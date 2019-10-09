A gift for the ‘best gift ever’

brand-stories

Oct 09, 2019

It is the festive season. A period synonymous with good food, lots of crazy banter with family and friends and lovely memories to last us a lifetime. We rack our brains for the perfect gift for our loved ones. But have we ever wondered what a gift it is to have them by our side? Have we ever stopped to think about how our life would turn out, if they weren’t in it? In our frenzy to get them something, are we forgetting to celebrate them for what they are: a GIFT in our lives?

This festive season, reach out to the people who add magic to every moment, understand, respect and love you for what you are. This time, thank your mom for the adolescent scolding, the morning chai and the post-breakup pep-talks; hug the friend who took the blame for something you did; appreciate the neighbour who made foreign lands feel like home or the colleague who helped you stay calm at work.

Or, like Mohona Sarkar, an 18-year-old aspiring lawyer, take some time out to send some love to your brother. “Despite the distance, time difference and his busy schedule he never fails to ask me about my day. He always has time for me: which is too much to ask for these days. I count myself very lucky to have a brother who has instant solutions to any problem that I might be facing, who stays with me through thick and thin. However, what we bond over the most is Bollywood gossip. Considering he loves listening to all the latest chartbusters, I think gifting him a bluetooth speaker for Dussehra would be the best!”

Arundhati Nath believes she is most grateful to have her husband by her side. “For the last 20 years of our marriage, not a day has gone by where I haven’t thanked the heavens above for meeting Sukhdev,” she says. “We met in college, before there was Facebook or those apps that kids use these days. He would wait for me with coffee at a small shop right outside my campus; I would sneak out and meet him before any of my teachers could spot me. Two decades later, I see him now, waiting with coffee for me in the kitchen, that same grin on his face. After everything we have been through, its remarkable how the smallest of things haven’t changed one bit. However, I do want him to change the same old phone that he has been using for ages, so my plan is to gift him a brand new smartphone this Dussehra.”

Rujuta Kapoor, an aspiring doctor, has a unique story to tell. “I have to say I am really thankful to my cook!” she says. “Didi takes care of me like a mother. Her paranthas and rajma chawal are the reason I look forward to lunch. If she is not in one day, I feel lost. I feel I should gift her a kitchen appliance that makes her life easier the same way she makes mine.”

For Tarjani Jotaniya, a fashion designer, her dad makes her world go round. From giving her a moral boost during the toughest of times to taking a trip together, Tarjani thinks her dad is the definition of ‘daddy cool’. “Lot of people don’t know this but he is also my boss,” she says. “I joined his company after graduation and he has never treated me any different while in office. He has brought me up to be independent and strong, taught me to take everything with a pinch of salt and been the harshest critic of my work. He cooks the best lobster and has better taste than me when it comes to fashion! Also, he is always there for a hug when I need one. I want to let him know how thankful I am to have him through a laptop that I know he needs, considering the workaholic that he is!”

