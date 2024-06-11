A New Era of Innovation: India's Top 10 Companies on the Rise

India's vibrant entrepreneurial domain witnesses a surge of innovative companies that are making way for an era of growth and progress. From advanced marketing firms to travel companies, these ten companies are not only redefining their respective sectors but also driving India's emergence as a global innovation powerhouse.

Abhyass Institute

Abhyass Institute, by Seoily, is set to transfer practical training in web design, development, and digital marketing. Unlike traditional educational institutions, Abhyass prioritises hands-on learning through real-time projects and direct client interactions. This approach ensures that students gain essential insights into the current market dynamics.

At Abhyass Institute Mohali, the focus is on equipping students with practical skills. By working on real-time projects and engaging directly with clients, learners receive firsthand experience crucial for understanding market demands. This methodology benefits students and caters to working professionals seeking to upgrade their skills. The institute offers flexible and advanced training options designed to fit busy professionals' schedules.

Moreover, Abhyass Institute bridges education and industry, providing companies with highly trained, job-ready individuals. This integration helps businesses find the right talent quickly, enhancing their workforce with skilled professionals ready to contribute from day one.

https://abhyass.in

2.GetNos.io

GetNos.io is redefining marketing strategies, using its client-centric approach to help diverse businesses scale higher. Established in 2020 by Sri Ethiraj, Prajwal, Mohsin, and Praveen, the company has scaled multiple brands, helping them double their bottom line through strategies.

Treating clients ethically and delivering tangible results is their mission's core. GetNos.io's leadership imparts valuable lessons, emphasising accountability, constant innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

With a full-cycle marketing strategy encompassing lead generation, sales closure, and comprehensive branding solutions, the brand offers a one-stop solution. It increases clients' sales, or they don't pay a dime, instilling confidence in businesses across industries.

GetNos.io's services include SEO, PPC, social media marketing, content creation, email campaigns, and more. It leverages advanced tools to drive measurable growth. The founders aim to transform client's businesses using ethical practices and a deep understanding of audience needs.

https://getnos.io/

3.Experience AUM

In 2014, Shantanu Singh left his corporate job in Gurgaon to embark on a journey through Uttarakhand. He discovered the harsh reality of migration due to unemployment and a lack of opportunities in the region. His extensive time living among the locals in Nainital, Kasardevi, Munsiyari, and Vyas Valley has helped him understand their needs.

Building on this initiative, Shantanu launched Experience AUM in 2020, an experiential travel company that curates unique travel experiences in the Himalayan region, focusing on lesser-known temple tours. The company provides adventure, spirituality, rejuvenation, get-togethers, and luxurious slow living in the hills.

Experience AUM generates employment for locals and has served travellers for four years. This approach has strengthened the local economy and encouraged people to return to and live in their ancestral homes. Experience AUM offers meaningful, immersive travel experiences highlighting Uttarakhand's unexplored beauty.

https://www.instagram.com/experienceaum/?igsh=bGp6cnhiOWV2YXY3&utm_source=qr

Contact: +91 84459 66132

4.LogicLabs

LogicLabs Infotronics Limited, founded in 2017 by Jaypal Sanghvi, is an Indian company at the forefront of technological innovation. This tech company provides a unique blend of software and hardware solutions to automate operations and improve lives using the Internet of Things (IoT).

LogicLabs develops custom software for daily use and logistics-specific location tracking solutions. It recognises the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and is investing in these sectors, with the goal of launching automated solutions that use the latest advancements. This tech company is an authorised dealer for Gtrophy, a subsidiary of the publicly traded MapmyIndia company

LogicLabs offers comprehensive tech support and is eager to explore new opportunities to assist various B2B companies. The company participates in and sponsors road safety initiatives organised by the Regional Transport Office of Maharashtra. It offers a diverse range of products focused on safety and security.

www.logiclabs.io

5.Shantam International

Shantam International, founded in 2014 by Mr. Piyush Bhartia and later joined by Mr. Krishan Khemka, celebrated its 10th anniversary in May 2024. It offers diverse luxury products, including watches, luggage and travel accessories, bags and backpacks, gym duffels, belts, wallets, cosmetics, and footwear.

Recently, Shantam International launched its direct-to-consumer (D2C) portal, “ONLYWATCHES”, to serve directly to the Indian market's demand for authentic and premium watches. The portal offers a wide range of watches with multiple styles available in the collection. Furthermore, it showcases not just domestic products but also items across the globe.

