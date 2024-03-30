A Round-up of the Home-grown Brands to Look at from March 2024

1. Tahiliya Introducing a leading brand: Tahiliya.com, India's premier destination for Ethnic Womenswear. Tahiliya has surged to the forefront with its latest Summer '24 collection, showcasing exquisite Jaipuri Block-Printed & Lucknowi Hand-Embroidered Chikankari Kurtas & Sets, perfect for staying cool this season.

Crafted by and for women, Tahiliya stands out for its use of premium fabrics like Kota Doria, Mul Cotton, and Voile Cotton, expertly blended to create stunning ensembles. From everyday wear to office attire and special occasions, Tahiliya's versatile outfits are a must-have this summer.

With affordable pricing and perks like complimentary express shipping, shopping at Tahiliya is irresistible. Don't miss out on beating the heat this season with Tahiliya.

2. Mantra Herbal

In a world where beauty trends come and go, the allure of Ayurvedic skincare has stood the test of time. Ayurveda offers a holistic approach to both beauty and wellness. Mantra Herbal is an initiative of the Baidyanath Group, a name synonymous with Ayurveda since 1917.

Mantra is a restorative, homegrown personal care brand that embodies the teachings of Ayurveda, and provides simple and 100 % natural products. It addresses all common personal care needs relating to Skin, Body, Hair, and overall Wellness & Spa for both men and women. Mantra’s products are cruelty-free, non-toxic and manufactured in a WHO-GMP-certified facility.

Committed to creating a synergy between tradition and innovation, Mantra Herbal exemplifies this philosophy by collaborating with highly knowledgeable Vaidyas (Ayurvedic doctors) for its R&D. These experts bring forth time-tested insights, enriching our products with the depths of Ayurvedic wisdom while catering to the contemporary needs of today’s individuals.

3. The Clothing Factory

The Clothing Factory is a dynamic brand formed by a group of skilled artisans, craftsmen, and homemakers committed to delivering premium quality in every garment it produces. Every step is meticulously executed in the brand's factory, from the cutting process to the intricate finishing touches. Its dedicated workforce, fueled by their passion stories, serves as the driving force behind its daily pursuit of excellence. The brand's unwavering dedication to innovation, drawing inspiration from modern design concepts that challenge traditional craftsmanship norms, distinguishes it from other brands.

Its collaborations with shows like Netflix's "Emily in Paris," as well as iconic characters from Nickelodeon such as SpongeBob SquarePants and Garfield, highlight the brand's adaptability and creativity, showcasing its ability to infuse its artisanal skills into various themes and audiences.

4. Adrisya

Under the visionary leadership of Shabnam Bhojwani, Adrisya is not only redefining luxury jewellery but also expanding its reach globally. As an online jewellery boutique, Adrisya offers discerning customers around the world access to its exquisite collection, showcasing a fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary elegance.

With a commitment to quality and authenticity, Adrisya has garnered acclaim for its meticulously crafted pieces, each designed to exude sophistication and grace. Through strategic online initiatives, Adrisya has successfully established itself as a premier destination for luxury jewellery, catering to a diverse clientele seeking timeless elegance.

Experience the epitome of luxury and style with Adrisya's captivating collection, curated to adorn you with grace and sophistication, no matter where you are in the world. Explore the exquisite range at adrisya.in and elevate your jewellery collection to new heights of elegance.

5. The Green Collective

The Green Collective is a brand weaving sustainability through artisanal craftsmanship with a touch of northeastern heritage. The brand is originated from a small town once famous but now faded into anonymity, for its art of “caning”, where time stands still, and artisans struggle to keep its rich heritage alive.

It is an artisan-forward home décor and lifestyle brand with a conscience. The brand uses cane/ rattan, water hyacinth, moonj, pine needles, bamboo, and other earth-friendly materials to make beautiful, multi-functional, handcrafted products for your home. The primary USP of the brand has been its community of women artisans. They want to revive and preserve the dying art of caning while empowering the artisanal community of women.

6. PHUE

PHUE is a maximalist fashion brand that believes in curating art for fashion and celebrating the power of hue. They focus on providing clothing described as wearable art, bringing art onto a platform for anyone who wants to be the connoisseur of their own story. The brand is seeking to bring a new wave of surrealism to the fashion industry. By blending maximalist fashion and art, PHUE creates clothing that is truly unique and distinctive.

PHUE’s collections are composed of bold and vibrant colours, intricate prints, and details. The clothes are figure-hugging, flattering, and statement silhouettes that are functional at the same time. This allows the wearer to move and express themselves freely while feeling their most confident and powerful self.

7. Himaira

Himaira is a homegrown skincare brand with a commitment to harnessing nature’s wizardry and innovation to create skincare solutions tailored to the Indian climate. With a strong emphasis on quality, research, and accessibility, Himaira aims to revolutionize beauty routines and elevate the reputation of 'Made In India' on the global skincare stage. By combining the finest botanical ingredients, cutting-edge laboratory expertise, and a genuine commitment to skincare, Himaira has formulated products that cater to the unique needs of all Indian skin types. Their beauty range prioritizes formulas that enhance your natural beauty while providing nourishment, ensuring that you can embrace your individuality with confidence.

8. House of Vardha

House of Vardha is a homegrown ethnic wear brand established in 2020 with the motive of making authentic and regional weaves accessible to all. From the illustrious House of Vardha comes luxury saree collections, where feather-soft silk sarees and satin sarees emerge as the epitome of sophistication, seamlessly intertwining comfort and couture. The brand is known for its high quality and reasonable pricing. It has crafted its mastery in reviving tradition and culture through fashion.

It wants to showcase Indian tradition and culture through fashion. House of Vardha has been one of the top centres of Banarasi and Kanjivaram sarees. Each saree has the sheer elegance and delicate detailing of gold zari work adding a nonchalance to it.

9. Svarasya

Svarasya, meaning ‘inner essence’, is born out of immense passion for raising beauty consciousness with focus on Ayurveda & Yoga selfcare rituals in their skincare approach. The brand infuses ancient Ayurveda beauty philosophy in its high-performance skincare range driven from earthy ingredients.

Founded in 2018 by Deepti Sehgal, a Yoga & Ayurveda Teacher, and a Macrobiotic Nutritionist, the brand focusses on reviving the ancient skincare formulations from the traditions of Ayurveda and Oriental cultures. Svarasya’s most ancient Ayurveda formulation is as old as 5000-year-old timeless Shata Dhauta Ghrita, 100-times washed ghee cream. Svarasya is highly focussed on raising beauty consciousness through its educational beauty inside-out zoom workshops and YouTube series.

