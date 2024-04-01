A Nation Well Rested: Jindal Petro Foam's Response to India's Sleep Crisis

New Delhi (India), April 1: A recent survey reveals that nearly 55% of Indians suffer from sleep distress, getting under 6 hours daily. India is the second sleep-deprived country after Japan. Furthermore, about 21% of the population gets 4 hours of sleep while only 2% sleep 8 to 10 hours.

In addition, surveys and medical reports point out plausible causes that affect an individual’s sleep cycle. Out of several reasons, two of the common disruptions are frequent bathroom visits and uncomfortable bedding, causing them to sleep fewer hours.

Moreover, sleeping less than 7-8 hours can cause harmful effects on an individual’s metabolism, compelling them to gain weight and lack immunity power.

Such is the dire situation in a country that lacks a healthy sleeping cycle. Addressing quality sleep is vital for a healthier, more productive, and innovative society. Jindal Petro Foam is trying to bridge the gap with proper sleep cycle solutions by overcoming the common belief that less sleep results in better productivity. The company urges people to talk more about better sleep habits.

30 Years of Expertise

In 1994, Jindal Petro Foam embarked on a mission to transform the sleep experience in India. Recognising the limitations of traditional mattress materials, the company pioneered the use of polyurethane (PU) foam, offering superior comfort and support.

Over three decades, Jindal Petro Foam has grown into a leading industry player, driven by a commitment to quality and innovation. Hailing from Ambala to make an authentic name in the foam industry, Rajesh Jindal has crafted Jindal Petro Foam from scratch. His dedication leads the company to a 17-acre manufacturing facility with 500 employees.

Introducing: Response To the Relaxed Sleep Schedule

Jindal Petro Foam launches Response, an evolving mattress brand designed to address the diverse sleep needs of individuals.

Perks of the brand:

Unique 5-zone copper-infused foam technology: This proprietary innovation provides targeted spinal support and pressure relief, ensuring proper body alignment throughout the night.

This proprietary innovation provides targeted spinal support and pressure relief, ensuring proper body alignment throughout the night. Focus on comfort and customisation: Response caters to various sleep preferences, offering a range of firmness options to suit individual needs.

Addressing the Affordability Gap

Response recognises that a good night's sleep shouldn't be a luxury but a necessity. The brand prioritises making premium sleep solutions accessible through competitive pricing, ensuring that quality sleep is within reach for all.

Jindal Petro Foam advocates for a cultural shift towards recognising sleep as a cornerstone of healthy India. The company encourages individuals to re-evaluate their sleep habits and prioritise investing in effective solutions like Response.

Embracing Restorative Sleep for a Healthier India

Jindal Petro Foam believes quality sleep is fundamental to a healthy, productive, and innovative society.

Response embodies this vision by providing superior comfort and support, allowing individuals to wake up feeling refreshed and energised.

Jindal Petro Foam invites everyone to join its mission of ensuring a comfort-filled sleep in India.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.