A Perfect Travel Guide to Munnar, Kerala

Nestled amidst the sprawling tea plantations and undulating hills of the Western Ghats, Munnar stands as a testament to the natural beauty that Kerala embodies. This iconic hill station in Kerala, with its verdant landscapes and temperate climate, serves as a tranquil retreat for tourists and locals alike.

In this article, we will delve into the multifaceted allure of this hill town, detailing how to reach Munnar and the must-visit places that encapsulate its quintessence.

How to Reach Munnar by Air?

The hill station is not directly served by an airport. The nearest airport to Munnar is Cochin International Airport, situated about 110 km away. Another nearby airport is Madurai International Airport, located 164 km from Munnar. To reach the hill station from either of these airports, private taxi services are readily available.

Estimated travel times to reach Munnar are as follows:

From Cochin International Airport: Approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes

From Madurai International Airport: Around 4 hours and 30 minutes

How to Reach Munnar by Rail?

Munnar hill station lacks direct rail connectivity. The closest railway station to Munnar is Aluva Railway Station, situated 108 km away. Two other viable railway stations include Ernakulam Junction, which is around 125 km away, and Madurai Junction, distanced at approximately 152 km from Munnar. Taxi services can be conveniently hired from any of these stations for the onward journey to Munnar.

Estimated durations for road travel to Munnar are:

From Aluva Railway Station: Roughly 3 hours and 15 minutes

From Ernakulam Junction: About 3 hours and 30 minutes

From Madurai Junction: Approximately 4 hours and 15 minutes

How to Reach Munnar by Road?

Reaching Munnar inevitably involves some form of road travel, regardless of your initial mode of transportation. Fortunately, the hill town boasts excellent road connectivity with various regions of Kerala, so this shouldn't be a concern.

Regular bus services to Munnar are available from almost all major cities within Kerala. However, many tourists opt for the freedom and flexibility of renting a car for the journey. The route to Munnar is dotted with picturesque landscapes, making the drive itself a memorable part of the experience. For those looking for the most straightforward road route to Munnar, the drive from Cochin is a popular choice. Covering approximately 126 kilometres, this drive typically takes around 4 hours to complete.

Places to Visit in Munnar

1. Tea Plantations and Museums

No visit to Munnar is complete without exploring its world-renowned tea plantations. At the Tata Tea Museum, there are educational guided tours where you can learn about the intricate processes of tea making—from plucking the leaves to the final brew. Some plantations also house museums where you can delve deeper into the history and significance of tea production in the region.

2. Eravikulam National Park

A protected area situated in the higher altitudes of the Western Ghats, Eravikulam National Park is home to several endangered species, including the Nilgiri Tahr. The park is one of the best places to visit in Munnar and offers a unique opportunity to observe these rare animals in their natural habitat.

3. Attukal Waterfalls

This awe-inspiring waterfall offers more than just panoramic views. The surroundings are ideal for trekking and hiking, attracting adventure enthusiasts from around the country. Whether you're there for the photography or simply to take in the natural beauty, Attukal Waterfalls doesn't disappoint.

4. Mattupetty Dam

Located just a short drive from Munnar, Mattupetty Dam is another stunning locale. It’s not just the dam that attracts tourists, but also the serene lake where one can enjoy boating and the surrounding hills that are perfect for trekking.

5. Pothamedu View Point

If panoramic vistas are what you seek, Pothamedu View Point provides a vantage like no other. Overlooking a conjunction of three rivers, this viewpoint is ideal for a tranquil escape from the humdrum of daily life.

Where to Stay in Munnar?

For a family vacation that ticks all the boxes—beauty, leisure, and unforgettable experiences—look no further than Club Mahindra Munnar Resort, one of the best resorts in Kerala. Nestled among the lush hills and serene valleys of Munnar, this is the perfect place for families to bond and create cherished memories.

Witness the captivating art of Kalarippayattu within the resort itself, tantalize your taste buds with a traditional Sadhya feast at their in-house restaurant, the Tea Room, and let your little ones unleash their energy in the kid-friendly Play Area.

What sets Club Mahindra Munnar Resort apart is its location amidst the sculpted tea plantations that define Munnar's landscape. Enveloped by this emerald scenery, the resort offers spacious rooms furnished with beds so soft, you'd be tempted to laze the day away. And why not? With awe-inspiring views unfolding right before your eyes, you might find it hard to leave your comfortable cocoon. This is what makes this one the best resort in Munnar.

So, for a vacation that promises both adventure and tranquility, wrapped in luxurious comfort, Club Mahindra Munnar Resort is the destination that you and your family must experience.

