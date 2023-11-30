7 podcasts that will inspire you to learn something new

Podcasts have the ability to cater to diverse interests and niches, whether it’s technology, storytelling, business insights, or sports. Shows led by experts in various fields, provide listeners a solution to stay informed but in an entertaining way. What makes them so valuable is their accessibility and versatility. Whether you are commuting, working out, doing household chores, or simply unwinding, just press play and make podcasts a part of your routine.

Consider the following list of podcasts to help you sift through the digital information overload and learn something new at the same time.

1. WTF is with Nikhil Kamath

Co-founder of two financial services companies, Zerodha and True Beacon, Nikhil Kamath hosts ‘WTF is with Nikhil Kamath’ – a podcast that discusses versatile topics relevant to modern times such as technology, renewable energy, electric vehicles, and more. ‘WTF is’ talksabout these subjects at length providing listeners a space for intellectual stimulation.

Listen here: WTF is with Nikhil Kamath

2. Figuring Out with Raj Shamani

The content creator and founder of the House of X, Raj Shamani, has interviewed some of the brightest minds in the country in his podcast called ‘Figuring Out with Raj Shamani’. Featuring guests from various fields such as Nitin Gadkari, Abhishek Bachchan, and Badshah, to name a few, Shamani explores their personal journeys and the challenges they have overcome to become leaders in their fields. Join Shamani as he delves into conversations that offer insights and lessons for individuals aspiring to make their mark.

Listen here: Figuring Out with Raj Shamani

3. The Stories of Mahabharata

Originally from Kharagpur, Sudipta Bhawmik has been a resident of New Jersey for several years now and hosts the podcast called ‘The Stories of Mahabharata’. The podcast is produced in radio-drama style bringing to life the ancient Indian epic, Mahabharata. Join Bhawmik as he unravels thе tapеstry of lovе, war, and dharma with specially curated sound effects that make each scene vivid and engaging.

Listen here: The Stories of Mahabharata

4. On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Jay Shetty, who is of Indian descent is passionate about making “wisdom go viral” and accessible to a wide range of audiences. ‘On Purpose with Jay Shetty’ features interviews with various guests, including celebrities, authors, and thought leaders like Oprah Winfrey, Novak Djokovic, Will Smith, and more, and have conversations about personal development, relationships, and overall well-being. Explore the podcast every Monday and Friday where Shetty will help you navigate through challenges to find your purpose in life.

Listen here: On Purpose with Jay Shetty

5. TED Talks Daily

Featuring a new talk every weekday, TED Talks Daily brings to its listeners an array of conversations ranging from Artificial Intelligence to Zoology. The podcast provides listeners with engaging talks that are short and powerful and inspire them to learn something new.

Listen here: TED Talks Daily

6. The Joe Rogan Experience

Hosted by Joe Rogan, this podcast includes long-form conversations with experts, celebrities, and others. The discussion spans topics such as history, science, technology, and philosophy. From Elon Musk to Bill Burr to Mike Tyson, the diversity of Rogan’s guests is varied and the podcast also provides an in-depth look into their lives and perspectives.

Listen here: The Joe Rogan Experience

7. Shrimad Bhagwad Gita

Delve into the spiritual sanctum of the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, a timeless Indian scripture, through the podcast hosted by Amit Wadhwa. The podcast Shrimad Bhagwad Gita explores the wisdom from the sacred text and offers extensive commentary to make the understanding easier. Let Wadhwa’s voice take you on a journey to explore the art of living and the profound wisdom hidden in the age-old text.

Listen here: Shrimad Bhagwad Gita

Wrapping Up

Whether you're seeking intellectual stimulation, financial insights, spiritual guidance, or just a story, the podcast landscape has something for everyone. The listed podcasts are easy to incorporate into your routine and can turn a dull moment into a chance for personal growth and enjoyment.

So, the next time you find yourself grappling with the volumes of digital data, consider tuning in to a podcast.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.