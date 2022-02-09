A peek into how kiranas in India are going digital

What would you do if you ran out of milk and had unannounced guests at home waiting for tea? Just call the neighbourhood kirana and voila! your problem gets solved. The friendly neighbourhood stores have always been a saviour – from delivering bread and vegetables just when we need them, to coming to the rescue with necessities like medicines, in case of an emergency.

Known as a nation of kiranas, India has over 4 crore merchants (as per industry estimates) who play a pivotal role in running our homes and contributing to the Indian economy. With time, offline merchants have strived to adapt to ever-evolving consumer needs like the need for credit, home deliveries, or the transition to smarter store formats. In recent times spurred by the large-scale customer usage of digital payments, we have seen offline merchants embark on the journey to digital payments as well.

This month’s Pulse insight looks at the digitization of the merchant base in the country. We also deep dive into the regional penetration for digital payments and the categories fuelling this growth. The data considered here is from 25 million offline merchants across 99% pin codes in India.

PhonePe’s offline merchant base has grown 30x since Q4 2018

Digital payments are now a Pan-India habit for merchants. This change has been enabled by the interoperable QR codes riding on top of UPI, allowing them to accept payments from customers and pay suppliers with minimal resistance. PhonePe’s consistent efforts to educate, engage and empower merchants have also led to this phenomenal network growth. And the numbers say it all!

From 0.8 million in 2018 to a cumulative 25.5 million offline merchants in 2021 PhonePe is accepted as a payment option across India. The quantum of merchants onboarded in 2021 saw a 50% increase over the merchants onboarded in 2020. As seen below, 2020 witnessed healthy growth, despite the pandemic-induced lockdowns across the country.

In addition to the growth in offline merchant networks, transaction volumes have also witnessed a massive surge clearly indicating an increasing awareness, acceptance and preference towards digital payments. Offline transactions on PhonePe have recorded a nearly 200% y-o-y growth with the average transaction value (ATV) witnessing an increase of 87% as compared to 2018.

Our merchant network now spans ‘India’ and ‘Bharat’:

PhonePe’s merchant network is now spread across 15,700 towns and villages spanning the length and breadth of the country touching 99% of the pin codes across India. 16 states and union territories witnessed over 100% growth in merchants onboarded in 2021 vs 2020, bearing testimony to the increasing penetration of PhonePe as a payment option. Merchants in Maharashtra continue to lead the adoption numbers, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, comprising 49% of the merchants in the PhonePe network. At a district level, the top 5 merchant networks are from – Delhi (1.28 million), Bangalore Urban (1.1 million), Mumbai (1 million), Pune (0.74 million) and Rangareddy (0.63 million).

Not to be left behind, the North-Eastern states of India have shown phenomenal merchant growth. Assam witnessed the fastest adoption with 1.56 lakh merchants in 2021 compared to just 8009 in 2020, followed by Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Nagaland.

PhonePe’s endeavour to democratize digital payments and take it to every corner of India is bearing fruit with merchants from far-flung areas also going digital. This has led to the mix of rural merchants increasing to 33% in 2021, up from 25% in 2020. For instance, districts such as Barpeta and Bongaigaon in Assam, Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir, and Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand have witnessed over 4000% growth in new merchants onboarded to the PhonePe network in 2021 vis-à-vis 2020.

India loves to shop and shops love PhonePe:

Similar to the geographical spread, the PhonePe merchant network presents a picture of diversity with adoption across categories and formats - from Retail to Grocery, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Wellness, Hospitality to Travel and Financial services, to name a few. Spurred by consumer preference for paying digitally, the retail & shopping category has the highest merchant base within the PhonePe network. This is followed by Grocery & daily needs and Food and Beverages. While these three categories together represent over 60% of the merchants, categories such as Hospitality have grown 120% in 2021 over the previous year.

Check out the PhonePe merchant network spread across categories

Digital payments have truly transformed how India pays and shops! From the roadside chai-wallah to the smallest kirana shop or a large department store, the QR code is now a ubiquitous addition that is here to stay. At PhonePe, we truly believe that we have just scratched the surface of how transformational this is going to be for merchants across the country. We will continue our journey of building simple, scalable, and innovative solutions making digital payments for all Indians a reality.

