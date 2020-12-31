A glorious year for ZEE5 in 2019, with a promise for more in 2020

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 11:56 IST

The growing popularity of OTT content has transformed the entertainment landscape. Today’s consumers want to consume media anywhere, anytime. While there are several other players in the market, ZEE5 has a stronghold in this domain. ZEE5 crossed 100 million+ gross downloads since its launch on Play Store and recorded 8.9 million daily active users as of September 2019.

ZEE5 is the largest producer of Originals and language content in India, with 84+ shows (and still counting) that have been released so far in 2019. The content on the platform is available in 12 languages - Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Odia, making ZEE5 home to 125,000 lakh+ hours of on-demand content. Whether you’re looking for drama, movies, short films, news or entertainment for kids - your search ends here!

Bollywood at your fingertips

When it’s about entertainment, Bollywood can’t be left behind! ZEE5 has a robust film library with some of the best films, including URI: The Surgical Strike, Dream Girl, Saand Ki Ankh, Simmba, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, and Jabariya Jodi, among others. Pick any genre and the choices are numerous - be it crime, thrillers, edgy, or experimental movies. In addition, there are 20+ original direct to digital films already on the platform and many more in the pipeline.

What’s more, some of India’s top stars and A-listers have collaborated with ZEE5. Whether it’s Arjun Rampal, Dia Mirza, Kunal Kemmu or TV stars like Rajeev Khandelwal, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari...the list continues to grow.

Evolving with the consumer

Over the years, India has made a transition from downloading content to streaming it. Previously, it was only visible in the metros, but today, this trend can be seen in non-metros/Tier II and III cities. This is the biggest reason why converting ZEE5’s mobile website into a progressive web app will multiply web reach by 5x.

Further, the audience has more defined preferences than ever before, which makes it important for ZEE5 to adopt hyper-personalisation to enhance customer experience. In 2019, ZEE5 implemented a customer data platform, through which they did micro-targeting for their consumers. In the next year, they plan to engage in real-time identification by backing it up with contextual conversations and hyper-personalising the entire experience for users.

In fact, ZEE5 has exclusively conceptualised and created a content watching time zone, called Binge-Watching Time (BWT) BWT is the new IST

ZEE5 tools for effective brand engagement

ZEE5 launched five tools part of the industry-defining AdSuite: Ampli5, AdVault, PLAY5, Infonomix and Wishbox to enable brands to reach their target audience and build awareness in the right manner.

No wonder, ZEE5 has a high-profile roster of advertisers across categories like FMCG, BFSI, Insurance, E-Commerce, Pharma, Auto, F&B, Start-ups, and Tourism.

And it has been rewarded by...

ZEE5 has been loved by the audience and critics alike! It has won 30+ prestigious awards, including the IWM Buzz Digital Awards across categories, Economic Times Champion of Rural Markets, ET Star of the Industry Award for Brand Excellence, and has been featured in PITCH Top 50 brands, amongst others.

What’s in store for 2020?

The next year promises to be bigger and better! With the help of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, consumers will be able to discover better content based on their tastes, so that their viewing experience is seamless as ever!

That’s not all - ZEE5 is shifting all their app framework on Applicaster - this content distribution and app development platform is cloud-based and provides insights and tools needed to engage and own audiences across all devices and platforms.

For brands, 2020 brings the promise of Ad:tech 2.0 to help deliver KPIs in the most efficient way, and in a brand-safe environment. Among the trends, Gamification is here to stay and 2020 will see several brands adopting this to engage with their audience, according to ZEE5.

