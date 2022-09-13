7 Cryptocurrencies Trending on TikTok Right Now

TikTok is for everything trendy. The short-form mobile video platform has become a hub for crypto enthusiasts, too. Not surprising. In this article, we look at the seven top trending cryptocurrencies on TikTok and why they’re trending. Let’s dive in.

Which are the top cryptocurrencies on TikTok

Here is a quick look at the best cryptocurrencies of 2022.

1.Tamadoge - Best meme coin to invest in 2022

2. Ethereum - Evergreen cryptocurrency for developers

3. Bitcoin - Best digital collectible on TikTok

4. Cardano - Top cryptocurrency for long-term holders

5. Dogecoin - Pioneering meme coin on TikTok

6. USDC - Best stablecoin of 2022

7. Binance Coin - Top cryptocurrency with wide integrations

A closer look at the 7 top cryptocurrencies on TikTok

Tamadoge - Best meme coin to invest in 2022

If you remember, NFTs and meme coins ruled the internet last year. Especially in the crypto sphere. They are no less popular in 2022. So it's no wonder Tamadoge, an upcoming crypto project that combines NFTs, meme coins, play-to-earn games, and metaverse, rules TikTok.

Despite the massive growth of meme coins in 2021, they have failed to inspire this year. It’s due to a lack of focus on utility and integrations. Tamadoge aims to change this by using the brand recognition of DOGE for 100x growth opportunities. Let’s find out how.

The two key assets on Tamadoge are TAMA tokens and Tamadoge Pet NFTs. While Tamadoge Pet NFTs give you access to fun play-to-earn games, TAMA facilitates transactions and rewards. You can breed, train, and battle your Tamadoge NFTs in Tamaverse using TAMA tokens. If you’re wondering, Tamaverse refers to the Tamadoge metaverse. The play-to-earn opportunities in Tamaverse will expand to incorporate augmented reality experiences soon.

The upcoming game features simple and engaging gameplay, in an attempt to capture both crypto and traditional gamers. The more you play, the more you earn on Tamadoge. But you can earn even more rewards by flaunting your gaming skills. Your gaming performance is calculated in dogepoints, finalized at the end of each month to decide your spot on the leaderboard. If you make the top position, you earn exciting rewards.

Tamadoge NFTs are scheduled for launch in the fourth quarter of 2022. An earlier way into the project is through TAMA tokens. TAMA Beta Sale is live on the official Tamadoge website. Buy them early at their cheapest to make the most returns as when a sale phase ends TAMA price increases.

More reasons why TAMA is the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022.

No vesting period for early TAMA investors.

Guaranteed CEX listings due to the reputation of the project.

Zero-tax policy on TAMA transactions ensures the value of the token gains from the project rather than users.

Tamadoge has completed KYC from CoinSniper, eliminating the chance of a rug pull. Our sources say that the people behind some high-profile meme coins founded and developed the project.

The smart contract has undergone a security audit by Solid Proof. It rules out the possibilities of platform vulnerabilities.

Ethereum - Evergreen cryptocurrency for developers

Next on our list of the best crypto on TikTok is Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap. Ether is the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to facilitate transactions in the Ethereum ecosystems.

As the world’s first blockchain to successfully bring forth smart contract capabilities, Ethereum has a special place in crypto history. The popularity of Ethereum on TikTok also has to do with the short viral videos of youth icons like Vitalik Buterin.

Ethereum powers a wide range of dApps, from crypto exchanges to DAOs and games. It also has a myriad of NFT collections building on top of it. Basically, blockchains use computing power to process their activities. Of course, it doesn’t come for free. They are paid in Ether.

Although Ethereum recently faced a deep crash, it has the potential to recover its value by the end of this year. As the general market recovers and more projects onboard the ecosystem, we expect the price of Ether to surge. Moreover, the Ethereum network is moving to the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. This essentially means that the platform is on the path to becoming more cost and energy efficient.

Ether is available for purchase on most centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, eToro, Coinbase, Kraken, and Crypto.com.

Bitcoin - Best digital collectible on TikTok

Bitcoin continues to be the most preferred digital investment among investors.

When Satoshi Nakamoto launched Bitcoin, he introduced the concept of cryptocurrencies to the world of finance. Since then, blockchain technology and the crypto industry have come a long way. An array of blockchains and cryptocurrencies with unique functionalities rule the market today. Despite that, Bitcoin continues to be the most preferred digital investment among investors.

The world’s favorite cryptocurrency has built a vast following on TikTok, too. Young investors understand the relevance of bitcoin and how it changed the game. It showed us that we need not rely on centralized exchanges to transfer value. Algorithms can do a better job. While fiat currency’s value relies on the authority of the issuing party, Bitcoin relies on decentralized networks instead.

Youngsters find this idea radical. They believe that the trend set by bitcoin will eventually bring financial freedom to people without access to banking and traditional finance. And that has been the case too, as proven by DeFi apps.

