A guide to upgrading your home appliances this festive season

When it comes to upgrading our lives, we generally associate it with accessories, gadgets or devices. Usually, this involves purchasing a new smartphone or a laptop with the latest specifications. Unfortunately, we neglect our homes and fail to ‘upgrade’ our household appliances for several years. We end up tolerating odd noises, increased power consumption and live with the additional costs and inconveniences.

The pandemic has altered our lifestyle and has driven us to spend more time indoors. We have begun to pay close attention to appliances that meet our specific needs. Energy efficiency ratings are also a significant influence in our consideration. Fundamentally, if you’re using a large appliance that isn’t energy efficient for up to a decade, then simply switching to newer technologies could save you much more than your investment over the years.

Keeping this in mind, Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has curated a product exchange programme – ‘Prexo’ that allows you to upgrade a host of household appliances ranging from fans and coolers to geysers and mixer grinders in an affordable manner. Choosing from Flipkart’s vast selection of consumer durables and affordability constructs, here are some of the home appliances you can upgrade this festive season:

Fans and Coolers

Consumers dislike replacing Fans and coolers every year. The need to upgrade arises when there’s water leakage from the air coolers or if the compressor needs to be replaced. Flipkart offers a wide range of energy-efficient ceiling fans and air coolers that come with remote control options. Apart from speed control, you can also make use of the timer feature for scheduling and even switching between various rotation modes. Turn in your old ceiling fan for a brand-new smart ceiling fan for a hassle-free experience.

Orient Electric Aeroquite 1200 mm BLDC Motor with Remote 3 Blade Ceiling Fan

USHA Bloom Primrose 1250 mm 380 Blade Ceiling Fan

Hindware 85 L Desert Air Cooler

Cordless and Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Vacuum cleaners are a great investment for any household. They are easy to operate and reduce the hassle of physically mopping and vacuuming floors. The benefit in terms of increased efficiency and free time for your personal work is worth every bit. Robotic vacuum mops can be programmed to do their task even when you are away from home and can be controlled over Wi-Fi using your smartphone. But over time, they can get noisy and lose their suction strength to pick up the remains from the floor. Flipkart has a great range of Robot and Cordless Vacuum Cleaners to choose from.

Eufy by Anker Robovac

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners

Water Purifier

Water purifiers lose their ability to filter bacteria and other harmful particles over time resulting in bad taste, water leakage and a foul smell. To keep your family safe from water-borne diseases, it is recommended that you upgrade your water purifier system to the latest models that offer multiple purification stages to filter out dissolved impurities. Choose from a variety of products that let you monitor the water quality, filter life, UV sterilisation status and more.

Aquaguard Glory 6 L RO + UV + MTDS

Microwave Ovens

Microwave ovens have become an indispensable household gadget for grilling, reheating, and even baking. It is also more energy-efficient than a traditional oven because it cooks food faster and requires 70-80 per cent less energy. Flipkart offers a variety of microwave ovens to choose from basis the usage preference.

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

Geysers

Geysers have become an essential part of the day to day household, although they often have high power ratings. This makes it critical to invest in energy-efficient heaters in order to save money on utility bills, especially with the onset of winters. It’s important to understand the key requirements while purchasing a geyser - the power consumption, capacity, and time required to heat the water. A few of the options are below:-

Ao Smith 25 L Storage Water Geyser (SGS-GREEN-025, White)

Kitchen Chimney

Kitchen chimneys are one of the kitchen equipment that can keep your house free of odours and remove toxic pollutants from the air. It will also save you a lot of time from cleaning oil stains and smoky particles from your kitchen countertop. The suction capacity of chimneys deteriorates with time and it’s important to replace the old chimney with the latest models with higher suction power, the right filters and higher energy efficiency. You can also select chimneys with a silent kit for a noiseless performance or even pick one that matches your kitchen décor.

Hindware Greta Autoclean 60

Customers can also exchange their old juicers, mixers and grinders for brand new ones on Flipkart starting mid-October.

What are the top features of Product Exchange?

Prexo is a hassle-free option for customers to exchange their appliances and electronics for new ones. The top Features of the exchange program are:

1. Great value for an old device

2. Hassle-free pick up from the doorstep at the time of delivery

How can you exchange your old appliance for a new one?

While ordering an appliance of their choice on Flipkart; the customer has an option to add the details of their old appliance. After entering the details, the amount that has been allocated for the old appliance is deducted from the price of the new appliance.

-Once the order is placed with the exchange, at the time of delivery of the new appliance, trained Flipkart executives will verify old appliances being exchanged.

-If the old appliance meets the criteria, it is accepted. In the case of the appliance being rejected, the customer will have to pay the difference amount.