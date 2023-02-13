A Guide to Planning a Perfect Romantic Trip

It's February, the month of love and the day marked for love; Valentine's Day is just around the corner. It only means one thing. It is time for you to put your thinking cap on and find ways to express your love for your partner or spouse and surprise them. While buying a romantic gift is a cliché, you can do one better and take them on a romantic trip.

A surprise romantic trip with your partner is a great way to show them how much they mean to you. A trip together is a great way to escape the routine life and spend time together. Thinking about it, waking up in your favourite holiday location, you have the whole day to eat, drink, relax and do whatever you want. It is the perfect canvas to reconnect with the person you love.

So, if you want to surprise your partner, here is a planning guide to a romantic gateway.

Choose your destination wisely

When you plan a perfect romantic gateway for your partner, choosing the right destination is critical. It can be their favourite place, something they keep talking about to you. It could be a special place that is significant to you or a place you both will love. There are many romantic places in India where you can both have fun and relax. Think in advance, and zero down on a location. This will make further planning easy.

Make the necessary arrangements

Before you set out on your holiday, you may have plenty of things to take care of. You may want to find a home for your pet, get flight bookings, comply with other overseas travel-related formalities, and the list may go on. Make sure that you get all the things done in advance to avoid any last-minute hassle. Also, knowing everything is taken care of, you two can have peace of mind on your holiday.

Prepare an itinerary

Once you have decided where to go, the next thing is to sort out what you want to do there. Do your research online and find out the best places to visit nearby, the things to do, the best experiences to have, the best restaurants and so on. Also, prepare an itinerary for each day. This will help you make the most out of your trip.

For example, you can book a private tour with your partner, learn a new skill together like baking, or go hiking. Plan a new activity each day for both of you. This will ensure that you both look forward to doing something new daily and keep the enthusiasm and excitement going.

Pack well

No matter where you go for a romantic gateway in India with your partner, make sure you pack well as per the destination. This will save you from many hassles when you reach your destination. For example, if you are going to a beach destination, pack in your swimwear, tan lotions, hats, footwear, etc., to enjoy it to the fullest. Similarly, if you have planned a specific activity each day, take stuff accordingly that you may need there.

Book a beautiful stay

A perfect romantic trip with your partner may only feel complete if your stay is as beautiful as the destination is. While on a romantic trip, you want to relax and pamper yourself and your partner, right? Well, we suggest doing your booking at Club Mahindra resorts.

From Ladakh to Coorg and Gujarat to Sikkim, there are many romantic resorts in India offered by Club Mahindra. These resorts boast spacious rooms and modern amenities and have a reputation for providing world-class hospitality services that make your holiday enjoyable.

Also, during your stay at these resorts, you can indulge in many exclusive experiences curated for you and your partner. For example, you can go on a romantic candlelight dinner with your partner or take a relaxing couple massage at the in-house spa. All these activities allow you to have a good time with your partner and enjoy the closeness.

Time to Enjoy

You have earned this romantic holiday. Sometimes, life can get in the way of your relationships, so make sure you forget everything else, live in the moment and enjoy every minute with your partner while you are away on holiday. Spoil them and yourself, see as many new things as you can, enjoy cosying up, and get new experiences. Romantic gateways are the best. The honeymoon destinations in India are calling, and ensure that you don't leave it too long until the next holiday!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.