"ONLYWATCHES" is an authorised retailer of these brands which presents authenticity of products; it also offers a one-year brand warranty on all purchases. Additionally, the portal also provides personalised services to comprehend and cater to the specific needs of each customer's product. Besides customer assistance, it also offers convenient payment methods and prompt delivery service.

https://onlywatches.in/



6.Kragbuzz Sports

In 2016, cricket enthusiast and former Delhi Ranji Cricketer Arjun Gupta founded Kragbuzz Sports, which became the top cricket apparel maker.

Kragbuzz is the shop for everything a sports team needs. It provides outfits for players, coaches, officials, and volunteers tailored to their team's unique style. From bulk orders to individual needs, Kragbuzz welcomes everyone and doesn’t have a minimum order policy.

The brand prioritises quality from the ground up. Using the materials, the apparel company ensures every step of production, from cutting and printing to stitching and packing, meets high standards. Its latest equipment and strict quality curates products that meet international expectations.

Kragbuzz Sports is a shining example of a company leading the global sports apparel market. Its focus on customisation to quality has made it a top choice for athletes worldwide.

https://kragbuzz.com

7.Wedsy

Wedsy, an Indian startup, has launched the country's fully online wedding planning platform. This platform aims to change the wedding industry by offering an end-to-end planning service that allows couples to organise their weddings online.

The Wedsy leadership team plays a crucial role in this venture. Rohaan Saleem, the CEO, brings industry knowledge and technical expertise. Nikhil Agarwal, the Chief Technology Officer, hails from IIT Kharagpur and has a background in innovation. Riyaan Saleem, who leads Design and Marketing, ensures the platform is visually appealing.

Wedsy's platform connects couples directly with vendors, potentially reducing costs. The platform provides a comprehensive catalogue of decor options, including stages, mandaps, entrances, pathways, and name boards. All selections can be made, paid for, and booked online, providing a streamlined and efficient planning process. Wedsy manages over two hundred weddings annually as a bootstrapped and profitable company.

https://wedsy.in

8.Diet Dr Clinic - Powered by Harpreet Pasricha

Maintaining good health for women during midlife becomes more challenging. This period, often characterised by significant hormonal shifts, can impact metabolism, energy levels, and overall well-being. During this transformative phase, women often experience physical and emotional changes due to a natural decline in estrogen levels, which can impact metabolism, energy levels, and overall well-being.

Nutrition experts at Diet Dr Clinic believe that traditional weight loss methods that once worked may no longer be effective, leading to frustration and a sense of helplessness. So, to understand the unique challenges midlife women face, a new health program specifically designed to address their needs has been launched by Diet Dr Clinic Nutritionist Harpreet Pasricha. This program offers a fresh approach tailored to this life stage's hormonal and nutritional needs. It emphasises a balanced intake of macronutrients—proteins, carbohydrates, and fats—essential for energy and metabolic function, alongside sustainable exercise routines that include cardiovascular, strength training, and flexibility exercises.

https://diet-clinic.in/

9.Make My Life Nursing Care at home

Make My Life Nursing Care, a Delhi-based healthcare firm, was established in 2022 by Manoj Babu CLSD, CHA. It is part of MFM Services and Consultancies and offers comprehensive in-home care for all ages.

Its "Healing Hands Across Borders" campaign aims to bridge geographical gaps, offering its services to patients across India. This accessibility includes air ambulance and train ambulance services, ensuring safe and timely transportation from any state to receive top-notch medical treatment in Delhi hospitals.

Understanding the importance of emotional well-being, Make My Life offers de-addiction support services to individuals seeking recovery and child care services at home. This ISO 9001:2015 certified company ensures quality care with personalised attention. Skilled nurses create smooth recovery plans, collaborating with major Delhi hospitals when needed.

Make My Life recognises the importance of a holistic approach to healthcare. It offers assistance with free ambulance services and home maintenance, allowing families to focus on their loved ones while Make My Life handles the details.

https://www.makemylife.co.in



10.Magas

MAGAS is an online business ecosystem focused on addressing the major challenges in lead generation and service delivery. This Indo-GCC company seeks to transform the service industry by providing an all-pervading ecosystem for both entreprises and professionals.

MAGAS, which launched at Seamless Middle East 2024, offers affordability and customization to suit any budget or user preference. It combines advertising, lead generation, and service delivery via a seamless UI/UX platform, streamlining the experience for users around the world. Free listings are available for classifieds, blogs, and professional profiles, while paid options offer advanced features. Users part of Elite Network Membership have access to a validated community network that promotes collaboration.

MAGAS developed the "Service Media Platform" concept and has global copyrights for it. Users can use cost-effective advertising options to promote themselves and interact with potential clients. Furthermore, the platform caters to job seekers by offering a comprehensive dashboard to showcase skills and connect with employers.

www.magas.services

The compiler of the list: Atelierish Media

