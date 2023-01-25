A healthy Kickstart to 2023 with Apis Himalaya Honey

Honey has always been a distinguished culinary delicacy along with significant medicinal properties. The most vintage use of honey links back to the medieval times for its medicinal benefits and since when honey has been in existence is hard to say because it has been around since as far back as we can record. A natural resource praised for its pure & outstanding qualities, carrying forward the true essence & the originality of a product is what differentiates from others.

Crafted with a contribution of over 5000 beekeepers across the country, manufactured in a facility spread over 7 acres of land in Uttarakhand with state of the art technology, Apis Himalaya honey is amongst the top three honey brands in the country with over 4 lakh conventional retail outlets.

As we step into 2023, let us make a resolution. A resolution to stay healthy, stay fit and eat better. One might find it as a difficult task but you can achieve this just by including Apis Himalaya honey in your diet. The Apis Himalaya honey is not only true, pure but also the right fit for people in every age group because it has multiple health benefits. The #ShuddhAurSaccha Apis Himalaya honey helps boost immunity, aids in detoxification, relaxes the body, helps in weight management, improves digestion and is good for the skin. Now that the winter is here, It is one healthy and quintessential grocery item that should be on everyone's kitchen shelf to avoid coughing, to stay warm and to aid their immune system.

The company has over 3 decades of experience in processing honey. The Apis Himalaya honey is better in taste and is an all natural sweetener you can add in your diet. It is pure and synthesized without any chemicals unlike regular refined sugar.

How Apis honey contributes to your welfare-

1. Improves skin-

A. Using raw honey to cure wrinkles-

As we grow older, our skin starts loosening up and forms wrinkles. It's a sign that we are aging. Apis Himalaya honey has multiple skin benefits and anti- aging is one of them. All you have to do is follow these steps and you are good to go.

Combine a tablespoon of honey with a tablespoon of yogurt or raw milk. Mix well and apply the paste for 15 minutes. Rinse with water and it's done!

This mixture moisturizes, smooths your skin and exfoliates the damaged skin cells.

B. Honey Helps Acne

Honey is full of antioxidants that draw impurities out from the skin. When coupled with cinnamon, they function admirably together to heal acne and acne blemishes.

All you have to do is mix 1 spoon of Apis Himalaya honey with some pinches of cinnamon powder. Apply the paste and leave it for 15 minutes. Rinse with water and see the difference yourself.

The vitamin B and antioxidants in honey will minimize the redness caused from acne breakouts and calm down the post acne marks.

C. Treatment of dry skin

Unlike moisturizers, Honey is an all natural humectant that remarkably boosts moisture levels and treats flaky skin.

2. Benefits your health-

A. Keeps your heart healthy

Honey contains high levels of polyphenol, an antioxidant which repairs the damaged cells in your heart, Stabilizes the heart rate, Strengthens it and aids in improving blood circulation.

B. All natural sweetener

Using honey instead of sugar reduces the risk of diabetes. Honey has certain properties that increase insulin levels in blood.

C. Strengthen your immunity

Apis honey is a true and pure ingredient. Adding it to your diet in any way is healthy. Its antioxidant properties helps boost your energy, aids in curing cough and other medical problems, helps you get a sound sleep and keeps you warm. Thus, it rejuvenates your infected cells inside your body which boosts your immunity.

Apart from these, Apis Himalaya honey is a godsend for your taste buds. Adding honey in your food will not only make it taste better, it also makes it healthier.

Now that “Winter is here” here are some tasty recipes you can savor to keep yourself warm, healthy and satisfy your cravings.

Lime water with honey

A very simple and basic drink but with multiple health benefits. It aids in weight loss, boosts your energy and keeps you warm.

Just heat a glass of water and add a few drops of lemon along with half a tablespoon of Apis Himalaya honey. Mix it well and it's ready.

Oatmeal with honey

A steady diet of oatmeal with honey and its variants gives a good start to your day. This meal of easily digestible carbohydrates lowers cholesterol and when topped with an all natural sweetener- Apis Himalaya honey makes it healthier and tastier.

All you have to do is soak some old fashioned oats into some water for 15 mins, strain them out into a bowl, boil in warm milk, add some dry fruits and nuts according to your taste and top it all off with some Apis Himalaya honey.

C. Honey glazed carrots

If you are craving for a healthy snack to munch on this winter, then this recipe is your best friend.

Carrots have high fiber and low calories which keeps you full for a longer period with eating less, they help to reduce weight, keep your heart healthy.

Bring water to a boil in a medium pan, Add chopped carrots and cook for 20 minutes or until tender. Drain well and place them on a frying pan. Sorte them with parsley, salt and black pepper. Add Apis Himalaya honey and mix well.

Your tasty and healthy munching snack is ready.

Apis Himalaya Honey has a lot to offer, from its antioxidant properties to its position as a pleasant natural sweetener and preservative.

Apart from its taste and health benefits, it can be used as a natural remedy for medicinal problems.

You can buy Apis Himalaya honey online or get it from your nearby stores.

