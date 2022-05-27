A. Menarini expands its dermatology portfolio with launch of Solar D® sunscreen

Delhi, India – Business Wire India

A. Menarini India Private Limited (“Menarini India”), part of the Menarini Group, the world's largest Italian biopharmaceutical company, announces the launch of ‘Solar D®’ sunscreen – a breakthrough innovation in dermatology in over 70 years.

Designed for everyone from individuals stepping outdoors to serious athletes, this revolutionary SPF 50, water and sweat-resistant sunscreen, uses a unique UV activated vitamin D technology that allows your body to naturally produce Vitamin D while protecting your skin from burning, ageing, and tanning.

The groundbreaking SPF technology is specifically designed and formulated to prevent sunburn or sun damage while allowing the passage of sufficient UVB light that our bodies use to naturally produce vitamin D. It uses compounds with differing filter compositions that enable and maximizes vitamin D production while maintaining its broad-spectrum sun protection.

Non-oily, PA++++ protection grade, and easy to blend, Solar D® SPF 50 is essential for all outdoor warriors, and people with sensitive skin including children over 6 months. Perfect for those who bike, hike, or enjoy water sports, Solar D® SPF 50 is water-resistant & sweat resistant for up to 120 minutes, allowing them to get maximum work. The sunscreen is free of oil and fragrances.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Girisan Kariangal, Managing Director, Menarini India said, “Sunscreens have been well established and documented as effective photoprotective agents for preventing the incidence of human skin disorders. Consumers are now understanding the importance of skincare and are increasingly using sunscreens, making it a part of their lifestyle. With the launch of Solar D® sunscreen, we aim to strengthen our dermatology portfolio in India that will offer international innovative solutions for overall skin health. As we continue to position ourselves for growth in the Indian market, our focus on dermatology is a testament to Menarini’s commitment to investment and growth in our well-diversified dermatology portfolio in India. Dermatology is a cornerstone of Menarini India’s brand promise, to invigorate lives through our products and services. Given our globally acclaimed, patient-centred and science-based approach to dermatology, we envision being a leading global dermatology company in the country in the next 10 years.”

“The temperature has been rising exponentially all over India causing skin ailments like rashes, acne, tans, burns, and bacterial infections when exposed to the sun for a long time. In India, vitamin D deficiency is widespread. Existing literature highlights that about 490 million individuals have vitamin D deficiency in India. Therefore, it is critical to develop optimized sunscreens that not only protect the skin from UV rays but also enable maximum cutaneous vitamin D formation with a given quantity of erythema protection as described by the SPF. It is scientifically proven that Solar D® blocks UVB and allows sufficient UVB rays to pass that stimulates natural vitamin D production without the risk of DNA damage, sunburn, and tanning,” says Dr Anil Ganjoo, Consultant Dermatologist, Dermatosurgeon, Laser & Aesthetic Physician, Skinnovation Clinics, India.

About Menarini Asia-Pacific

Menarini Asia-Pacific is a member of the Menarini Group, the world’s largest Italian biopharmaceutical company with a heritage of over 135 years and over 17,000 employees in more than 140 countries. Here in Asia-Pacific, Menarini’s vision is to be a leading provider of important healthcare brands to improve the lives of people in the region. Menarini Asia-Pacific operates across the entire commercial value chain, from clinical development, regulatory approval and product launch to lifecycle management with a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered brands in key therapeutic fields, including Consumer Health, Dermatology, Allergy/Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Cardio-metabolic, Anti-infectives, Oncology/Specialty Care and Men’s Health.

