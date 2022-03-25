A Delhi-based model, celebrity and social media influencer: Shaloo Jindal

She has a huge fan following on her social media platforms from across the world. She is also the winner of Zee TV's reality show "Dilli Darlings" in the year 2019, which was covered by almost all the leading newspapers and magazines in the country.

A woman inside a ghoonghat is now a strong, confident, versatile woman who knows how to achieve what she dreams of. She has broken the so-called age bar and caste bar as she belongs to a Marwari family and also that to be an influencer or model You do not always need to have good looks and a young body. What you need is hard work, creativity, and patience. She has broken the taboo that a homemaker is only confined to household chores. It is her choice and wish that she chooses to be a homemaker rather than a professional worker.

It was her creativity and simplicity towards life that made her win the crown and live in the hearts of millions of people.

Her short web movie "SADHOSH" is coming at the end of this month on the renowned OTT platform with co-actor Ankur Nayyar and also her upcoming movie "DELHI WEDS HARYANA".

She has done many lead roles in Indian Hindi songs and Haryanvi songs.

A few of them are available on youtu.be/KESAXiWOcWk

She has also done a few videos for women's empowerment. SWAGGAR || NAARI || https://youtu.be/0AF5bW9t7cg

In such a short period of time, she has become a verified influencer, unstoppable, unbeatable, and a limited edition of what she boasts about herself.

She is awarded by Madhri Dixit, the legend, SonuSood, and Norah Fatehi. Mahima Chaudhary, Hina Khan, and many more.

She says very confidently about herself that when a woman with average looks, average height, average color, and average qualifications can do wonders, why can’t you? She says to believe in yourself, you have all the power within yourself. She also adds that confidence and criticism are key to success for anybody.

In her modelling assignments, she has done more than 350 promotions so far in a period of less than 2 years.

Dalmia House, Rooplaxmi, Sarees, Odhni Sarees, Nirakara Jewels, Kia Motors, Pitstop, Mr. Makhana, Peeperly, Sawariya Sarees, Tanishq Jewellers, Janakpuri

She is available on Facebook and other social media sites and can be approached for endorsement through her social media account.