A self-love campaign that’s all about loving yourself just the way you are

Are you tired of the unrealistic beauty standards that the industry presents to the world and unable to relate to them? Shyaway.com, a popular Indian lingerie brand, has announced their self-love campaign, #IMeMyself to break the taboo by representing real women from the real world. This campaign is designed to encourage women to embrace their unique beauty and to love and accept themselves just as they are.

In a society where conventional beauty standards reign supreme, most of us have struggled with some form of insecurity at some point in our lives. This lack of self-love robs women of their happiness and peace of mind. Through this unique and powerful initiative, Shyaway.com wants women to break free from all that constrains them from being their true selves and embrace every aspect of who they are. The Indian lingerie company has enlisted the assistance of body-positive models from all walks of life to star in their latest campaign, which encourages women to accept themselves. From stretch marks to cellulite, these beautiful ladies proudly embrace themselves in the hopes that others will be inspired to do the same..

Commenting on the campaign, the founder, Gopinathan Ramachandran, says, "#IMeMyself is more than a hashtag for us; it’s a movement that we believe in wholeheartedly. It was made by women, of women, and for women. This is our way of giving back to all the beautiful women out there who have constantly been judged and ridiculed for not conforming to society's unrealistic standards of beauty. We hope that through this campaign we can help every woman feel beautiful and confident in her own skin." Watch the video here - https://shwy.me/rv1nb83y64xte/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.