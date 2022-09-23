A special gift this Diwali? Name a star after your loved ones!

This Diwali, let the stars be a testimony of your affection! Star-Name-Registry.com is now open in India and they offer an amazing proposition – you can now name a star after your loved ones. You can visit their website, fill out the form and boom, you are done – a star will be registered in the Star-Name-Registry India within 24 hours. The star coordinates are used only once within their star register and can never be used twice, once registered by a name.

Star Name Registry offers three packages of gifting, which you can pick and choose as per your needs. With a 24*7 customer service option and an option to turn your chosen star into a Gift set which will be shipped free of cost, they are here to change the way the gifting scenario works in India.

While talking about the concept the CEO of the company says, “With changing times, the art of gifting is also evolving, therefore, unique concepts are making a place for themselves and naming a star is one of them. Honestly, it is definitely one of the best gifts that anyone gives to their loved ones. With being one of its kind it is also extremely thoughtful and has a deep meaning behind it as well. There is a notion that runs around about ‘name a star’ being an expensive and complicated affair. However, Star-Name-Registry.com makes sure that each of the procedures becomes easy, be it registration or delivery. “

After getting a star registered under the desired name with Star Name Registry a person can easily find it under sky.google.com. However, this does not give any person legal authority over the stars because they are considered celestial entities and are regarded to be universally owned. Despite that, the sheer scale of the gift is sure to wow a lot of people in India – where star gifting has a concept is being introduced on such a scale for the first time. Given the fact that the festive season in India is also around the corner, there is no doubt you should waste no time and ensure you gift your loved ones something that will literally be “written in the stars”!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.