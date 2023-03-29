A Spring in Your Step

Spring is here, bringing with it blue skies, a riot of multicolored blooms, and a mood for weekend getaways and vacations. It is time to change your wardrobe to a lighter, breezier, more colorful palette. To mirror the spirit of the season, we bring to you footwear picks that will take you from busy days to holidays, active days to relaxing evenings, in maximum style and heaps of comfort. Discover our top five footwear picks for women and men this summer:

For timeless style and unparalleled comfort, opt for these Arizona Big Buckle sandals by BIRKENSTOCK. The popular dual-strap slip-on sandals with big adjustable buckles make a striking style statement. The natural leather sandals have a patent finish that adds to the luxe yet casual appeal of the tomato red sandal. The color-coordinated buckles and outsole complete the bold look of the women’s sandal. The anatomically shaped footbed lends unparalleled comfort. Pair the luscious and bright sandals with color-blocked ensembles, summer dresses, loose shirts, flared pants, draped dresses, etc.

Add a dash of color to your shoe racks with these Logo Debossed Slip-On Espadrilles by Coach. The men’s closed-toe casual shoes are made using soft suede with a debossed logo and detailed with jute trim. The lug sole offers stability, and the slim notch allows for easy wearing and removal. The soothing mint green espadrilles are ideal for a relaxing vacation by the beach. Pair them with loose cotton shirts, linen pants, cargo shorts, basic t-shirts, jeans, etc.

Every woman needs a sandal that pairs well with everything, and these Chunky Chain-Link Slide Sandals by Charles and Keith fit the bill perfectly. The slip-on sandals feature a single strap with chunky chain-link detail with a matte finish. The soft square toe and a low block heel elevate the elegance of the sandal. The sober camel brown shade makes this sandal highly versatile. Wear it for an effortless day-to-night look with A-line dresses, light summer layering, flowy tunics, and more.

Nothing speaks of laid-back casual more than these unisex Striped Strap Slides by Bottega Veneta. The marigold yellow rubber slides feature a single broad strap with an embossed striped pattern that adds textural interest. The waterproof slip-ons are perfect for a day spent at the beach or poolside. Pair the cheery slides with swimwear, beachwear, printed shirts, denim shorts, etc. for a cool and casual look.

Fun, bright, and summery, the BIRKENSTOCK Bend is a must-have this season. The lace-up sneakers are available in a shade of blue that is reminiscent of clear summer skies. The embossed suede shoes have an additional PU midsole for infallible shock absorption. The color-coordinated laces and outsole make this unisex shoe a statement accessory. The iconic footbed makes this sneaker highly coveted. Pair Bend with chinos, skater dresses, joggers, t-shirts, light jackets, etc. for a sprightly look.

Revel in a world of colorful, statement accessories this season. It is time to experiment with and showcase the best of your effortless style with striking, unconventional footwear choices this season. Time to add your faves to the cart!

