A caravan of craft & creativity

brand-stories

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 02:02 IST

Indian craftsmanship – a result of hundreds of hours of meticulous work by talented artisans and seamstresses of India – was the hero of Day 3. From the handwoven fabrics sourced from Jharkhand to a flurry of significant social awareness messages, here’s the lowdown of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS’20 in association with EbixCash.

Suneet Varma

Staying true to his brand’s core DNA, the designer presented a visually delightful show awash with a pastel palette and peppered with oodles of bling. Think old world elegance channelled with an in-the-moment flourish. The show highlights were gowns with long trails, lehengas with risque blouses and a lot of tassels. However, it was the butterfly choli that left us in awe.

Nithiya Reddy

The handloom fabrics embossed with embroidery and natural motifs made their presence felt. Tiered dresses, sheer shrugs, jute bags and balloon sleeved maxis in hues of mustard and pink lent gravitas to Reddy’s collection.

Rahul and Anushka

Handwoven fabrics from Jharkhand were used to create contemporary, flowy garments. Draped dresses, pant-style saris, stripes and metallic accents dominated their collection. Indian politician Shazia Ilmi played muse to the duo in a striped black sari.

Nidhika Shekhar

The collection celebrated the menstrual cycle, a crucial part of a woman’s life. The designer used organza, khadi and linen and played with myriad silhouettes. Asymmetric dresses layered with shrugs, pleated mermaid style numbers, deep red dots were a few highpoints of the collection. Actor Neha Dhupia walked the runway in an all-red outfit for the designer.

Mahima Mahajan

Tropical prints, blingy crop tops teamed with floral skirts, bishop sleeve dresses, shimmer track pants teamed with a bralet and a floral skirt with bling hoodie were some of the key talking points. Actor Athiya Shetty slayed in a floral skirt and a crop top from the designer’s collection.

Bhumika Sharma

Actor Shobhita Dhulipala turned showstopper for the designer in a belted sari with a print inspired by Moroccan architecture. A lot of geometric paisley prints were seen in the collection, along with fringes and ruffles. Pussy bow tops were styled with A-line skirts in a traditional Moroccan print known as Zelij.

Divya Reddy

The show was all about ‘fashion for thought’ with the designer paying tribute to the Amazon fire by highlighting abstract yellow prints in her collection. Actor Rakul Preet Kaur graced the ramp for her in a sheer dress in yellow tulle.

Nikita Mhaisalkar

Titled Savannah, designer Nikita Mhaisalkar’s collection featured raffia embroidery technique done using up-cycled palm raffia on her garments. The styling of the show was on point with models wearing nifty glasses and neckties cleverly fused with traditional wear. A bamboo corset styled with a sari-dress was the highlight of the collection.

Amit GT

The collection was inspired by Japanese Sumi-e paintings depicting regional landscapes. Fairytale-like gowns made for a dreamy sight to behold.

Dolly J

The designer’s collection witnessed high-octane glamour with feathers and sequins dazzling the runway. Her dresses had flowy, flouncy silhouettes amping up the drama – perfect for a red carpet outing.

Payal Jain

Soft cascading waves, bohemian head gears and flowy white crochet outfits set the mood of this outing. The maxi dresses were the real winners here. Vibrant feathers beautifully complemented the summery white numbers. Other styles spotted were puffed sleeves, ruffled blouses and long straight kurtis.

(Written by Akshay Kaushal and Prerna Gauba Sibbal)

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 02:01 IST