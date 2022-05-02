A mobile-first approach, new coins, and seamless P2P exchange experience LendenX

Gurgaon, Haryana, India – Business Wire India

LendenX is taking a big step in the journey to making crypto more accessible to everyone globally.

Life is becoming more digital than ever before with the emergence of millions of internet-connected devices, often referred to as the Internet of Things. Although the hype may have slowed from its initial peak, businesses are currently experiencing pent-up demand for ways to leverage mobile and crypto technology. The journey toward 100% digital has already begun - this also includes all kinds of payments. LendenX for example is working with a vision of simplifying the cryptocurrency exchange and trading in India.

A Journey Towards a Safe and Secure Crypto Transactions via Mobile

The future of money is digital. A recent survey revealed that central banks throughout the world are eyeing cryptocurrencies as a possible avenue for easing their monetary policies and keeping inflation under control to put more cash into the hands of consumers. As this technology crosses over from its alternative roots into the mainstream, investors can expect to see one out of every ten central banks turn to cryptocurrency within the next three years as well. The appeal behind cryptocurrency is twofold: it's not limited by location or a lack of accessibility and it carries the potential for exponential growth in a single currency, making them worthwhile investments for small and large scale entities alike!

LendenX CEO & Co-Founder, Nitin Pal

Now, LendenX is here with a Seamless Mobile Experience

Crypto technology has already made its way into the financial world. Nowadays, however, this technology is being used on mobile apps for more than just speedy transactions. It's also being implemented for keeping sensitive user information secure.

LendenX has realized that its users are using their mobile devices more and more to access websites and applications. It has become apparent that if this new user behavior has not been taken advantage of, then it may start to falter in the competition, and in turn, it will not be able to provide a good user experience to LendenX users. LendenX's experienced team of designers, UI/UX designers, app developers, and product managers worked hard and helped to revamp the mobile app.

Latest Currency update on LendenX

LendenX has multiple cryptocurrencies that can be traded against one another. That includes the world's top 10 cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, Luna, MATIC, SHIB, and more. Recently, it has launched 5 more new crypto tokens on the platform. From MANA, BNB, SAND, SOLANA to DOT, users can trade easily on LendenX’s platform, which will not stop any time now. The company is in touch with other crypto tech founders to get more new coins on its platform. The team is working to create India’s trusted cryptocurrency exchange platform for its users.

Launching P2P Trading Platform

Investing in crypto can be challenging and seem like a confusing endeavor for most in India. Especially the awareness of the basics of cryptocurrency and the increased base of mobile, LendenX launched its P2P exchange platform recently. It can be a great resource that can help any beginner to understand the nuances of cryptocurrency and trading in India. Also, LendenX tries to assist its customers by making their lives easier when it comes down to digital currency investments. Now that Lendenx supports P2P, users can use the trading pair of USDT to INR, and privately exchange crypto with one another without using an intermediary.

LendenX Avengers Sharing Their Joy of Working on India’s Growing P2P Platform

“We know that the crypto market's rapid growth has led to billions of extra wealth being created. And with the new coins launch and our mobile app platform, we want to offer all our users a way to take their investments further by doing what they have been getting better and better at over time - leverage on all of their digital assets with just a single click, safely and securely,” said Founder of LendenX, David Chen.

Nitin Pal, CEO & Co-Founder of LendenX said, “LendenX is happy to launch mobile & a zero fee P2P trading platform, our team has put in a lot of effort into it to deliver a superior service to its global users." He further added that "With our platform, we have long believed in the concept of introducing new coins, which allows our users to diversify their investments in the trending crypto technologies around the world. To welcome traders to our platform, we are offering 1 lac free cryptos as a welcome bonus and 20,000 free cryptos for every referral. Our LendenX customers can also get 2 million Shiba Inu free when they complete certain tasks indicated on the platform.”

“It is also important to know how user-friendly the platform you’re using is. You don’t want to get burnt out from trying to understand it or not being able to navigate with ease,” said Madhulika Sharma, the other Co-Founder of LendenX. She also added, “Also, withdrawing your coins when they get too big is a good idea as well - at that point, you might as well just keep them privately in wallets rather than leaving them on an exchange forever. We are sure LendenX will be able to achieve the best-in-class security and seamless browsing experience.”

About LendenX

LendenX offers a platform that makes it simple for everyone to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with the assurance of great security backed by the highest standards in technology. LendenX provides individuals a reliable way to manage their funds within a secure and easy-to-use platform.

For more information, visit https://lendenx.com/

