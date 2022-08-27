A checklist to minimise injuries during a badminton game

Badminton is a sport that demands great physical strength, skill, swiftness, and more. The game has always witnessed popularity in India – after all, it's common to see young kids get together in the neighbourhood park and play it out. What's changed is how the success of badminton champions like PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal is motivating an increasing pool of youngsters to take up the sport professionally.

While that's a positive sign, like any other game, there is a risk of being injured, but what's important to remember is that these can be prevented.

Before we get to the tips, let us take a look at some of the most common injuries that can happen during a game of badminton.

Most common injuries during badminton

One of the most common injuries you will hear of is a knee twist. When this happens, either the player has a complete or partial ligament tear. This can be particularly painful and takes a while to recover.

Rotator cuff injury is another common occurrence. If there's repeated stress on the shoulder, it can sometimes lead to excruciating pain. This type of injury happens when someone plays an overhead shot all the time.

Apart from these, players could also be susceptible to ankle sprains. Twisting can happen, since the game requires people to be swift in their moves. Unfortunately, when the ankle turns in more than it should, ligaments around it can get torn or sprained.

Here are some tips to prevent injuries

Make a note of these precautions, so that you can enjoy the game, without being at a risk for injuries.

Warm up before you start playing the game

This routine can include stretches or gentle repetitive movements to prepare the body before a match. You can include exercises like arm swings, knees, and ankle rotations. Mix it up with a few static moves to stretch your muscles, so that when the complex strokes come up during a game, there's no risk of injuries.

Focus on footwork

Footwork is an integral part of badminton, but you can only learn the right techniques under the guidance of a professional coach. When you learn the ropes of the game, there's less likelihood of falling prey to injuries. Meanwhile, you can also jump rope at home to build agility and swiftness.

Use the right racket

We've already established above that rotator cuff injuries are common. They can happen to anyone due to repeated stress around the shoulder joints. So, how can such injuries be prevented? By investing in the right racket with proper string tension. The string tension shouldn't be too tight for you to hit the shuttlecock.

Always hydrate your body, before and after the game

Drink at least two glasses of water, say two hours before a game, so that your kidneys can release the fluid beforehand. Have another glass of water, about half an hour, before the game begins, so that you are properly energised.

You should also make it a point to drink water after the game. That's because dehydration can reduce your ability to recover well, and in turn, cause severe injuries.

Cool down

Just like a good warm-up is important before you begin a game, a cool-down routine is equally critical. This can help players bring their body temperature back to normal. It also helps eliminate lactic acid from the body.

You could cool down by taking a slow walk for a couple of minutes, engaging in simple stretches, taking slow and deep breaths, or doing some foam rolling.

The last word

While it is important for young badminton aspirants to steer clear of injuries, there are also certain initiatives that are helping them prepare for their next move. The PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) takes a lead in nurturing the right talent at the grassroots level and works towards realising the dreams of young children from humble backgrounds, who are aged between 7 and 17 years.

There’s also the JBC Bootcamp – an online badminton academy through which children can hone their badminton skills and receive training from top professional coaches and nutritional tips to become the champions of tomorrow.

It's time hit the courts and Kare Bade Sapno Ki Tayyari!

