9 Best Web Design Companies in India

A good website design serves several purposes; making an excellent first impression, showcasing a company's brand, and making the user experience the best it can be.

Web design worth it's salt should provide a seamless user experience across a wide range of devices and platforms. In addition, it needs to ensure spotless accessibility at all times. Another vital objective of web design is to allow users to find the information they want on the website as quickly as possible.

Top Web Design Companies in India

If you want to hire an Indian web design company for your project, you're lucky because there's no shortage. However, the country has some of the best web design companies that serve across the globe. Here's a list of some of India's best web design companies.

Please note this list is in no specific order and is not absolute, rather a list of popular web design companies, some of which have also been rated as the best web development companies in India.

1. eFlair Webtech

eFlair Webtech is one of the best web design companies in the country. They are a one-stop solution for all your digital needs, providing design, development, and marketing services all under one roof. Their polished and creative designs are why they are trusted by well-known brands like Razorpay, Expedia, Engage, Rentomojo, and Cuemath. Their team meticulously plans each project phase to make it scalable on demand. Their excellence has won them several awards and recognitions of national and international acclaim. You can get in touch with them for a free consultation call, where you can also get a quote for your project.

2. AALPHA Information Systems Pvt. Ltd

AALPHA Information Systems Pvt. Ltd. is a highly rated web design company in India. They have a dedicated team of designers that excel in making attractive and innovative designs and have an architectural approach to design. They plan the project's overall design based on their clients' higher overall objectives. This approach has helped them win several accolades from industry leaders over the years.

3. AMR Softec

AMR Softec provides custom-made websites, web portals, and eCommerce development services. They have over a decade of experience in building bespoke websites with interactive design. To this date, they have successfully delivered over 1000 projects across 80 countries. Their top-quality design has helped them win several awards over the years. Some of their most famous clients are Obrien Boilers, Abacus Consulting, and CashPundit. In addition, they make life easier for their clients by providing Digital Marketing and SEO services under one roof.

4. ControlF5

ControlF5 is a decade-old web design company that wears many hats. In addition to web design, they also provide internet marketing, SEO, mobile app development, and social media marketing services. Their dedicated team approaches each project with a creative take. They offer innovative design solutions to companies regardless of their size, be it startups or established brands. ControlF5 has an experienced team that is fully capable of conducting robust project analysis and is known for delivering top-notch products on time. They also have excellent customer support, which has been instrumental in retaining a long-term partnership with their clients over the years.

5. Systango

Systango is an Indian web design company with corporate headquarters in London, UK. They also have offices in Australia, India, and the US. Systango distinguishes itself from its competitors by seamlessly meshing with its client's team. This helps the company understand their clients' vision. They have worked in several industries like automation, eCommerce, travel and hospitality etc. Their experienced team is proficient in various technologies. They collaborated with Grindr to create one of the largest online LGBTQ communities. Some other high-profile brands that Systango Technology has collaborated with are MGM and Target.

6. Codal

Codal is a team of award-winning website designers that have the experience of working with massive brands like Pepsi and United Airlines. Their data-based approach to the process of website design helps them create aesthetically pleasing websites with a fantastic user experience. They have the necessary expertise in working with various industries and catering to their bespoke needs. Their design for the Gift Guru website is an excellent example of their work. They have streamlined the shopping experience for millions of shoppers around the globe through the Gift Guru website.

7. Cisin

Website design is one of the several services that Cisin provides. They create visually stunning website designs. They engineer and fine-tune the user interface while keeping their clients' vision, goals, and needs at the centre. They ensure the website has seamless navigation, is SEO optimized, and has awe-inspiring visual elements. Their cross-platform compatible designs are the result of their hard work on the prototypes and wireframes. Their diverse clientele across various industries is a testimonial to their result-oriented web design process.

8. Workshore

Workshore is a small team of dedicated designers and developers. What they lack in size, they more than make up for by their innovative approach to web design. Prior to starting the project, Workshore creates a detailed brief with their clients to make sure their objectives and end goals are taken into consideration. They liaise this end goal with the designs to provide the desired results. Thanks to the fruits of their labor, they were able to pave the way for Minno Tablet to make the perfect debut. Workshore designers and strategists were at the core of their seamless website that users still relish using to this day.

9. Lollypop Design Studio

Lollypop Design Studio is a global design agency based in India. They have made award-winning web designs and have served over 100 clients. They have worked with some of the biggest brands in the country. Vodafone Idea, Intel, and Cisco are some of their most high-profile clients. The way they managed to design the Vodafone Idea app is one of their most remarkable achievements, especially given the fact that this telecom giant serves millions of customers in the country. Lollypop Design Studio helped them when it was merging with Idea. They ensured the end-users enjoyed a seamless online transition with the new mobile app and website.

Types of Web Design

Adaptive and Responsive are two of the most widely-used types of web design out there.

Adaptive

This web design can adapt to different devices to provide the best experience, hence the name 'adaptive.' To achieve this, it employs multiple fixed layout sizes. When someone is about to access the website, the system detects their device and chooses the most suitable layout. This gives the designer the liberty to custom-tailor each section per the requirements.

