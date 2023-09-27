A New Promising Player in the Indian Home Appliance Market: Wiscon Industries Limited

An emerging name in the Consumer Durables & Home Appliance market is creating a lot of buzz these days. This new brand is offering innovative products, designed to enhance the ease of living and lifestyle of its consumers and that too at a price point which is quite attractive for the end consumer. This new home appliance brand is none other than - Wiscon Industries Limited.

Their current product lineup includes different models of Smart LED TVs, Semiautomatic Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, and Air Coolers, and soon, they’ll also launch RO Water Purifiers and Refrigerators.

Wiscon Industries Limited is backed by Dalmia Tech Group, a trusted consumer electronics and electronic components manufacturing company, which has been an industry leader in the Indian market for more than 30 years now. Located in Gurgaon, Dalmia Tech Group operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant with stringent quality control measures, which serves as Wiscon’s ‘manufacturing powerhouse’.

Wiscon has its headquarters based in Okhla New Delhi. This facility has everything a home appliance brand needs in order to stay ahead of the curve in technological advancements and consumer preferences, owing to its robust Testing and R&D capabilities.

This brand’s Managing Director, Sidhant Dalmia, strives to provide user-friendly and affordable smart home solutions to every Indian household. In his own words, he concludes, “I envision Wiscon products to not only be innovative but also user-friendly and affordable, making superior technology accessible to all.”

Speaking about Wiscon’s plans to provide excellent customer care services he further added, “Customer satisfaction is really important to us. Our extensive network of authorized service centres, including tie-ups with service centre aggregators, guarantees top-notch support nationwide.”

Wiscon Industries Limited has ambitious growth plans. They plan to open more than 500 Dealerships and over 100 ‘Wiscon Smart Shoppes’ nationwide. They aim to solidify their position as an industry leader in the Consumer Durables segment in the next 2 years or so. Future plans also include an IPO by 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

