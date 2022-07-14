8 Best Tools For Outbound Marketing Automation

Marketing has become an unavoidable component of all businesses, regardless of size. We know you're probably wondering why there's a sudden need for marketing automation when you've been running marketing campaigns since the company was founded.

The use of software to automate certain marketing efforts is known as marketing automation.

It's a piece of software that manages, monitors, and builds processes across multiple channels. Businesses can send automated messages to customers via email, SMS, search engines, social media, and other channels.

Marketing automation can aid your company's success. True, but so can a wide range of other things.

Recently researchers have found a significant increase in marketing ROI after the adoption of CRM. It is one of the biggest reason marketing automation is growing fastest within the CRM space.

In fact, according to Nucleus Research, Marketing automation increases sales productivity by 14.5 percent while decreasing marketing overhead by 12.2 percent, which is quite stirring data and may be enough for you to consider marketing automation.

Outbound Marketing Automation

Most businesses are shifting to inbound marketing due to its more sophisticated nature and much more personalised approach.

However, due to the undeniable benefits of outbound marketing, many brands continue to use it. So it's not as much of an Amber heard as we think it is.

Outbound marketing, unlike inbound marketing, is disruptive because it pushes itself on the audience whether they want it or not. TV and radio commercials, billboards, telemarketing, cold calling, and pop-up ads are all examples of outbound marketing.

Outbound marketing has become so entrenched in society that even with new techniques, outbound marketing techniques remain vital. However, to make better use of it, people today look for different options, such as outbound marketing tools.

8 outbound marketing automation tools

1) Sales Loft

The software Sales Loft is primarily used to increase appointments and qualified demos by approximately 300 percent. Cadence and Prospector are two products that can be used with the software.

a) Cadence

Cadence allows you to design your process for things like sales development phone calls, emails, and so on. The tool's a 'bumper guards' aid in email tracking and phone list completion.

b) Prospector

It leverages the power of social networks to automate link building, and contacts can be synced directly to the CRM.

2) Close

You ought to get this one if you don't want to perform any manual labour. It records your emails and lets you call someone with just one click.

The tool's finest quality is that it was developed by sales professionals, resulting in the best and most effective workflow outcomes. With the help of your lead-generating strategies, this tool skillfully channels your business's efforts.

3) Snov.io

Snov.io is an excellent email marketing tool that allows you to run and keep track of your email campaigns which can be linked to ZOHO or Zapier within seconds. You can set the delivery time and the daily limit according to your own, and it will send the emails automatically!

4) Waalaxy

Sending LinkedIn messages and keeping track of them has never been easier.

Waalaxy has some great options which allow you to send a connection request, a short message along with the request and track all of this using your CRM. It's one of the best tools used by marketers themselves at Leadzen.ai.

5) Leadzen.ai

Leadzen.ai: Developing Data Intelligence. It is the most powerful prospecting engine available, powered by AI.

A one-stop prospecting store is Leadzen.ai. It not only keeps track of, gathers, and distributes data for you but also helps you make the most of that data.

It has tons of smart features such as Prospect search with 20+ filters, bulk search, geo-locator and chrome extension. All these allow you to build your b2b database from scratch and start pitching them a customised sales pitch that you build using vital insights and verified contact information.

Our intelligent data model gives you all the knowledge you'll ever require to improve your business, from lead generation through conversion. Take the initiative with Leadzen.ai since it provides growth rather than simply statistics.

6) Outreach

Assisting you in exceeding your sales targets, it is "the only system smart enough to identify who needs a follow-up and when they need it." Users can easily email and phone, never forgets a follow-up, update records automatically, and get detailed data on who on your staff is performing at what level and how they are spending their time.

Simple at first, outreach develops to suit the needs of mid-size and corporate organisations. It is a very quick and effective communication platform that caters to the requirements of every team member, from SDR to Sales Operations.

7) Witty Parrot

Witty Parrot may be utilised for a number of things, such as sales enablement, hiring new employees, providing excellent customer service, marketing and communications, and increasing one's productivity.

When employing content in the sales process, Witty Parrot may be used to customise it, answer inquiries, keep it current, and recycle it. Additionally, you may reduce the sales cycle, tailor your approach, and reply to prospects rapidly.

8) InsideSales.com

Predictive analytics, data visualisation, communication, and gamification are all InsideSales' Sales Acceleration Platform features. It allows you to encourage your sales staff, anticipate which leads you will contact, qualify, and close, and it makes data useful by allowing you to reach out to prospects in the "right way, at the right time."

By suggesting the best prospects to contact and close, the platform uses Neuralytics, a predictive and prescriptive self-learning engine, to increase income. Additionally, it employs NeuralView, a database of over 80 billion sales interactions, to predictably target marketing campaigns based on past results by probability to contact and likely to close.

Bottom line

These are some of the most efficient outbound marketing tactics and may be applied to many commercial endeavours. The easiest way to find the proper tool for your organisation is to compare its features and figure out which one best fits your firm's workflow.

Use all of the features and integrations the tool offers once you've decided it's the correct one to gain new insight into your prospects. Salespeople are more prepared than ever to succeed because of modern technology and the availability of information on businesses, prospects, and rivals.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.