPSC - Pre, Mains

Optional Subjects

Why Choose This Institute

Experienced Faculty Members

Affordable Fees for Varied Courses

Regular Assessments Subject-Wise.

Excellent Track Record

Top-Notch Support

Founding Year: 2009

Owner / Director: Total 6 Directors Including Mr Mukesh Kumar and Mrs. Seema Tayal

Previous Year Results: Many High rank results every year, like Mayank Patel and Pallavi Jha.

Fees: Rs. 48,000 to Rs. 2,71,000

Batch Size: 35 Students (Small)

Study Material: Available Up-to-date Notes and Current Affairs

Teachers: Many specialized teachers with years of experience, such as:

Prof. Rahul Tayal - History HOD

Prof. Ashish Aggarwal - Economics HOD

Prof. Manikuntala Ghosh - History & Polity HOD

Prof. Surbhi Bansal - Geography

Prof. Anupama Gupta - Civil Law

Prof. Om Narayan - Senior Mock Test Analyst

Prof. Vikas Nagar - Current Affairs

Prof. Lalit Chauhan - Arithmetic Maths - CSAT

Prof. Naman Jain - Advance Maths - CSAT

Prof. Pallavi Kodan - Ethics and Integrity

Prof. Ruchika Dhingra - English CSAT

Prof. Vedika Sharma - Ancient and Mediaeval History

Prof. Vikas Bhardwaj - Internal Security

Prof. Deepak Gupta - Geography

Prof. Abhishek Chauhan - Data Interpretation

Prof. Apala Singh - General Studies HOD

Prof. Om Bikash - Science and Technology

Prof. Kini Saxena - International Relations and Current Affairs

Prof. Richa Thakur - Mock Test Analyst

Prof. Arushi Jain - Senior Mock Test Analyst

Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi): Both English and Hindi

Hostel / Mess: Available

Ratings Out of 5: 4.8 out of 5

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 6 PM

Address (Delhi): 47/1, Second Floor (Front side), Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas, New Delhi 110016

Address (Gurgaon): M 26 (Ground Floor), Sector 14 Gurgaon, Haryana 122001

Contact Numbers: +91 9990228245, +91 9990228268

Email ID: firstiasofficial@gmail.com

Google Maps Location: CLICK HERE

Social Media

Website- https://www.firstias.co.in/

Rank 2 - VAJIRAM & RAVI IAS (Delhi) | Best IAS Coaching in India

Vajiram & Ravi IAS Coaching Institute has been offering cumulative courses on IAS exam preparation. They offer courses for English and Hindi medium students to ensure they have everything they need to prepare for the exam. Over the years, they have helped 5000 students to enter the civil services exam. They have faculty highly qualified and trained from the central universities of India. The institute provides complete preparation of IAS including mock test series and interview preparation. They also provide postal exam preparation, so students can buy their postal course. The institute has a mobile app where students will get all the details about the exam and courses in one place.

Courses Offered

UPSC General Studies Courses

Module Courses, Prelims CSAT Courses

Optional Enrichment Classes

Optional Test Series

Why Choose This Institute

Numerous Courses Available

Decades of Excellence

Mentor Support Programme

Many Toppers

Reasonable Prices for all Courses

1400+ Hours of Coaching

Founding Year: 1976

Owner / Director: Professor P. Velayutham

Previous Year Results

Aditya Srivastava

Animesh Pradhan

Ayan Jain

Donuru Ananya Reddy

Srishti Dabas

Fees- Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 3,45,000

Batch Size- 200 to 250 Students

Study Material- Updated and Exhaustive Notes

Hostel / Mess: Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi): Both English and Hindi

Ratings Out of 5: 4.1 out of 5

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 7 PM

Address- Vajiram & Ravi, 9-B, Bada Bazar Marg, Old Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi - 110060 (Landmark: Karol Bagh Metro Station)

Contact Numbers- +91 80622 06330

Email ID- online@vajiramandravi.com

Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE

Social Media

Website- https://vajiramandravi.com/

Rank 3 - DRISHTI IAS (Delhi) | Best UPSC Institute in India

Drishti IAS is one of the popular and best IAS coaching institutes in India. They have trained many students who are successfully working in the civil services sector. The institute has trained Hindi and English medium students through their courses. Students can opt for complete courses, crash courses, subject-wise courses, study material, and mock tests separately. The institute also offers an All-India test series and interview mock tests that students can opt for their preparation. They have been providing detailed information on websites and social media platforms. The institute also has a well-established student portal where they provide students with updated information.

