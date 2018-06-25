A league of its own: 9 major milestones in OPPO’s India chapter

For nearly a decade now, global handset manufacturer OPPO has been in the business of making products that are exciting, innovative, and truly capture the spirit of the digital generation. Patronised by millennials and endorsed by international youth icons, OPPO handsets are celebrated for their cutting-edge camera technology and innovative features.

For a brand that launched its first ever smartphone only 6 years ago, OPPO has truly come a long way. In 2017 (Q1), it was ranked as the fourth largest-selling smartphone brand globally. At a time when even old and established brands are struggling to remain relevant, OPPO has not only emerged on top but also introduced several ‘firsts’ in what is easily one of the most competitive consumer markets.

In India, OPPO’s journey as a brand has been quite remarkable. Since its launch with the N1 in 2013, the company has gone from strength to strength, by introducing key innovations in handset technology and following an insightful and localized strategy when it comes to promotions. Here’s a look at some of OPPO’s major milestones.

1.Zoom to conquer: OPPO has constantly strived to redefine the possibilities of a smartphone. This was the brand that gave us the 5x Dual Camera Zoom, the world’s first periscope-style dual-camera technology for smartphones. Introduced at the Mobile World Congress 2017, it gives users 5X lossless zoom capability on a smartphone, a breakthrough innovation when compared to the existing 2x zoom.

2.Dash charging: OPPO also innovated on a feature we mostly take for granted now: dash charging. With 4x faster charging speed than conventional chargers, the VOOC flash charging system by the brand introduced the first-ever high-speed, low-voltage charging mechanism. Allowing users to talk for two hours on just a five-minute charge, it is heralded as the industry’s fastest and safest charging technology.

3.Rotating camera: OPPO’s mission to make the ‘selfie’ this generation’s most celebrated art form has been fairly aggressive from the outset. The brand’s flagship N-series introduced the world to the first-ever rotating phone camera that allows truly exceptional photography, no matter the circumstance.

4.The power of AI: AI Beauty technology has made OPPO a leader in selfie phones, as is evident from the wide reach and impact of its F1 Selfie Expert series. OPPO’s advanced AI Beauty 2.0 technology can scan 296 facial recognition points, allowing for a more precise and accurate facial recognition capability. Now, a person’s age, gender, skin colour and skin type differences are detected – including for up to four individual subjects – in much greater detail.

5.The ‘group’ selfie: OPPO’s deep insight into consumer taste and preferences led to the ‘group selfie’ trend with the launch of the Selfie Expert F3 Plus. The revolutionary dual selfie front camera includes a 120-degree wide-angle lens which captures up to 105 percent more than a regular 80-degree lens field of view. This allows even more people to enter the frame, and is naturally a great hit at big gatherings.

6.OPPO and cricket: OPPO’s masterstroke in India is undoubtedly its partnership with the national cricket team in April 2017. As title sponsors of Team India, the brand can now successfully tap into the national frenzy that surrounds the game for the next 5 years. Recently, OPPO also launched the Diamond Black F7 Limited Edition, dedicated to the sport and endorsed by Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma.

7.Hanging out with superstars: As a brand, OPPO has never been too far from its core audience – the youth – and its choice of icons is strongly aligned to this segment. In India, OPPO’s illustrious range of celebrity ambassadors includes Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor, Sidhharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone and Amy Jackson, Yuvraj Singh, and Masaba Gupta among others, all reflecting the high-energy, flamboyant, and dynamic ideals of the generation. More recently, Brazil’s star striker Neymar Jr signed up as an OPPO friend and will be seen promoting its products in the upcoming weeks.

8.Advanced lens and lighting: OPPO also worked with Sony to co-develop the customized 1/2.8-inch IMX398 sensor with a big f/1.7 aperture for its R9s model. Other innovations in the field include unique structured 3D lighting technique to create truly phenomenal self portraits.

OPPO’s latest and most premium flagship yet, the OPPO Find X, was launched on June 19, 2018, in Paris. (OPPO)

9.Find X – presenting the next level: All eyes are now on OPPO’s latest and most premium flagship yet, the OPPO Find X, launched on June 19, 2018, in Paris. The phone features a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8 GB RAM, with a 25MP IMX 576, with f/2.0 aperture and dual front cameras of 16 MP and 20 MP. Interestingly, the cameras are likely to be the phone’s most interesting selling point: On turning the app on, the entire top section of the phone slides up and reveals the front and rear cameras and the 3D facial scanning system, which otherwise remain ‘hidden’ from view.