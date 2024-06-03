7 Inverter Batteries for Homes in India With Highest Warranty (2024)

You might be in the middle of an important meeting, or peacefully sleeping on a lazy Sunday, and suddenly the electricity goes off. The level of irritation your body experiences is truly inexplicable. To save you from that, you definitely need to have the best inverter battery for home.

Having an inverter with the most reliable and effectively strong battery is like never going through the pain of power cuts. When the neighborhood is dark, let your house be the beam of light. Keep your appliances working by installing an inverter at your home.

7 Inverter Batteries in India For Your Home

If you are wondering which the best inverter battery for home is, you can run through the list of seven inverter batteries mentioned below. They are manufactured by reputable companies and are extremely efficient in delivering top-tier performance while power-cuts.

Eastman Immortal (EM250 IL)

Eastman Auto & Power Limited is the best inverter battery company in India, manufacturing low-maintenance yet fast-charging tubular conventional batteries. The use of pure lead alloy, high-grade raw materials, and state-of-the-art German technology are some standout features of the company's inverter batteries.

Eastman specializes in manufacturing inverter batteries suited for long-duration power cuts. The Eastman Immortal (EM 250IL) comes with a 250 Ah capacity, a 20-year warranty (10 years FOC replacement + 10 years Pro Rata), and reliable backup.

The brand offers a no-questions-asked ₹1500 cashback on manufacturing defects within the first year of purchase, along with free replacement on all inverter batteries. Moreover, they provide doorstep service in available pin codes.

Specifications of Eastman Immortal Inverter Battery

Model: Eastman Immortal (EM250 IL)

Warranty: 240 Months (120 Months Full Replacement + 120 Months Pro Rata Warranty)

Capacity: 250 Ah

Dimension: 528(L)*234(W)*480(H)

Technology: Tall Tubular

2. Livguard

If you are looking for the best inverter battery for your home, Livguard is at your service. Its extensive collection of tall, tubular, and ultra-long batteries is what makes Livguard popular among the masses.

With innovation and an unwavering determination to sustainability, Livguard lives to deliver a limitless energy supply to your homes. Founded by Mr. Rakesh Malhotra, intends to create a world where “energy is accessible, efficient, and carbon-neutral.”

The excellent team at work manufactures smart inverters with premium-quality materials ensuring an uninterrupted and boundless power supply. You can expect the best-in-industry and a cutting-edge futuristic design from their investors with an assured warranty of 3 years.

Features like dual-sensor thermal protection, AI charging system, and LED display board make Livagaurd inverter batteries extremely reliable. These characteristics enable the inverters to deliver satisfactory performance during extended power cuts.

Specifications of Livguard Inverter Battery

Model: Invertuff

Warranty: 60+24*

Capacity: 150 Ah

Dimension: 505(L) X188(W) X410(H)

Technology: Tall Tabular

3. Genus

Genus is one of India's best inverter battery brands. It prioritizes quality and has a culture that believes in the continuous improvement of its products and services. All of their inverter batteries are meticulously crafted with high-end qualities. Each of the batteries possesses the capacity to withstand long-duration load sheddings seamlessly.

The developers and designers working in NABL Accredited Lab manufacture high-capacity inverters with proprietary software systems, along with Auto Sense Intelligent Control. The durability and easy-maintenance features of these inverters and batteries for home are what attract the attention of the customers.

Other perks of using the Genus Hallabol Tall Tubular inverter battery are that it effectively prevents short circuits and has a safe charging system with a top-ventilation feature. With their deep cycle capability, these inverters help with better battery usage and of course warranty.

So, if you are looking for a reliable inverter battery for home that provides a steady power supply during cut-outs, you should definitely consider Genus inverter batteries. The advanced lead-acid technology and an AH capacity of 200 distinguish it from the other inverters manufactured in India.

Specifications of Genus Inverter Battery

Model: GTT230 Hallabol

Warranty: 72 Months (42 Months Full Replacement + 30 Months Pro Rata Warranty)

Capacity: 200Ah

Dimension: 19.76 x 7.4 x 16.22

Technology: Tall Tubular

4. Microtek

In case you want a solution that supplies stable electricity even during power cuts, Microtek is your answer. It is well-known and one of the most trusted players in India’s power products market.

The company leverages all the new advanced technologies like super alloy and Binder additives for improved longevity and durability. Being one of the pioneer brands manufacturing the best inverter battery for home, it always walks towards the path of developing and then incorporating these innovative technologies into its products.

