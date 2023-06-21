A Stone Can Stir Emotions: 5 Things to Note Before Buying

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Home is more than just a physical space; it is a reflection of buyers' personalities, a sanctuary to seek comfort, peace, and a sense of belonging. Every element of a home contributes to the overall ambience and affects emotions. One such element that holds significant power is flooring made of natural stone. The choice of natural stone in houses can significantly impact emotional well-being. This article explores the connection between natural stone and human emotions and discusses five essential considerations when choosing the right stone for a building.

1. Avoid ‘Brain Fuzz’

The patterns and textures on the floors of a building effect visual flow and coherence

The patterns and textures on the floors of a building play a vital role in creating a calming environment. However, uneven patterns can have an adverse effect on emotions, causing what researchers refer to as "Brain Fuzz". Uneven patterns disrupt the visual flow and coherence, leading to a sense of unease and distraction. Unfortunately, replacing floors frequently is not a feasible option for most homeowners, which can create a feeling of helplessness when living with patterns that irk us.

To address this issue, experts from Stonex, a leading natural stone provider, recommend selecting slabs of more than 40 square feet. Choosing larger slabs allows for a cohesive flow of vein patterns, reducing the visual disruptions caused by unevenness.

2. Choose International standards

Across the world and most developed economies sell 20 mm thickness, but unfortunately, there is not much awareness in India. Globally this is mandatory because 20 mm thickness is barely essential to ensure that the aesthetic value of the stone is not diminished over years of wear and tear.

3. Ensure Stone Harmony

The presence of natural stone can also influence the way light interacts with the surfaces and objects within the homes. Distorted reflections, especially when viewing furniture or decorative items, can disrupt the harmonious ambience one seeks to create. A study published in the journal PLOS One in 2014 examined the effects of visual distortion on brain activity in healthy adults, highlighting the impact of distorted reflections on one’s perception and emotional well-being.

To maintain a harmonious ambience, Stonex recommends buying slabs that are 100% calibrated so that there is no undulation on the surface, eliminating the potential for distorted reflections. 100% calibration means if one is buying a 20 mm thick stone, it should be 20 mm all across. Perfectly calibrated stone also enhances the aesthetic appeal of interior décor, creating a visually pleasing and emotionally satisfying environment.

4. Buy Pre-polished slabs

Opt for pre-polished slabs to eliminate any uncertainties. Cutting marble is complex, and it is impossible to predict the colour patterns and texture hidden underneath without polishing

Opt for pre-polished slabs to eliminate any uncertainties. Cutting marble is complex, and it is impossible to predict the colour patterns and texture hidden underneath without polishing. In many cases, these ugly realities are revealed after a consumer buys a stone and polishes it at home. Unfortunately, there is no going back after that. Hence it is always recommended to buy a pre-polished slab to ensure ‘what you see is what you buy’, It minimises the chances of any unpleasant surprises after purchase.

5. Know the origin of the stone

Check the authenticity of the marble's provenance story and its origin of sourcing. Understanding the source and processing of the stone provides insights into its quality and authenticity.In conclusion, the impact of natural stone on human emotions should not be underestimated. By carefully considering the factors mentioned above when choosing the right stone for a building. To create a space that fosters a positive emotional experience, choose wisely, and let the beauty of natural stone elevate living space(s) to new emotional heights.