Courses Offered

UPSC

UPPSC

MPPSC Prelims MPPSC Prelims Course

MPPCS MPPSC Mains Crash Course

RAS RAS Mains Course

UPPCS Target: UPPCS Prelims

UPPCS UPPCS Prelims: Current Affairs Course

UPSC Target Prelims: CSAT (Paper-2)

UPSC Target IAS Prelims: G.S. Paper-1

BPSC 70th BPSC Prelims Course

UGC NTA UGC NET – Paper 2 (Commerce)

PGT DSSSB PGT Political Science

RAS RAS Prelims Course

MPPSC

Psychology (Optional Subject) Psychology (Optional Subject)

Live Online Course Sociology (Optional Subject) – Jaipur Center

CSAT CSAT Offline/Online (ENG) Delhi Centre

Online / Offline Anthropology (Optional Subject)

Offline (New Delhi) / Online (Drishti Learning App) Public Administration (Optional Subject)

IAS GS Online Course IAS General Studies: Prelims and Mains Foundation Batch

Live Online Course Political Science International Relations (Optional Subject) - Delhi Centre

Live Online Course Sociology (Optional Subject)

IAS Online Course Hindi Literature (Optional Subject)

Live Online Course Geography (Optional Subject) - Delhi Centre

Live Online Course History (Optional Subject) - Delhi Centre

UGC-NET

General Studies + CSAT (30 Tests) UPSC: Prelims Test Series - 30 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (PSIR) 16 Tests

UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Philosophy) 16 Tests

General Studies + CSAT (35 Tests) UPSC: Prelims Test Series- 35 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Hindi Literature) 16 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Law) 8 Tests

General Studies (24 Tests) UPSC: Mains Test Series- 24 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Pub Ad) 16 Tests

UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Law) 16 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Anthropology) 16 Tests

UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (History) 8 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Public Administration) 8 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (History) 16 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Hindi Literature) 8 Tests

UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Anthropology) 8 Tests

General Studies + CSAT (29 Tests) UPSC: Prelims Test Series- 29 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Geography) 16 Tests

UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Psychology) 16 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Philosophy) 6 Tests

UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (PSIR) 6 Tests

UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Sociology) 16 Tests

Why Choose This Institute

Daily Quizzes on the Website

Updates Regarding Examinations

Optional Subject Support

Regular Current Affairs & Editorials

2+ Decades of Experience

Founding Year: 1999

Owner / Director: Vikas Divyakirti

Previous Year Results

Kumud Mishra

Manisha Dharve

Mohan Lal

Arpit Kumar

Fees: Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 4,00,000

Batch Size: 300 Students

Study Material: Available Top-quality reading material, with free Prelims & Mains Test Series with classroom instruction.

Teachers/Faculty: N/A

Hostel / Mess: Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi): Both English and Hindi

Ratings Out of 5: 4.2 out of 5

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 6.30 PM

Address: 1st 641, opp. Signature View Apartment, Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110009

Contact Numbers- +91 87501 87501

Email ID- support@drishtiias.com

Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE

Social Media

Website- https://www.drishtiias.com/

Rank 4 - Super 30 (Bihar) | Best UPSC Coaching in India

Students who are preparing for any competitive exams might have heard about them. Even if they are not preparing for the exam, they are known in the country. A popular Super 30 film has been made on the founder and its institute. The institute trains underprivileged students who want to study but do not have resources. They do not charge fees and provide training for JEE, IIT, UPSC and competitive exams to selective students. The institute does not have any branch and only provides training to underprivileged students. Moreover, their students have been successful with many competitive exams.

Courses Offered

Foundation

Founding Year- 2002

Owner / Director- Anand Kumar

Previous Year Results

Fees- NA

Batch Size- 30

Study Material- Available

Teachers- Anand Kumar

Hostel / Mess- Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- Both

Ratings Out of 5- 5/5

Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday- 7 am to 9 pm

Office Address: - Ramanujan School of Mathematics Naya Tola, Kumhrar, Patna-800 020

Postal Address: - Ramanujan School of Mathematics Shanti Kutir, Chandpur Bela, Patna 800 001

Email: - mail@super30.org

Website- https://www.super30.org/

Rank 5 - Vision IAS (Delhi) (Best UPSC Coaching in India)

Vision IAS is one of the best IAS coaching institutes in India with classroom, interview, and test series. Students are provided with access to smart content, resources, blogs, and more where they receive updated information on exams regularly. Moreover, students are also provided with portal access where they get details and their preparation journey. The institute regularly provides detailed studies on social media platforms for students. Students who do not want to take courses have the option to take test series separately. They have a flexible schedule and vast options of courses across 10+ centers and online.

