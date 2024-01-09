A Candid Talk with Aneek Chaudhuri: The Zebras, Aspirations and the Female Lead

Recently, Filmmaker Aneek Chaudhuri has concluded his Hindi feature-film titled ‘The Zebras – Dark Start’. The film features Sharib Hashmi, Usha Banerjee and Priyanka Sarkar. Revolving around the issue of Artificial Intelligence and its growing influence, the film has formed an individual opinion on the topic. Shot mostly in Kolkata’s Chinatown, The Zebras is likely to hold a downtown look and falls under the genre of Crime-Drama.

Produced by Yulin Productions, Aneek has helmed the film with a methodical approach and likewise has chosen the actors. Being able to direct feature films for a span of more than 7 years, the director has grabbed eyeballs with global films like White, Cactus, Jharokh etc. While Cactus is archived in the Oscars, the other films have been awarded and nominated internationally. This is Usha Banerjee’s third collaboration with Aneek Chaudhuri after the much acclaimed ‘Jharokh’ and the yet-to-be-released ‘The Tale of a Santa and his Moth’. Usha Banerjee is a trained Classical dancer and had been awarded for her performance in Jharokh.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The article focuses on Usha Banerjee who portrays a documentary photographer in ‘The Zebras – Dark Start’ and Aneek’s experience in directing her in this film. To begin with, let’s talk to Aneek about his experience while shooting the film.

Experience in shooting the film

Well, it’s been tough of course! We waited a lot at the pre-production table to grab a financer; the journey has always been likewise. And once we were able to get the producer, we could say that the project was on board. During shooting, we had to work for more than 17 or even 18 hours a day and that needed an equilibrium of commitment from every other individual. And it paid well, I must say. And Usha, personally had to bear a lot; right from the beginning, she had put extra effort for the scenes. She has been very good, I must say. She has always been involved from the inception stage and it is mostly like we are working with a similar mindset.

Talk about the characters a bit and how did Usha’s character evolve

Sharib Hashmi plays the character of a middle-class guy who is trapped in his marriage; he is an avid follower of Korean films and is an amateur photographer; Priyanka Sarkar plays a model who had escaped from the mundanity of her village and how is an established model. Usha Banerjee portrays a documentary photographer who is a narcissist and is very much similar to someone she knows. I won’t say who! Besides, she is the hunter in this film who is unapologetic with her deeds. She is not the same in her real life, but she portrayed it well. Her character evolved quite well and it’s mostly up to the audiences to decide.

This is your and Usha’s third work together. Comment on the ease of working together

Well! As I already said that it’s like we start working on any project together. It’s our project and very close to us. It’s not just a director directing his actress, it’s like we are on the same page. So, it’s really easy working together! And after the shoot is done, we collaborate a lot on the post-production too together.

Share an interesting anecdote related to the film

I am not a person who is very close to nature. Usha is! Therefore, I can say that she had helped me a lot while writing this film. There were interesting insights on the film and it was truly a collaboration that I seek in the future too. Other than this, there have been slight disagreements during the shoot and it’s a part and parcel of any film shooting. Nothing exciting about it!

The film runs for a duration of more than 2 hours and it is meant to be released for international audiences too. The Zebras can be termed to a Pan-Asian film really well because of the Korean link. Moreover, the director adds, “The film is likely to cater to the audiences in Asia as well as Europe, apart from India. This is not likely to be a film with a linear narrative and is all prepped up to thrill the audiences soon.”

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.