Bitcoin hasn’t undergone many changes since its launch. There is no avoiding the fact that the network is clunky. It is the last thing you want to use as a currency due to its high network fees and transaction delays. Regardless of all that, Bitcoin is a good store of value. If Web3 is here to stay, so is bitcoin.

Cardano - Top cryptocurrency for long-term holders

Cardano, touted as the Ethereum killer, is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. The third-gen crypto aims to provide a cost and energy-efficient alternative to its predecessors. Cardano makes this possible through a customized proof of stake protocol called Ouroboros.

Ouroboros is also one of the few protocols designed based on peer-reviewed research. Industry experts from around the world read and validate the project documents before bringing them into action.

The unique multilayer architecture allows the protocol to run different types of transactions, not just payments. It has two distinct accounting and computational layers. While the Cardano Settlement Layer (CSL) facilitates payments with low transaction fees, Cardano Computational Layer (CCL) hosts smart contracts. It addresses the lack of scalability, interoperability, and sustainability issues that have for long troubled the Ethereum network. As a result, the project has garnered wide attention since its launch.

It is currently home to a wide range of crypto protocols, projects, and dApps. In fact, it is one of the fastest growing networks and the most active crypto projects. The native cryptocurrency of Cardano is ADA. It is currently the world’s 8th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Dogecoin - Pioneering meme coin on TikTok

Dogecoin is an open-source digital currency created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a fork of Litecoin.

Meme coins contribute their success largely to social media platforms. Clearly, this list is incomplete without the earliest meme coin. Dogecoin needs no introduction. It is an open-source digital currency created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a fork of Litecoin. The coin was intended to be a meme – a satire on the bizarre hype around cryptocurrencies.

Initially, it was used for tipping on Twitter and Reddit. Although the coin remained largely unrecognized for a very long time, it grew a massive following in 2021. This has got a lot to do with Elon Musk’s affection for the Shiba Inu-themed coin. He began tweeting about it frequently. At one point, he announced that Dogecoin will be accepted as payment for merchandise purchases on SpaceX.

In an interview with Time magazine, he said that he preferred Dogecoin to bitcoin for its low denomination and usability as a cryptocurrency. All of this led to a DOGE rally, bringing a fortune to many early-stage investors.

However, Dogecoin has failed to keep up with the hype in the long run. Its general lack of utility and integrations has brought down its value significantly. It is unlikely that Dogecoin recovers its all-time high any time soon unless it expands its ecosystem with new use cases.

USDC - Best stablecoin of 2022

USDC is the second largest stablecoin, with a whopping $54,227,336,412 market cap. A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that is pegged to the US dollar. This essentially means that the value of a stablecoin should always be equal to one. However, that’s not always the case.

As proven by the historical crash of UST, stablecoins are not always stable. Soon after, the value of popular stablecoins including USDT (Tether) went down, to the crypto community’s shock. A large share of crypto transactions is carried out in stablecoins. This was a huge blow to the industry. However, USDC weathered the crash without any fluctuations in price.

This is because USDC is backed by real assets, including fiat currencies. It is also backed by cash and short-term U.S. government bonds as collateral. Every USDC in circulation has $1 backing it. It is called a fiat-collateralized stablecoin for this reason.

Regardless of the volatility of the crypto market, solid stablecoins like USDC will always be in demand. It will be an integral part of the growing crypto industry, bringing traditional users along the way. For example, you can use them for cross-border transfers without going through any hassle. They will also be central to the growing global economy that pools talent from around the world.

BNB - Top cryptocurrency with wide integrations

Although Binance is known for its centralized crypto exchange, it is a unique ecosystem of decentralized, blockchain-based networks.

We conclude this list with BNB, the native cryptocurrency of Binance. Although Binance is known for its centralized crypto exchange, it is a unique ecosystem of decentralized, blockchain-based networks.

This includes the Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain, Binance Academy, Trust Wallet, and Research projects. It aims to create a new paradigm in global finance through new products and unique value propositions. Due to the massive popularity of Binance and its allied products, BNB is one of the most trending cryptocurrencies on TikTok.

Binance’s drive for development and innovation has significantly helped the coin gain value. Its mission is to become ‘the infrastructure services provider for the entire blockchain ecosystem’. While that may seem a little too ambitious, Binance has been successful in offering services across different spheres.

Binance Smart Chain has a growing ecosystem of a wide array of dApps that feature different functionalities. They need BNB to facilitate transactions, which in turn add value to the coin. The network fees on Binance Smart Chain are cheaper and faster when compared to Ethereum.

Wrapping up

These are the hottest cryptocurrencies on TikTok to keep an eye on this year. Ambitious projects like Tamadoge, Ethereum, and Binance can bring massive returns to investors by the end of 2022. On the other hand, saturated projects need to work on expanding their ecosystems and user base to get back on track.

If you’re looking for a project with the highest growth potential this year, we recommend Tamadoge. Its unique vision that brings together meme coin, NFT, and play-to-earn concepts has resonated with the masses. Since the tokens are not out yet on crypto exchanges, you can grab them for a discount from the TAMA Beta Sale page.

