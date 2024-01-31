A Guide to LTA Rules, Claims, and Eligibility for Your Ultimate Holiday with Club Mahindra

When people think of investments, they usually focus on financial investments like stocks, real estate, and retirement funds. Which is correct, but what about investing in you? Investing in a break for your well-being or some time to spend with your loved ones. Isn't that a worthy investment?

Yes, there's work and expenses and all of that. However, everything is manageable. With Club Mahindra Membership and Leave Travel Allowance (LTA), you can invest in your precious me-time and get reimbursed.

This guide explores the concept of LTA, Club Mahindra Resorts and Membership to help you make the most of your holiday

What is Leave Travel Allowance?

Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) is a special benefit some employers in India give their employees. It's meant to help employees take a break and go on a vacation with their family. The companies pay back or reimburses some of the money the employee spends on travel during their holiday.

This is done to make sure employees take time off, relax, and explore different places in the country. It's a way to support both the employee's well-being and promote tourism. Plus, the good news is that the money you get for your travel expenses is usually not taxed!

Here’s some more information on Leave Travel Allowance to help you make the most of it for the coming holiday season.

Who is eligible to claim LTA?

You can only claim leave travel allowance (LTA) if your employer provides it. To claim it, you need to take time off work and actually go on a trip. To get the exemption, show your travel proof to your employer instead of claiming it on your income tax return.

What does LTA include?

LTA covers trips by air, train, or road. You can claim up to economy fare for national airlines (air travel) and AC first class train fare (train travel).

How does the tax exemption work?

Some employers offer LTA as a reimbursement. Based on the LTA tax exemption rules, the tax exemption is only available on the allowed fare amount. If the reimbursement is more than the exemption, the extra amount is taxed like your salary.

For example, if your LTA is ₹50,000 and your actual fare expenses are ₹38,000 for four people, but the economy fare is ₹20,000, the remaining ₹30,000 is taxed as salary.



Note: Please check the LTA tax rules beforehand, as regulations may change.

Can I claim LTA for multiple destinations on a trip?

You can only claim Leave Travel Allowance for the shortest distance to your destination, even if you have stops along the way. If your destination is not reachable by train or air, you can claim first-class public transport fare, like a bus. The tax benefit is only for travel fare, not taxis or hotels.

How many people can travel with LTA coverage?

You can claim LTA for yourself, your spouse, two children, dependent parents, and dependent siblings.

How often can I claim LTA?

You can claim LTA for up to two trips in a four-year block. These blocks are set by the government and not based on your employment date.

It is advised to check leave travel allowance calculation guidelines before you plan your travel.

How do you make the most of your LTA and Club Mahindra membership?

With Leave Travel Allowance and Club Mahindra Membership benefits, you can enhance your travel experience.

Here's how you can make the most of both together.

Align your vacation days with your Club Mahindra holiday plans. This ensures that you can use your employer-provided benefit and enjoy the additional perks of Club Mahindra Membership.

So, suppose your employer provides LTA for domestic travel and at the same time, you are a Club Mahindra member. This way, you will be spending less for your vacation as you already have a membership, which allows you access to many resorts across India. Additionally, you can claim reimbursement from your employer for travel expenses within the country.



Check your LTA limit with your employer. This way, you will be able to do your leave travel allowance calculation properly.

Club Mahindra Resorts in India

Now that you know about Leave Travel insurance and have an idea of Club Mahindra Membership, it's time to make the most of them.

Club Mahindra resorts are some of the most amazing places to stay in India. They offer a premium experience and are perfect for the entire family.

Here are some of the Club Mahindra resorts you can visit in India.

1. Club Mahindra Madikeri, Coorg:

Explore the enchanting world of Club Mahindra Madikeri, Coorg Resort. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of wildlife and cultural festivals in this traditional and heritage-wrapped retreat. Nestled in the picturesque hills of Coorg, this is one of the best Club Mahindra resorts. Perfect for family wanderlust, the resort offers stunning views of orchards and hills, where you can savour a cup of kaapi (coffee).

2. Club Mahindra Munnar, Kerala:

Set amidst the tea gardens of Munnar, Kerala, this resort offers panoramic views of the Western Ghats. Discover the magic of Munnar at Club Mahindra Munnar Resort, where lush landscapes, expansive skies, and serene lagoons create an enchanting holiday retreat. This resort in Munnar is the ideal destination for a family vacation filled with love, happiness, and fun amidst the hills and valleys.

3. Club Mahindra Kandaghat, Himachal Pradesh:

Explore the lovely Club Mahindra Kandaghat Shimla Resort in Himachal Pradesh, India. Positioned in the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, this resort provides a peaceful retreat. It offers magnificent views of the surrounding mountains and is an ideal destination for nature lovers. It's a special place for families with its beautiful natural surroundings, nestled in the hills near Shimla.

4. Club Mahindra Udaipur, Rajasthan:

Situated in the city of lakes, Udaipur, this resort reflects the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. Nestled against the scenic Aravalli Hills, Club Mahindra Udaipur Resort is a haven in Mewar, Rajasthan. Surrounded by lakes, palaces, gardens, and artistic temples, it reflects traditional Rajputana hospitality with modern comforts. Experience royal living with special dining, discover local arts, and enjoy lush gardens.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.