A Closer Look at the Emerging Brands in India

Many new brands are succeeding in the market today thanks to their excellent product selection, high standards of quality, and environmentally friendly practices. Here's a list of the handful of Emerging Brands in India that you need to take a closer look at!

1. Aurus Jewels

It's been a 20-year journey for Puja Shah, from studying jewellery design at FIT, New York and working at Brooklyn Museum and Metropolitan Museum in New York to starting an artisanal fine jewellery brand. It is this exposure to global arts and a keen interest in culture and history that sets the tone for Aurus's designs. Aurus was founded by the husband and wife duo of Puja and Kunal Shah. It is their attempt to curate designs that are 'nicely designed' while still remaining classic and something that can become a family heirloom. The designs in Aurus' collection span from simple, time-honoured styles to layered, one-of-a-kind works of art. These pieces are created in collaboration with skilled artisans, preserving traditions that are quickly disappearing as fashionable design trends gain precedence. The brand always ensures that the slight imperfections and quirks that truly make a piece unique are not just preserved but celebrated, promising luxury and quality with hawk-eyed attention to detail. While it's fashionable to follow the latest trends, Aurus celebrates returning to one's roots to preserve history.

2. Storytellers Design Studio

The Storytellers design studio is a luxurious architecture and Interior design firm that fabricates an essence of marvellous and elegant experiences into homes, retail spaces, restaurants and or offices. Founded by Komal Rustagi, Prakash Srivastava and Tanbeer Kazi, their belief that every room and every space has a different story to tell inspires them to embody these tales in the form of intuitive contemporary spaces that entails liveliness, energy, and style resonating with their client's distinct personalities. From manufacturing furniture to executing the stylistic installation of bespoke structures, adding souls to homes is just their cup of tea. For them, it's all about breathing life and art into spaces and catering to clients every need to create a warm and comfortable experience.

3. Perenne Cosmetics

Perenne, meaning ageless, is a natural and clean skincare and hair care brand developed after extensive research and responsible innovation under the mentorship of expert cosmetologists. It is one of the first Indian skincare companies to use a natural base, serving as the foundation of its entire line of products.

To bridge the gap between customer aspirations and the realities of the Indian skincare market, Perenne was born. The brand, introduced in 2017, is firmly founded on transparency and sustainability since all its products use clinical actives with plant-based origins. By pushing the boundaries of beauty to wholesome vitality and radiance, it seeks to take radical efforts to improve our relationship with our skin, our primary means of communication. Perenne is a leader in innovation and has introduced hybrid cosmetics, which combine the benefits of makeup and skincare, bringing the brand more popularity and growth.

4. Tasuvure by Sonal Saraf

Tasuvure is a luxurious fashion brand which flaunts modern Western ensembles and contemporary fusion wear with an artisanal allure and timeless appeal. With her label, TASUVURE BY SONAL SARAF, the fashionista and designer Sonal Saraf, who has a sharp eye for detail, good visualisation skills, an innate sense of style, and strong business acumen plans, to revolutionise the fashion industry with unique designs and silhouettes.

Tasuvure's (TSV) goal is to create Timeless, Stylish, and Versatile outfits for today's independent women. The innovative designs are produced from unique micro-pleated materials and have recognisable structural elements that are stunning and appealing.

5. Attrangi Designs

ATTRANGI is an eclectic fashion jewellery brand that was founded in 2017 by Saloni Shah and Vidushi Jain. The brand aims to be a one-stop shop for all of your jewellery needs by focusing on four key elements: design, quality, variety, and affordability. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted using the finest stones and quality workmanship, resulting in a stunning fusion of elegant aesthetics and dramatic styles. The brand's love of jewellery, passion for fashion, and talent for design has resulted in a large and loyal customer base in India, as well as the US, UK, and UAE. Attrangi has not only established an online presence but has also opened two experiential boutiques, one in Chennai and the other in Mumbai, with the latter opening just two months ago. With an impressive array of Western, Indian, and bridal jewellery, the brand truly has something for everyone. Have you been Attrangi'ed yet? You can find them at www.attrangi.in and on Instagram @attrangi_designs.

6. KidTown Fair

The KidTown Fair Exhibition, which has won the award "Best Kids' Exhibition in India" four times, is undoubtedly a successful, well-liked, and successful marketing platform for kid-related goods and services.

This well-known event has had Nick Jr. as its title sponsor for over 12 editions and marks its 10th anniversary this year.

It offers parents a well-balanced and well-curated selection of kids' offerings and serves as a one-stop shop for parents. That includes clothing, books, toys, games, and kid-friendly accessories.

The brands are chosen after screening and include locally produced brands from around the nation, large establishments like Crossword Bookstores, along with international brands like Loacker India, Barilla and American Tourister. KidTown is held twice a year - The Big Spring Summer Edit and the Pre-Diwali Edit, and Mumbai-based parents wait for it every year.

Team KidTown is currently working on the famous pre-Diwali Edit, which is getting conducted on the 14th-15th of October at the World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai.

7. Eti House of Silver

Eti House of Silver, a renowned brand in the world of jewellery, offers a unique service of customizing silver pieces according to your preferences. While we frequently use tailors to create clothing, have you ever thought of purchasing affordable personalised jewellery?

With over 1000 pieces of jewellery that have been painstakingly handmade by talented artisans, each offers a unique and compelling narrative.

At Eti House of Silver, each piece goes through a meticulous process that includes CAD, CAM, casting, polishing, and stone setting. They are experts in micro-setting work too, a technique that previously only applied to diamond jewellery.

Learn to enjoy wearing handcrafted silver jewellery that represents your unique style sense and individuality by scheduling an appointment with Eti House of Silver.

8. Arte Casa

Arte Casa is a modern home decor brand that seeks to enrich your living space by adding the element of luxury. Their exceptional yet simplistic interior design practices & home decor products are just what your home needs. Coming from a family that has successfully been running a home furnishing business for three decades, the Founder, Isha Jain, now extends her knowledge to home decor, curios and artefacts. She strives to empower the Artisan community with her quirky yet elegant craftsmanship. The brand's best-selling dried flowers are the best gifts for your friends and family as they brighten up the room and are there to stay for years.

9. Vigento Luxury

Vigneto’s tableware, with its intricately embossed signature floral patterns, boast excellent craftsmanship. The designs inspired by the monarchical opulence of the old world, invoke a vintage charm with a fusion of Indian art and aesthetics. Through partnerships with over 150 retailers Pan-India, the luxury tableware brand aims to fill the void of unavailability of trusted premium tableware and endeavours to offer luxurious as well as accessible products to Indian consumers. The products meticulously hand-crafted with the finest premium porcelain speak of a timeless classic tale, adding royalty and uniqueness to one’s tableware collection while also serving as exemplary gifts.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.