Responsive

A responsive design is a kind that adjusts the placement of the elements according to the available browser space. A responsive layout automatically adapts to any screen size. This allows your website to have the best chance at ranking in the search engines, which became of paramount importance after the Mobilegeddon update by Google in 2015.

Visual elements

The aesthetic aspect of a website is the primary objective of what the Visual elements design focuses on. It covers strategic placement using lines, colors, forms, negative/white space, etc. This is to enhance the user experience while browsing the site. Some of the key visual elements are; =

Shapes

It is a specific area that is designed to stand apart from its surroundings. Shapes are used to create visually pleasing buttons. They can also be a tool for quick communication when used correctly.

Texture

Texture means how a surface feels or, in this case, how a website is designed to be perceived. Adding an extra element adds more depth to the overall web design.

Color & Contrast

Color and contrast set the tone for the whole website. This is a deciding factor in creating depth and differentiating the items from one another. The optimum use of colors can play a crucial role in how others perceive your brand.

Negative space

Negative/white spaces are empty spaces in a website. Negative space allows the primary features of the web page to be more prominent. Contrary to popular belief and unlike what their name may suggest, white spaces are not white every time. They can be of any light color.

Typography

Typography is everything related to the website's font. This includes the font size, color, alignment, and spacing. The font size should be large enough for easy reading, while the color and alignment should align with the brand voice.

Functional elements

As the name suggests, a web design's functional elements are essential for the website to function correctly. In addition, their usefulness is beyond aesthetics as they help the website to be user-friendly and rank higher in the search engine results.

User interaction

User interaction is about making it easy for users to interact with your site. The goal is to simplify the interaction with the website irrespective of the device used. To achieve this, you must avoid pop-ups and ensure your site is mobile-friendly.

Navigation

Navigation is an essential aspect of web design. It helps users find the content they are looking for and move seamlessly through the pages, making the overall experience of using the site effortless. Navigation affects both traffic and conversions and hence should never be overlooked.

Speed

Google doesn't like slow websites, and neither do your users. If your site takes years to load, no one will stick around to see how excellent your content is. Not to mention, your chances of ranking with a painfully slow website are meager.

This is why it is pertinent to use the best site builders to provide a fitting base for publishing your website's content. You can also minify your website's code and graphical elements to ensure a quicker loading time.

Animations

Animations help you break the monotony of words on your website. They are a quick and fun way to grab your users' attention. The best thing is, implementing them doesn't require anything fancy. A simple animated button or form does the job just fine. When it comes to animation, the key is to keep things simple and minimalistic.

Site Structure

Your website's structure helps the users navigate it easily. Therefore, it plays a crucial role in user experience and Search Engine Optimization. Your site structure should be designed so the users don't get lost while navigating through it. If users are having a tough time navigating through your site, so will Google. There are many ways to structure a website, but in the end, the best one is user-centric.

List of popular web design software and tools

Web.com

Web.com is suitable for beginner web designers and small businesses alike. The website provides:

Tons of ready-made templates.

Layouts.

Elements that simplify the entire web design process.

Weebly

Weebly is one of the best web design tools for eCommerce. It is cost-effective and provides a slew of customization options. It is also a super easy-to-use option for anyone with no background in coding.

Wix

Wix is undoubtedly one of the best web design software tools overall. It provides a myriad of options even for those who are on a free account. This makes it a good choice for a complete newbie. Even the paid subscription plans won't burn a hole in your pocket.

Squarespace

Squarespace is perfect for photographers and artists specializing in visual art. It has some of the most modern templates that make the web design process quick and easy.

Webflow

If interactive animations and cross-browser compatibility will be a significant part of your website design, Webflow should be your number one choice. It also provides fantastic features like site password protection and a team dashboard.

GIMP

GNU Image Manipulation Program, or GIMP, is an open-source tool for image editing. It supports Python, Schema, C++, Perl, etc. GIMP allows you to create some pretty inspiring visual elements.

Bootstrap

Bootstrap is one of the oldest open-source frameworks that allow you to design your site quickly and efficiently. It enables the use of HTML and CSS templates. With it, you will be able to build mobile-first websites.

WordPress

WordPress is the most popular Content Management System (CMS), and there are good reasons for that. It has an enthusiastic online community, easy-to-apply themes, and plugins for almost everything.

Sublime Text 3

Sublime Text 3 is one of the best code editors for web designers. It provides several plugins and has a straightforward interface. This is why it is suitable for all web designers; from beginners to experts.

PageSpeed Insights

PageSpeed Insights is a tool by Google that will help you ensure your website is fast. It shows your site speed and suggests changes you could make to your site to ensure it loads faster and is compatible with all platforms.

What do web design agencies do?

Web design agencies build the client-side interface of the website. Furthermore, they are the graphic designers for your website. They are not to be confused with web development agencies who write the code for websites and program their functionality.

Website design agencies add colors, images, and fonts and tweak the website's layout structure. Their job is to ensure a spotless user experience and the right brand messaging through visual and functional elements. In some cases, web design agencies also help you make your site faster and rank higher on the search engine results pages.

