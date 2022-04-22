A note-worthy ‘Green’ new look for the super-powerful Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Have you seen the Samsung’s bestselling flagship, the all-new Galaxy S22 Ultra, in its new bold Green avatar yet? This epic smartphone which is being touted as the best of the Galaxy flagship experience combining a pro-grade camera with a built-in S Pen has been an epic success in since its launch in India last month. And, its looks got all the more accentuated in the stunning new Green colour that was launched recently.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has already created quite a buzz in the market as it created a Guinness World Record for the most people unboxing this epic smartphone simultaneously at multiple venues on March 5.The smartphone broke all rules at the #EpicUnboxing event where more than 1820 customers across 17 cities in the country came together to unbox the much-awaited smartphone, all at the same time.

It is the very first S Series flagship phone embedded with the power of Samsung’s versatile S Pen and had clocked more than 100,000pre bookings within a few days of it going live, a fact that made the #EpicUnboxingevent all the more special.

Samsung has set the bar high when it comes to smartphone performance with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Samsung’s fastest chip – the 4nm processor. This world-class chip lends that extra power boost to every feature of your phone, giving epic night shots, clear photos even in low light and an optimised gaming experience that promises you more wins.

Another popular feature of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is that Samsung’s much-loved S Pen fits right into the phone making it easy to locate it to write, sketch or control your phone and charge it too. All you need to do is simply eject it from the bottom of the phone to take down quick notes or draw a map, or simply control your phone. The improved latency in this model makes every stroke feel as natural as ink on paper! Samsung’s improved software helps you convert the handwriting into legible text at the tap of a screen and also use the Air Actions feature to control your phone remotely.

Christened the ‘new form of creative experience’, the smartphone looks sleek with its slim bezel and polished frame, and a neat dot that represents the monochromatic camera that surrounds a linear camera system offering outstanding shots. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a four-camera system with a 12 MP Ultra-Wide camera, 108 MP Wide angle camera and two 10 MP Telephoto cameras with 3x and 10x optical zoom options. At the front, it sports a 40 MP camera for those perfect selfies and for added clarity during video calls.

It is also Samsung’s first phone with the Nightography feature is one of the biggest leaps in video technology. This allows the phone to match the fps speed to your surroundings for high-quality, vivid videos even in low light conditions. The Pro-grade camera reduces blur and makes videos more stable.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a big Pixel sensor that can detect low lighting and meld megapixels together to pull in extra light into dark frames, allowing for clear, detailed images. The Super Clear Glass and Lens that covers the front portion of the rear camera, has an exclusive ultra-low reflection nano coating, that reduces the glare and a Super HDR feature adjusts every shot for epic details and hues, offering 64X more colour even in shots that are back lit or have shadows.

It has an immersive 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Vision Booster, hits 1750 nits at the peak and its adaptive 120 Hx adaptive refresh rate allows for uber smooth scrolling adjusting to what is on the screen for an optimised view and taking multitasking to a all-new level.

The smartphone fares high on the durability front as it has a polished armor aluminon frame and the front and the rear are equipped with the tough Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which can help it live through accidental falls and offers resistance to scratches. It has the IP 68 rating, which means that both the phone and its embedded S Pen are resistant to water and dust – just the perfect thing for Indian conditions.

All of these features are supported by the right battery pack which promises to go all day. The enhanced AI intelligently adapts the battery to how you use your phone, ensuring it lasts way beyond a 24 hour day. At night, you can charge it at full speed using the super-fast charge with the 45W Power Adapter. In times of emergency, you can also ask a buddy for some battery using the wireless power share option.

So, if you are a Note fan, this is the smartphone you need to become a trendsetter! The new bold Green shade in the iconic Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to take the popularity of this epic phone to an all-new level.