Courses Offered

Foundation Course Offline

Foundation Course Online

Foundation Course Offline (With Pre-foundation Classes)

Foundation Course Online (With Pre-foundation Classes)

Fast Track Prelims Offline

Test Series

Why Choose This Institute

Hindi and English medium courses for foundation and optional preparation

Detailed courses online and offline.

Founding Year- 2008

Owner / Director- Ajay Kumar Singh

Previous Year Results

Aditya Srivastav (AIR 1)

Animesh Pradhan (AIR 2)

Ruhani (AIR 5)

Srishti Dabas (AIR 6)

Anmol Rathore (AIR 7)

Nausheen (AIR 9)

Aishwaryam Prajapati (AIR 10)

Mohan Lal (AIR 53), 2013

Gaurav Agarwal (AIR 1)

Tina Dabi (AIR 1)

Anmol Sher Singh Bedi (AIR 2)

Sachin Gupta (AIR 3)

Kanishk Kataria (AIR 1)

Jatin Kishore (AIR 2)

Shubham Kumar (AIR 1)

Ankita Agarwal (AIR 2)

Ishita Kishore (AIR 1)

Fees- ₹20,000 to ₹3,05,000

Batch Size- 200 to 300 students

Study Material- Available

Teachers- NA

Hostel / Mess- Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- Both English and Hindi

Ratings Out of 5- 4.1

Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 7 PM

Address- 1st Floor, Apsara Arcade, Near Gate-7, Karol Bagh Metro Station 1, 8-B, Pusa Rd, Karol Bagh, New Delhi, Delhi 110005

Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE

Social Media

Contact Numbers- +91 84680 22022

Email ID- registration@visionias.in

Website- https://visionias.in/

Rank 6 - Rau's IAS Study Circle (Delhi) (Best UPSC Coaching Institute in India)

Rau's IAS study circle is another coaching institute for IAS preparation with comprehensive resources. The institute has 70 years of legacy providing comprehensive experience with small batches. They provide interactive classrooms where students can interact comfortably online as well as offline. The institute provides a systematic schedule for preparation which means students are well organized with their preparation journey they provide complete coverage of the syllabus with their courses in addition they also have regular assignments and class tests for revision and practice the institute has a student portal where they provide complete details about the courses and exam at one place. Students are also provided with backup video lectures and comprehensive study material.

Courses Offered

Online General Studies Coaching (IAS Prelims & IAS Main Integrated) ONLINE

Classroom General Studies Coaching (IAS Prelims & IAS Main Integrated) ON CAMPUS

Classroom OPTIONAL coaching (IAS Mains) ON CAMPUS

CSAT coaching (IAS Prelims) On Campus

Online OPTIONAL coaching (IAS Mains) ONLINE

UPSC Mains Test Series- Geography

UPSC Mains Test Series- History

Test Series & QIP for General Studies | Prelims & Mains

CSAT coaching (IAS Prelims) ONLINE

Test Series & QIP for Optional Subjects | Mains

Why Choose This Institute

100,000+ students trained

1/3rd of all bureaucrats across the cadre

Revision classes

Discussions

Current affairs classes

Test reviews

Test strategies.

Founding Year: 1953

Owner / Director: Dr. S. Rau

Previous Year Results

Ankita Agarwal

Bhvishya

Kartikeya Jaiswal

Yasharth Shekhar

Priyamvada Ashok

Yaksh Chaudhary

Ishita Rathi

C Yaswanth Kumar Reddy C

Utkarsh Dwivedi

Preetam Kumar

Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak

Shubham Shukla

Anjali Shroytriya

Abhijit Ray

Diksha Joshi

Shruti Rajlakshmi

Sonali Dev

Fees: Rs. 45,500 to Rs. 3,75,500

Batch Size: 80-120 students.

Study Material: Available study material for every course and subject.

Teachers/Faculty:

