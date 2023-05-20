A classroom created from used Tetra Pak cartons? Mumbaikars show us the way

Summer is the time for chilled drinks – juices, milk shakes, lassi, coconut water – the list is endless. But, did you know that the Tetra Pak cartons that we toss into the bin after guzzling up our drinks are actually a very valuable resource? Mumbaikars have shown us how.

In a unique initiative that celebrates the joy of recycling, used beverage cartons were given a new life as these were recycled and converted into desks and benches for three schools for underprivileged children in Mumbai, namely Mahim Police Colony School, Pune, Vidyarthi Griha, Nerul, and Mahatma Phule Vidyalaya. Last week, the 100th recycled desk was donated as part of the Cartons2Classroom initiative undertaken by Tetra Pak, Nestle a+, Reliance Retail, and RUR Greenlife.

Not many of us know that Tetra Pak cartons are made primarily from paper and are recyclable, making them a more sustainable choice for packaging of drinks. These can be recycled to create different objects such as bins, desks, chairs, and even notebooks. In a rough calculation, every 10,000 cartons can be converted into a desk classroom desk.

The initiative

The Cartons2Classooms initiative was launched in April 2022 and culminated its first phase on Earth Day 2023 with this donation. It is an extension of a larger initiative by Tetra Pak, called ‘Go Green with Tetra Pak’, which is aimed at creating awareness about the importance of recycling.

The initiative serves two purposes – one is educating the future generations about sustainable choices and how one can create useful material out of waste; and second is to provide basic infrastructure like desks and chairs to schools which can’t afford them, so that students have a better environment to study in which supports their overall growth and development.

“We could not be more proud of what we are creating for our future generations. With each donation, we take one step forward on our journey of protecting the planet and people. The success of this year-long campaign with Reliance, RUR, and Nestle a+ is a clear indication of growing environmental awareness and people’s willingness to actively participate in bringing about a positive change,” said Nirjhara Rastogi, Communications Director, Tetra Pak South Asia.

Mumbai shows the way

At the core of this initiative was the collection of used beverage cartons in large quantities, which Mumbaikars enthusiastically contributed towards. There was no monetary benefit – the donations were voluntary and aimed at creating a greener future for all. The program followed a unique Hub-Spoke strategy where recycling bins were placed at popular retail stores – more than 240 deposit points were created across Mumbai, including over 57 Sahakari Bhandar and Reliance Smart stores.

These acted as ‘Hubs’, which also received cartons from neighbouring ‘Spokes’, which comprised of community centres, schools, residential societies, corporate offices, churches, parks, libraries, etc, located nearby. The shortest possible loop was created from consumption to collection, thereby reducing the carbon footprint right from the stage of carton collection. The program engaged various stakeholders at different stages to attain a more sustainable and closed-loop recycling to ensure the shortest route towards a circular economy.

The used cartons collected at the Hubs were sent to the nearest recycling facility with the help of collection partners. They were then broken down and converted into composite sheets. These become a base for creating many useful products like desks, benches, notebooks, examination boards, bins, etc, which can be used again by the communities that collected the cartons in the first place.

The future is green

The Cartons2Classooms initiative underlines the fact that a little mindfulness can go a long way in creating a better earth to live in. Amidst growing environmental concerns, a sustainable way of living is no longer a choice. While students of the three beneficiary schools were a happy lot as they gained from getting new classroom furniture, the program also went a long way in educating numerous Mumbai citizens on the right process of depositing the used cartons, such that they can be recycled and put to good use once again.

So far, as part of the larger ‘Go Green with Tetra Pak’ initiative, about 12 million used cartons have been collected from which more than 600 school desks and another 400 benches and over 1,00,000 other items have been made and donated to underprivileged schools. The campaign aims to promote that recycling is a smart lifestyle choice that is easy to make. Consumers look at used cartons not as waste but as a resource that can continue to serve the society in different forms if it is collected and recycled in an efficient manner.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.