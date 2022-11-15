A CALL FOR SUSTAINABLE REJUVENATION: AAB LABEL'S PHULKARI

Nearly the entire Indian subcontinent engages in handicrafts. Among the earliest types of Indian sustainable heritage, art are embroidered crafts and hand-woven natural materials.

The intricate stitching is frequently a profound symbol of the maker's innermost feelings, particularly those of women, as well as cultural allegories and local religion. Every stitch of the fabric has a trace of its history. Phulkari has never been a garment for everyday use. It's an odhni and dupatta (both unstitched drapes), a traditional component of brides' trousseau and weddings, that have long been a part of unique and happy occasions. Phulkari is known for embellishing Salwar Kameez and the weddings of Punjabi ladies, but with its fresh charm, Aab is bringing the idea back to life and breaking into the current market for sustainable design fabrics. Our clothing is a modern interpretation of the traditional technique that emphasises silhouettes. We provide comfortable clothing that is wearable for women who are aware of style and clothing.

Aab, a contemporary womenswear brand, is expanding the scope of the craft from traditional dupattas to versatile every day wear by blending the 2000-year-old Phulkari art with modern styles and transforming them into elegant clothing that fits modern sensibilities while breathing new life into heirloom crafts. Each piece crafted at Aab is made with hand-woven fabrics and hand-embroidered with patt silk thread using traditional Phulkari techniques. Aab is reviving this slow fashion Traditional thread work is known for its use of color—the more vibrant, the better—and it is anything but subtle. With the fashion landscape peppered with "slow fashion" and "haath ka kaam", phulkari is finding favour with the stylish set from Aab Label.

Aab came up with two collections: Matsya & Trikon, where Mátsya is a collection of marine life motifs on contemporary silhouettes infused with the defining bright colours and geometric designs of Phulkari. The collection has been made using recycled handloom fabrics and natural dyes and the Trikon collection has a balance of cultural legacies and modern aesthetics. Trikon represents the state of flowing water. Shaping itself to its world, evolving and ever-changing in a way, and yet the same at its core. The collection particularly takes inspiration from the fine detailing and intricate patterns of jaali work seen in Mughal architecture. The collection is hand-embroidered, handwoven, and sustainable. It is crafted with naturally dyed khaddar cotton fabric and made using traditional techniques.

Aab caters to people of all ages, from teenagers to people in their 50s. There are classic straight-fit dresses as well as fit and flare dress available. Their collection features a lot of flounce sleeves with cuff details. The versatile Coord sets can be worn with a variety of items from one's existing wardrobe. The collection also includes kurtas, kaftans with flowy and fluid fits that are comfortable and stylish for everyday wear, and anti-fit outfits that include a range of festive wear The colour palette is a nice mix of bright and muted shades, with everything from checks and stripes to solid colours. While the patt silk threads used are bright and bold, this is a distinguishing feature of antique Phulkari pieces.

