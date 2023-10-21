A Guide to the Best Places to Visit in November

The allure of November travel lies in its perfect weather and less crowded destinations, setting the stage for an idyllic getaway. If you're itching for a change of scenery, you've come to the right place. Our curated list of the ‘best places to visit in November’ offers a blend of natural wonders and cultural tapestry, ensuring your vacation is nothing short of extraordinary. So, whether you're a culture vulture, nature enthusiast, or just someone looking to unwind, our guide has got you covered.

Best Places to Travel in November

Manali in Himachal Pradesh

Manali, tucked away in the Himalayas, is a dream destination that truly comes alive in November. As winter sets in, the landscape transforms into a frosty paradise. The crisp mountain air blended with the aroma of pine trees offers a refreshing break from city life. Manali provides the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation, proving it to be among the best places to visit in November.

Things to do in Manali:

Relax and rejuvenate at the Vashisht Hot Springs or Manikaran Sahib, both known for their therapeutic properties.

Wander through the quaint lanes of Old Manali.

Take a ropeway Ride in Solang Valley.

Enjoy river rafting in Beas River.

Where to stay in Manali?

Experience unparalleled luxury at Club Mahindra Snow Peaks Resort, the best resort in Manali. Here, guests are welcomed into rooms that blend modernity with rustic charm, satisfying every need and whim. After adventurous days exploring the town, one can retreat to the sanctuary of the Svaastha Spa. The resort also features sumptuous buffet spreads that cater to every palate, as well as a variety of indoor activities to keep guests entertained. At Club Mahindra Snow Peaks, your desires are not just met - they're exceeded.

2. Dwarka in Gujarat

Experience the allure of Dwarka in November, as the city becomes a hub of spiritual serenity and cultural richness. This is the month when the climate is just right for temple-hopping and engaging in traditional celebrations. Immerse yourself in the divine vibes that reverberate through this ancient city during November.

Things to do in Dwarka:

Offer prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple.

Enjoy camel rides on the banks of the Gomti River.

Souvenir shopping at Dwarkadhish market.

Go birdwatching at Charkala Bird Sanctuary.

Enjoy an evening stroll at Dwarka beach.

Where to stay in Dwarka?

What's a vacation without some well-deserved indulgence? At Club Mahindra Dwarka Resort, you can savor delectable cuisine, relax by the inviting pool, or recharge in the state-of-the-art gymnasium. The resort offers the perfect setting for families to unwind in opulence and connect with one another. Truly, it's luxury redefined for those seeking a memorable getaway.

3. Kanha in Madhya Pradesh

Explore the untamed beauty of Kanha, located in the heart of Madhya Pradesh, a sanctuary where the regal tiger reigns supreme. As one of the best places to go in November, Kanha offers a rich tapestry of flourishing biodiversity. Here, the dense jungle comes alive with the roars of the majestic tiger, making it an unforgettable experience for nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers alike.

Things to do in Kanha:

Go on a jeep safari in the Kanha National Park.

Go on a nature walk.

Visit the Kanha Museum.

Purchase souvenirs at the tribal (haat) bazaar.

Where to stay in Kanha?

At Club Mahindra Kanha Resort, you are treated to a holiday that promises lifelong memories. The resort offers an adrenaline-pumping safari experience where you might catch a glimpse of the elusive royal tiger. The unique accommodation options, including luxury tents, add a novel touch to your stay. With amenities like a vast swimming pool and a revitalizing spa, comfort and relaxation are just steps away. Children are not left out either; the resort's special offerings ensure that younger guests have an equally fulfilling experience.

4. Janjehli in Himachal Pradesh

In November, Janjehli, a hidden place in Himachal Pradesh, transforms into a haven of serenity and natural beauty. The chill in the air marks the beginning of winter, making it an ideal time for trekking and exploring the lush green landscapes. Here, you'll find an authentic, undisturbed experience of Himachal's countryside. With snow-capped mountains in the distance and a variety of flora and fauna to discover, Janjehli offers a tranquil escape from the chaos of daily life.

Things to do in Janjehli:

Have a picnic at Serolsar lake.

Explore the Karsog Valley.

Trek on the Jalori Pass.

See the sunrise or sunset from the Shikari Devi temple.

Where to stay in Janjehli?

One of the best resorts in Himachal Pradesh, the Club Mahindra Janjehli Resort offers sweeping views of majestic Himalayan peaks and verdant landscapes. Showcasing elegant Himachali architecture, the resort provides guests with rooms that blend modern comforts with rustic charm. The on-site restaurant, adorned in traditional decor, delivers a culinary journey featuring authentic local fare as well as global cuisines. For added enjoyment, the Happy Hub (kids activity centre) is equipped with a variety of games and activities, ensuring a delightful experience for both adults and children alike.

5. Ooty in Tamil Nadu

Discover the charm of Ooty in November, a time when the hill station is less crowded yet equally mesmerizing. The cool weather complements the lush tea gardens and misty mountains, offering a tranquil escape. November brings out Ooty's serene beauty at its best.

Things to do in Ooty:

Take a scenic boat ride on Ooty Lake.

Board the Nilgiri Mountain Railway for a picturesque journey.

Trek to Doddabetta Peak for panoramic views.

Spend a day at the Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary for a safari experience.

Where to stay in Ooty?

Situated amidst the tranquil Nilgiris, Club Mahindra Derby Green resort offers a stunning backdrop for an unforgettable family holiday in Ooty. The resort sprawls over idyllic meadows with a panoramic view of the local racecourse. Guests can anticipate an array of captivating experiences, ranging from cultural performances and enchanting local tours. It's a sanctuary where one's senses can truly wander, offering a comprehensive exploration of Ooty's wonders.

As November rolls in, so does the chance to explore India's diverse landscapes and rich cultural tapestry. From the tranquil hills of Ooty to the spiritual vibes in Dwarka, the options are endless. Don't let this month pass you by; make the most of the pleasant weather and reduced crowds by planning a November getaway to these exquisite locales. Your perfect travel experience awaits!