Types of web design companies

Most web design companies provide comprehensive design services. But some of them specialize in only one of the sub-fields of web design. Depending on their chosen field of specialization, web design companies can be categorized under the following categories:

Marketing

These web design agencies can cover Search Engine Optimization (SEO), web analytics, and sometimes your website content needs. In addition, they focus on the marketing aspect of web design.

Design

They are the experts in web design. Web design is their core competency, but they may provide other additional services.

Development

These web design agencies can also handle the software side of website development. They can address the coding or software needs of your website.

Reasons to hire a web design company.

Hiring a web design agency can be one of the best decisions you can make for the future of your website. There are plenty of reasons why they will benefit your business. Some of those reasons are:

Great first impression

First impressions can make or break a deal in today's fast-paced world. As your website primarily represents the first interaction between you and your prospective clients, a well-designed site can make a great first impression on them.

On the other hand, if your website is not designed to captivate your users, you are losing money. It won't matter how excellent your content is if the front end of your website is not designed to attract them. They will soon leave for one of your competitors.

It makes your website mobile-friendly

A total of 54% of all internet users are accessing the web through mobile devices, according to Statista. Furthermore, this number will only go up in the future as smartphone adoption reaches record heights. So, if your website is not optimized for mobile devices, you are virtually losing out on half the traffic you could be getting.

A good web design company will ensure your website remains equally user-friendly and responsive irrespective of the types of devices your visitors are using. In turn, this will yield better conversions for you and your company.

Increased ranking, more conversions

It is no secret that better search engine rankings mean better conversions. While many factors decide the ranking of your website, page speed is one of the ones your chosen web design agency can help you with.

Faster pages provide a better user experience and help you decrease the bounce rate. A web design agency will compress your website's code and graphical elements to increase your page loading speed. In addition, you can check your page speed through the free PageSpeed Insight tool from Google.

More Credibility

A good web design company will bring more credibility to your website by refining its design. By providing a great user experience, you can win the users' trust. A website with an excellent design tells its users that the company has put some effort into their website, hence worthy of their trust. This will help them form long-term professional relationships with your business.

Outdo competition

You can outdo your competition through how you choose to implement web design in your overall branding strategy. A good web design will ensure that your site has a fantastic layout and navigation and provides a memorable user experience. Most web design companies also help you create SEO-optimized sites that will rank higher in search engine results, which is another way to outrun your competition.

Signs you need to hire a web design agency.

Here are some obvious signs that you would do well in hiring a web design company:

Your website looks ancient.

A boring website with nothing but static content and outdated features - if that describes your website, you need a web designer. On the other hand, if your website looks like a Wikipedia page, it's another sign that you need to hire a web design company.

Navigating through it seems challenging.

Navigating across web pages on your website should be an easy task, the kind that requires minimum effort on your users' end. However, if that's not how your site is right now and finding anything on it seems tough, it is a surefire sign you would do well to hire a web design company.

High bounce rate

A high bounce rate means users are finding your website but not sticking around. A good web design company can change that. They can ensure your website looks attractive and interactive enough to stick around.

No multiple device or cross-browser support

If your website is not mobile-friendly and does not support cross-browser optimization, you are losing a huge chunk of traffic. A good web design company can help you fix this. These companies can optimize your website to look great on all devices.

Choosing the best web design company

If your website displays some or most of the signs mentioned above, you need to hire a web design agency. When choosing the right web design company for your website, you will find yourself spoilt for choice. But if you keep a few points in mind, making the right decision will be much easier. Here are five tips to keep in mind while choosing the perfect web design company:

Expertise

Check if the web design company you're about to hire has the necessary expertise in your niche. You can verify this by double-checking the expertise of their team members and their past work. This is a crucial point as it will make your collaboration much more accessible.

Communication

Most web design projects take weeks if not months to complete. Thus, communication is an important factor. You need to be in the loop of the creative process, and your feedback must be incorporated into the workflow.

Check their website

You're hiring a web design agency, and their website design should be nothing short of a piece of art; if that isn't the case, they are unlikely to be a good fit. The website of a web design company you're considering needs to include a portfolio that showcases their best work. If they haven't put the required effort into their website, how will they put it into yours?

Check their previous work.

Most web design companies have a portfolio section on their website that showcases their previous work. Take your time to check it out. See if one of those websites looks like what you have in mind for your website. Check their ranking, ease of navigation, and overall user experience.

Budget

Budget is another crucial aspect before collaborating with a web design company. If you're a startup, you should be conscious of your budget and opt for an affordable web design company in India. On the other hand, if you have the necessary funds, you can afford an expert in this field.

Final Thoughts

A web design company can make the difference between just having a website to having a great one. These companies can ensure your website is easy to navigate, shows up in search engine rankings, and provides a fantastic user experience. They can also help you make a great first impression with your clients and gain some credibility in your user's eyes. Use the above pointers to find the perfect web design company for your business - make sure to refer to our list to see our recommended providers.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.