Vikram Kaushal-Optional – Sociology, GS – Society, Social Justice

Rahul Puri- Optional – PSIR, GS – IR & Security

Anubhav Sharma- Optional – Public Ad, GS – Polity

Gajanan Dwivedi- GS – History, Optional - History

Indrajeet Bariar- Optional – Geography, GS – Geography

Abhishek Pratap- Manager - Mains Test Series & Evaluation

Vidushi Tyagi- Manager - Mains Test Series & Evaluation

Shashank Shekhar- QIP – Essay, Mains Test Series & Evaluation

Pooja Bhatt- Mains Test Series & Evaluation

Mayank Sharma- GS – Geography

Swaminathan Kandaiyan- CSAT

Jatin Bhardwaj- QIP – History

Raja Raj Kumar- QIP – Society & Social Justice, QIP – Economy

Gaurav Tripathi- QIP – Geography

Yogesh Grotra- Director Interview Guidance

Naweed Akhter- Optional – Law, QIP – Polity

Jaikrit Vatsal- QIP Manager – Focus & Compass

Basava Uppin- GS - Economy

Ashutosh Pande- Manager Interview Guidance

Sivakumar- Optional – Economics, GS - Economy

Akshay Vrat- GS – S&T, GS – Environment, Ecology & Biodiversity

Sanjeev Pandey- QIP Manager - Prelims Test Series

Mangal Singh- Optional – Anthropology, GS - IR & Security

Vaibhav Mishra- QIP – Polity

Faizan Khan- GS – Ethics, Integrity & Aptitude

Hostel / Mess: No

Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi): Both English and Hindi

Ratings Out of 5: 4.5 out of 5

Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday - 7:30 AM to 8:30 PM; Sunday - 8 AM to 7 PM

Address:

Delhi (ORN Campus): 11B, Bada Bazar Rd, Old Rajinder Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi - 110060

Delhi (Connaught Place Campus): 309, Kanchenjunga Building, 18 Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, (Near Barakhamba Road metro station), New Delhi - 110001

Contact: 011 4078 6050, +91 98101 84722, +91 88269 39973, +91 80414 26050, +91 80414 26255, +91 80414 35536, +91 80414 35537

Email ID: contact@rauias.com

Google Maps Location

ORN Campus: CLICK HERE

Connaught Place Campus: CLICK HERE

Social Media

Website: https://www.rauias.com/

Rank 7 - VAJIRAO AND REDDY IAS (Delhi) (Best IAS Institute in India)

Vajirao and Reddy IAS is other quality institutes providing IAS preparation. The institute has well-trained and experienced faculty contributing to students' learning. The coaching institute provides well-researched and quality study material to ensure students have all the resources for preparation. They offer fully equipped classrooms which include digital boards, hi-tech amenities, and more. Moreover, the students are provided with coaching and support throughout the day. Students can clear their doubts anytime with faculty with one-on-one sessions. They also provide test series and other resources including editorials, current affairs, NCERT books, toppers talk, annual calendar for UPSC, previous year papers, and more on their website.

Courses Offered

Complete Course

GS Pre-cum-Mains Course

Foundation Course

Foundation Course without Optional

Weekend Course

Optional Subject Course

IAS Online Live Courses

Complete Course Online LIVE-Course

GS Pre-cum-Mains LIVE-Classes

Foundation Course Online Live Classes

Weekend Course Online Live Classes

Optional Subject Online Live Classes

GS Pre-Foundation (NCERT Course)

IAS Optional Subject Courses- Optional Subject Course- English (History, Political Science & International Relations, Public Administration, Sociology, Anthropology, Geography)

Hindi (History, Political Science & International Relations, Public Administration, Geography)

IAS Correspondence Courses- General Studies (Prelims only)

General Studies (Prelims cum Mains).

Why Choose This Institute

Detailed courses

Study material updated regularly

Online and offline courses

Regular tests, and more

Founding Year- 2015

Owner / Director- Shri Dilip Kumar (Founder Director)

Previous Year Results

Gamini Singla - 3 Rank IAS

Aishwarya Verma - 4 Rank IAS

Utkarsh Dwivedi - 5 Rank IAS

Yaksh Chaudhary - 6 Rank IAS

Ishita Kishore - 1 Rank IAS

Garima Lohia - 2 Rank IAS

Uma Harathi N - 3 Rank IAS

Smriti Mishra - 4 Rank IAS

Mayur Hazarika - 5 Rank IAS

Fees- Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 2,95,000

Batch Size- Small

Study Material- Available

Teachers- NA

Hostel / Mess- Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- Both English and Hindi

Ratings Out of 5- 4.4 out of 5

Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday - 7 AM to 9:30 PM

Address- E-365, 2nd Floor, Nirman Vihar Metro Station, Gate No-4, Pillar No-64, Vikas Marg, New Delhi, Pin No.-110092

Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE

Social Media

Contact Numbers- 011 4601 5028, +91 88005 33302, +91 88005 33352

Email ID- info@vajiraoiasacademy.com

Website- https://www.vajiraoiasacademy.com/ias-coaching-center-delhi/

Conclusion on 7 Best IAS Coaching Institutes in India

These are complete details about coaching institutes in India that students need to look at if they are preparing for IAS. There are different factors when considering IAS coaching institutes, the above-mentioned institutes are selected with these are one of the top options available.

The List is compiled by the research team of the Best Coaching Portal and Best Coaching Portal Gurgaon Team.