Microtek manufacturers use grids with low antimony content and grain refiner to ensure that the batteries run seamlessly even with minimal maintenance. With a rated capacity of 150 Ah, these batteries guarantee an uninterrupted flow of electricity during outages.

The company strictly values core principles of Trustworthiness and collaborative teamwork to offer the best-in-the-industry products and services. Therefore, if you get your hands on Microtek Inverter batteries, you should expect super-fast charging, low-maintenance, and cost-effective charging supply to your home while cut-outs.

Specifications of Microtek Inverter Battery

Model: MTK1503024TT (Microtek Dura prime)

Warranty: 54 Months Total {34 months (flat) + 24 months (pro-rata)}.

Capacity: 150AH

Dimension: 50.8 x 19 x 41.2(cm) (±2 mm)

Technology: Advanced Dura Core

5. Luminous

As the name suggests, Luminous Power Company aims to illuminate your world during blackouts or sudden electricity failures. The premium quality batteries that this company manufactures are a great and reliable source of power supply for your home, and there is no second doubt about it.

The robust tall tubular batteries are exclusively designed for home inverters. They are equipped with sufficient water level indicators and puncture-resistant separators to minimize the possibility of short circuits. Moreover, the anti-oxidant gauntlet, properly sealed with plastic, ensures the security of the inverter itself.

Luminous produces one of the best inverter batteries in India that possess good power backup and have durable and robust construction. The performance is impeccable due to its 150Ah power capacity and advanced tall tubular technology.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter Battery

Model: LM 18075

Warranty: 60(Free of cost) + 15(Pro-rata) Months

Capacity: 150 Ah

Dimension: 50.2 x 19.1 x 44 CM

Technology: Tall Tubular

6. Okaya

Okaya is the only brand to proudly and fearlessly mention the battery's actual backup hours. It takes pride in all of its products, which are compatible with all inverters, regardless of brand.

Okaya batteries are made of 99.98% pure lead and have a 230Ah power capacity. They ensure uninterrupted and reliable power delivery to all electronic devices during electricity outages. The advanced extra backup design technology enhances their capacity and longevity.

Okaya batteries are well known for their ultra-low maintenance feature that needs water just 1-2 times a year. These undergo rigorous testing so that they can outperform the regular batteries available in the market.

Other advanced features include a highly efficient PE Envelope separator from DARAMIC, USA, the ceramic water level in indicators for every vent hole, and the use of a special paste formulation for Quick Recharge.

Therefore, if you are looking for the best inverter battery for home you can undoubtedly settle for Okaya batteries. You can enjoy a hassle-free pan-India service network, a paperless warranty, and an assured security policy.

Specifications of Okaya Inverter Battery

Model: OKAYA PowerMAX-OPTT26072

Warranty: 72 MONTHS

Capacity: 230 (AH)

Dimension: 508 * 190 * 412 mm (±2 mm)

Technology: Xtra Backup Design (XBD) technology

7. Exide

With an experience of more than seven decades, Exide continues to be one of the best brands for inverter batteries in India. Its relentless performance and ability to withstand long and frequent cut-outs make it a reliable source of power supply.

Exide batteries guarantee longevity, higher power output, and backups. They are designed to recover from deep discharge instantaneously. With better thermal protection, each battery stays at an optimal temperature throughout its usage.

The unique and advanced technology that the company uses enables the inverter battery to work at higher temperatures. Their specialty lies in the easy maintenance feature of these batteries.

The thick and robust tubular plates guarantee extended longevity and durability of the batteries. No matter how frequent the blackouts are, these batteries can withstand it with ease.

They are extremely easy to handle as they have molded handles on each side. Each battery has a clean op with zero possibilities of any leakage of fumes, or acid release.

Therefore, you can save yourself from troublesome electric blackouts with the help of Exide’s best inverter battery in India.

Specifications of Exide Inverter Battery

Model: EXIDE INVAZEST (IZTT1500)

Warranty: 72 months (36FOC + 36 PRO-RATA)

Capacity: 135 Ah

Dimension: 512(L) x 192(W) x 466(H)

Technology: Thick Tubular Plates

Wrapping Up

If you are tired of frequent power cuts and want a long-term solution, you can get your hands on any one of these inverter batteries in India. You can choose from the recommendations mentioned above, as per your requirements, and invest in a reliable and durable electric back-up device for your home.

