7 Reasons why every education leader must attend Eduverse Summit 2023

1,200 global education leaders

20 countries

18 discussions, talk sessions

4 speed networking hours

Unlimited networking and collaboration options for educators All this, and more is on the horizon at the forthcoming Eduverse Summit 2023. Envisaged as the most dynamic summit for global education leaders, this ‘one-of-kind’ event will be held in New Delhi from October 26-28, 2023. It will host the education sector’s most prominent leaders. The delegates include higher education institute (HEI) leaders, academic heads, policymakers, and edupreneurs from 20 countries.

In today’s technology-led era, education too has undergone drastic transformations. The most prominent sectoral changes include the rise of EdTech, the growth of hybrid and online education, phenomenal growth in student mobility for international higher education, introduction of vocational and skill-based education, apps and tools for remote assessment among others. On the outlook, these appear as fascinating innovations to improve the access, impact and outcome of learning. A closer review does bring many unforeseen unique challenges to the surface.

Hence, a persistent demand to review the present practices, discuss challenges and outline future trends. Eduverse Summit 2023 will be this much needed platform, and initiate a collaborative discussion on all these aspects.

Registrations for Eduverse Summit 2023 are in full swing. The event will facilitate direct interactions between global thought leaders, provide an opportunity for industry showcase and conclude tangible takeaways for educators.

The summit is being chaired by Sarah Todd, Vice President (Global), Griffith University, Australia (Global Chairperson) and Prof (Dr) T G Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) (India Chairperson). They are joined by distinguished industry leaders including Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC); Manoj Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, EdCIL India Limited; Mohit Gambhir, President & CEO, Verispire, Former Founder Director, Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education, Government of India; Ira Singhal, Special Secretary, Education, Arunachal Pradesh; Victor Tomiczek, Director, International Recruitment and Global Partnerships, Cape Breton University; Warren Emanuel, Director, University and College Counseling, American Embassy School; Dr Nancy Richmond, Marketing Professor, College of Business, Florida International University; Amit Upadhyay, Regional Director – South Asia, Oxford International Education Group and Kenneth Grover, Founder/CEO Onfire Learning among others.

Here are top 7 reasons why all education leaders, institute heads, edupreneurs must attend the summit:

Direct access to global education leaders: Eduverse Summit is an unparalleled opportunity to meet, greet and interact with the most notable names in the education sector. With an impressive speaker line-up, the summit would reflect an international view of all aspects. From skill development champions such as Prof (Dr) T G Sitharam and Ved Mani Tiwari; to marketing gurus such as Dr Nancy Richmond, and educational heads such as Sarah Todd and Victor Tomiczek; the summit’s speakers bring together a well rounded perspective for all.

Power networking with peers: Education’s top-notch names are joining the summit as delegates, speakers and exhibitors. It’s a perfect opportunity to catch up with these distinguished guests and discuss ideas, growth and partnership possibilities. The summit’s agenda has a series of ‘power-networking’ sessions lined up on the first day, facilitating one-to-one interactions among education industry peers. These sessions will be open forums for counselors, agents and business executives to exchange business inquiries, foster partnership and collaboration possibilities.

Global affiliation for your brand and work: With so much happening at the summit, it's the right venue to showcase your brand, services and work to the industry. Whether you're unveiling groundbreaking services, sharing your institution's success stories, showcasing an educational app or introducing innovative educational service, the Eduverse Summit 2023 provides the ideal stage to make a lasting impression and seek feedback right away.

Understanding the ‘new’ in higher education: Attending such education summits helps gain a deeper understanding of the broader educational landscape. There are a variety of engaging sessions on the cards for one to explore. Focussed keynote sessions, enriching panel discussions, interesting fireside chats, creative showcases for high school counselors, speed networking sessions for agents and an expansive education expo - delegates can be part of all of these or choose focussed engagements of their choice.

These sessions would open up new perspectives on educational policies, inclusivity, and best practices. This understanding aids in decision-making processes and helps leaders adapt their approaches based on current trends and societal needs.

Shaping future of global education, together: Eduverse Summit 2023 offers a unique opportunity to actively shape the future of higher education. With riveting panel discussions, dynamic expos, and enlightening keynote sessions, the summit is poised to address the pressing challenges and prospects in the realm of global education. By participating, contributing, and taking the lead in these opportunities, you can be a driving force in the education sector, leaving an indelible mark on the future of learning worldwide.

Curated partnership opportunities: The summit caters to a wide audience and hence provides an array of tailored sections for focussed groups interactions. Educators can join as delegates (for one day or all three days), and additionally explore partnership options to maximize their brand visibility. These partnership options cater to specific groups to aid quick and direct networking among the respective groups. Partnership categories include:

Presenting Sponsor

Associate Sponsor

Platinum Sponsor

Gold Sponsor

Silver Sponsor

EdTech Exhibitor

Higher Education Institution (HEI) Table

Professional growth: Eduverse Summit has been planned to bolster the credibility of education leaders. This global education summit reflects a commitment to development of education and skill development sectors. Participating in such events allows participants to showcase their commitment to excellence and their willingness to go the extra mile for their enhancement.

The three-day long Eduverse Summit is a unique opportunity to stay informed about the latest research and advancements. Bring your peers and friends at the event and expand your network. It's a forum to gain a deeper understanding of the educational landscape, promote critical thinking and boost credibility. Sign up for the event and be a part of this global movement to shape education.

