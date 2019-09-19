A new chapter for your kitchen: Trendy cooktops

brand-stories

If there’s anything that rules the kitchen every day, then it is the gas stove. Without a gas stove, there will be no magic of flavours on your plate. You may be a regular cook or someone who has just started experiencing the joy of cooking, but having an appropriate stove is important.

There are different kinds of gas stoves available in the market. But how do you choose the right one for you? Two, three or four burners? What should be the finish? What is the role of a drip tray?

The decision is daunting, right? Well, here’s some help—Glen India has an array of designer cooktops, built-in hobs, and hob tops that allow you to use LPG with 68% efficiency.

And, let’s agree that a trendy gas stove always adds to the aesthetics of a kitchen.

Here are some features of Glen gas stoves that will make cooking a hassle-free experience.

Burner size and type: Yes, the burner size matters. And that is what Glen gas stoves offer you—a choice of burners. Different dishes require different intensities of flame, which is why Glen stoves have four burner types—small, big, high-flame, and triple ring. Another aspect is the material of burners; you can select from lightweight pressure die-cast aluminium alloy burners, traditional brass burners or extra-strong forged brass burners that come with five years of warranty.

Safe cooking with toughened glass with a five-year warranty: In the kitchen, safety comes first. With Glen gas stoves, sophisticated look comes with in-built parameters of safety. The premium models of gas stoves come with 8.0mm thick toughened glass for better safety and with a warranty of five years.

Quality of gas valves: Glen cares. Hence, all LPG gas stoves from Glen are equipped with high-quality brass gas valves. These ensure total safety and no sim off while cooking.

Pan supports: The premium models have 4.0mm-thick strong pan supports to take care of the heaviest of loads. These are either enamelled or Euro-coated, and have a high temperature resistance.

Drip trays: A drip tray goes a long way in keeping your stove clean. Glen, therefore, provides stainless steel spill trays in all its gas stoves. Some models come with an additional drip tray that you can easily take out and wash like a dish.

Multi-spark auto ignition systems: Selecting a cooktop with auto ignition saves you from looking for a matchstick all the time. Glen offers the option of battery-operated multi-spark auto ignition, where, at the press of a button, there are multiple sparks in all the burners.

Durability and efficiency: A revolving inlet nozzle helps you connect the inlet hose from either side of the stove. As a result, you no longer have to worry about the location of the hose. Since all Glen gas stoves with brass burners are ISI approved, you can be sure of getting 68% efficiency and durability as per the standards. There is a two-year warranty on all the gas stoves. In addition, the range of mirror-finish cooktops from Glen comes with a five-year warranty on glass, gas valve and forged brass burners.

Glen LPG gas stoves bring style in your kitchen. Go ahead—make life convenient with Glen gas stoves. Happy cooking!

