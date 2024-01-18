A New Generation of All-in-One DEEBOT with Hot-water Mop Washing:DEEBOT T20 OMNI, Like No One Else

Earlier today, ECOVACS announced the global launch of its latest robotic innovation, the DEEBOT T20 OMNI. It holds the prized position as A New Generation of All-in-One DEEBOT with Hot-water Mop Washing: cleaner, smarter, more user-friendly, easier, and Like No One Else in the market. With a suite of innovative features and the ability to clean hard floors and carpets in one go, DEEBOT T20 OMNI delivers a new everyday cleaning experience that is sure to impress and leave every household clean and fresh in much less time and effort.

Effortless and customized cleaning experience with Auto-lift Mopping and Hot-water Mop Washing

DEEBOT T20 OMNI removes the hassle of switching between hard floors and carpets cleaning with its state-of-the-art Auto-lift Mopping technology. With an ultrasonic sensor at the bottom, the intelligent DEEBOT detects carpets and automatically lifts the mopping pad to prevent it from wetting the carpet. It also increases the suction power to vacuum dust hidden deep in the carpet, providing a hassle-free cleaning experience.

ECOVACS knows every home is unique. To make cleaning a breeze, DEEBOT T20 OMNI is equipped with various cleaning options, including vacuum-only, mop-only, vacuum and mop, and vacuum before mopping mode. Users can also enable the DEEBOT T20 OMNI to "Adapt to Carpet”, allowing it to automatically lift the mopping pad and stop mopping when it detects any carpets ahead. When there is a medium to high pile of carpets in the area or the users want to avoid the carpets, they may select "Avoid Carpet". When they want to mop the carpet, they can choose the "Ignore Carpet" mode to allow DEEBOT clean all the carpets. These options allow users to customize their cleaning experience to suit their specific needs, ensuring their carpets and floors are cleaned effectively and efficiently.

DEEBOT T20 OMNI comes with an innovative Hot-water Mop Washing function. Water is heated to 55℃, an optimal temperature that helps dissolve oil and dirt into the water, improving ECOVACS' cleaning solution's non-ionic surfactants' detergency. In addition, regular household dust and food residue are sticky, making it more difficult to clean the mop. The remaining heat from the cleaning process can also help make mopping easier and cleaner. The instant heat feature means there's no need to wait for preheating, making removing oil and dirt from hard floors more effortless than ever. Once it gets overheated, the DEEBOT will switch the mode off automatically. This scald protection feature and leakage-proofing ensure that your family stays safe even the mop is washed with hot water.

In addition, DEEBOT T20 OMNI is equipped with clean and dirty water tanks, each measuring four litres, allowing users to stay worry-free throughout the cleaning process. Washing the mop with hot water ensures the mop pad is clean, avoiding situations where a somewhat dirty floor becomes even dirtier due to a messy mop.

A truly hands-free yet sparkling cleaning with the all-in-one OMNI Station

DEEBOT T20 OMNI comes with ECOVACS prized OMNI Station, an all-in-one cleaning solution that sets a new standard for convenience and effective cleaning automation. The OMNI Station incorporates features like Auto-Clean with hot water, 4L clean and waste water tanks, a large 3L disposable dust bag that can hold dry waste for months, and a dustbin that empties itself. The Station also features Hot Air Drying to prevent bacteria and odor and Self-Clean Technology that eliminates the need for frequent disassembling and washing.

DEEBOT T20 OMNI incorporates the innovative OZMO Turbo 2.0 Rotating Mopping System, designed to deliver the ultimate cleaning that tackles even the most stubborn floor stains and achieves up to 99.99% stain removal assurance. With up to 160 rotations per minute, this system applies consistent pressure to the floor, and effectively removing ten common types of stubborn stains, leaving your floors looking spotless and feeling fresh. With this feature, users can rest assured that their floors are getting the deep clean they deserve.

Designed with durability in mind, DEEBOT T20 OMNI has a 6000Pa suction power and rubber brush built to last, ensuring that your vacuum cleaner is always performing at its best. With spiraling blades that agitate better, this brush is designed to enhance carpet vacuuming, providing an even deeper clean than ever. One of the biggest challenges when it comes to vacuuming is dealing with hair tangles, but with this new rubber brush, hair tangles are a thing of the past, making your cleaning routine faster and more efficient.

Home cleaning gets more intelligent with AI and brand-new breakthroughs

The YIKO AI Voice Assistant, part of the DEEBOT T20 OMNI's host of trailblazing features, is powered by AI Voice Control, allowing users to interact with DEEBOT in the simplest and most natural way possible. With the YIKO Voice Assistant, users can talk to DEEBOT T20 OMNI directly and give it control commands using everyday language.

With the YIKO Voice Assistant, users will experience the next generation of home cleaning technology and take every day cleaning routines to a new level of simplicity and excellence.

The DEEBOT T20 OMNI also boasts of TrueDetect 3D 3.0 Obstacle Avoidance Technology. This innovative technology utilizes structured light and 3D imaging algorithms to achieve real-time scanning and detection, ensuring strategic avoidance of potential obstacles on the ground. The TrueDetect 3D 3.0 Technology can identify and avoid hazards such as small toys, wires, and other obstacles, enabling millimetre-level avoidance with four times more accuracy than LDS. With this feature, users enjoy a smooth and effortless cleaning experience without worrying about clearing the environment beforehand. No more stopping, starting or interruptions caused by obstacles - the DEEBOT T20 OMNI navigates seamlessly through every home, leaving it sparkling clean without any hassles or interruptions.

The TrueMapping 2.0 technology enables the DEEBOT T20 OMNI to precisely map the user's home in a few minutes. It has a dToF sensor with a scanning range of up to 10m and 7200 Hz. This advanced technology provides four times higher detection accuracy for small objects, ensuring a more accurate and detailed home map.

