8k runners turn up as Virat Kohli flags off the Bengaluru Marathon

India, March 30, 2023: In the early morning hours of March 26, 2023, over 8000 fitness enthusiasts gathered at the Nice Road Toll Plaza in Dwaraka Nagar, Hosakerehalli, Bengaluru to participate in the One8 run, organized by the One8 brand owned by Virat Kohli. The event featured three competitive categories, including 5kms, 10kms, and 18kms, and was attended by more than 50 leading doctors from various locations in Bangalore. The turnout for the event was massive, making it a highly successful and engaging occasion.

The fastest time for the inaugural One8 run for men was set by Shivam Yadav at 59 min and 55 sec and the fastest time for women was set by Aradhana at 1 hour, 11 min and 23 sec. Rajesh Tawade, Director of Meyer Vitabiotics India, the makers of Wellman were official Multivitamin partners of One8 run, shared the dais with Virat Kohli to signal the beginning of the run and also felicitated the winners of the run.

Winners at One8 Run in Bengaluru.

Vitabiotics is UK’s number 1 vitamins company, operating in 110 countries across the globe. Vitabiotics has revolutionised the vitamin supplementation industry by launching scientifically formulated nutrition products backed by clinical research across age and gender specific categories. It is the only vitamin company in the world to receive ‘The Queen’s Award’ on FOUR occasions, including TWICE for INNOVATION, making history!

Vitabiotics, is associated with may sporting personalities across the globe. Virat Kohli – India’s cricketing superstar has been an advocate and ambassador of Wellman brand for many years. The day also marked the flag off of the new emotionally charged Virat Wellman campaign with the theme “Heroes Also Need Help” celebrating everyday heroes. You can view the ad here.

“The ‘One8 Run’ is an extension of a vision cultivated by Virat, which aims to build a strong community of runners who embody the philosophy of being a better version of themselves each day. Vitabiotics supports Virat’s and One8’s vision, it formulates natural, nutrient-based products that provide millions of people worldwide with a healthier quality of life."

The complete range of Vitabiotics products in India for men, women and children can be checked at vitabiotics.in.

