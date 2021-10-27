A fertility expert explains why stress is your reproductive health’s enemy

As unwanted as it is, stress is a part and parcel of life. Most commonly handed out at work along with deadlines, it also comes with the many pressures of life—especially if you’ve been trying to get pregnant. Subfertility can be highly stressful for couples—creating a vicious cycle since high levels of stress can really bring down your chances of getting pregnant, even via ART treatments like IVF.

To help you understand just how counterproductive stress can prove to be for your efforts to conceive, we sat down with gynaecologist Dr Shruti Parikh, who specialities in fertility treatments. Dr. Shruti is a fertility and IVF consultant at Cloudnine Hospital in Malad and Eye & I (eye hospital and IVF centre) in Borivali—and she’s here to tell you why you need to banish stress from your life for the sake of your fertility.

This is how stress affects fertility in men and women

“The relationship between stress and infertility is well known,” says Dr Shruti. While most couples undergoing fertility treatments tend to be stressed and anxious, those on the sidelines who have been unable to get pregnant naturally tend to be overwhelmed as well. In neither of the situations does stress bode well.

“Women who are excessively stressed tend to have suppressed hormonal signalling from the brain, which can disrupt ovulation and cause irregularities in the menstrual cycle,” explains Dr Shruti. Men tend to feel the negative effects of stress as well. “For men, stress can commonly cause erectile dysfunction. Severe levels of stress can cause a drop in semen parameters (like reduction in sperm count and motility) as well,” she adds.

Your stress management techniques could be causing subfertility too

“Very often, stress tends to cause poor lifestyle choices like smoking, drinking, and over eating—all of which we often resort to as coping mechanisms. However, these in themselves can negative affect your fertility health,” suggests Dr Shruti.

Smoking—both active and passive—has been linked directly to poor sperm and egg quality. This makes smokers and their partners less likely to conceive naturally, because they tend to have poor egg and sperm counts. “Binge drinking has a similar effect on fertility,” she adds.

“Lastly, eating junk food tends to increase oxidative stress exposure in the body affecting hormonal axis and gamete quality,” Dr Shruti explains.

Your stress levels can impact your IVF cycle too

Says Dr Shruti: “IVF outcomes are rarely dependent on factors like stress, however extreme stress can sometimes contribute to a failed cycle.”

If you’re wondering how can that be, well the simple answer lies in the fact that high levels of stress can mess with your hormones. “In men, stress can cause sudden drop in sperm count which can affect the IVF outcome. Also extreme stress can cause hormonal dysregulation which may reduce chances of embryo implanting in the woman womb,” she explains.

Here’s how you can deal with stress while undergoing IVF

“Trying to cope with stress can be quite challenging during an IVF cycle. Many times, infertile couples deal with silent stress. Addressing the issue and discussing options to reduce anxiety can prove to be helpful. This improves hormonal levels and improves uterine perfusion allowing for better chance for embryo implantation,” explains Dr Shruti.

It’s important to address and discuss problems like extreme anxiety with your clinician as well as your partner. While you’re at it, yoga and meditation can go a long way in helping you relax. “Even a basic physical activity like taking a walk in the evening can help you calm your mind,” she adds.

If you’re going through IVF, try and avoid complete bed rest and get back to your routine. “An idle mind is the devil’s house, so it’s best to get back to work as long as it’s not physically exhausting,” recommends Dr Shruti.

This is Dr Shruti’s advice to couples considering IVF

“IVF is known to be physically, emotionally, and financially stressful. Discuss points of concern with your doctor, so that you are well aware of the ups and downs that may come your way,” she says.

“While awaiting pregnancy results try and stay calm—meditate or even go for a walk everyday. Refrain from negative thoughts; rather, acknowledge what you do and don’t have control over. And always remember to be patient and persistent in your efforts—things will work out eventually,” concludes Dr Shruti.