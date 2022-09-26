A sui generis initiative shaping better business prospects for India

To all our congruent readers out there, Business Connect- one of India’s most preferred business magazines- successfully hosted its mega gathering- Indo-Asia Business Excellence Summit 2022 on 10th September 2022 at Hyatt Centric, Janakpuri West, New Delhi. Hosting such a great event of such a big magnitude aligning with the growth of the Indian economy while addressing the Indo-ASEAN relationship was quite a commendable step indeed. As per the Publisher and founder of the esteemed magazine- Abhishek Kumar Dubey, the concept behind the summit was derived from our Hon’ble PM Narender Modi’s speech at the 18th ASEAN Summit that was delivered via virtual conference. He clearly emphasized that the year 2022 marks the completion of 30 years of India's partnership with ASEAN. Hence, to mark this important milestone India will celebrate 2022 as 'ASEAN-India Friendship Year' while engaging more and more and focusing on increasing trade relations with Asian countries, which is a simple solution for INDIA to realize her mission to become a 5-Trillion Economy by 2030. Though the Government of India is not leaving any stone unturned to facilitate better relations on both ends, Business Connect recognizes its core responsibility of contributing its part in enhancing the growth of the Indian economy.

Most importantly, this assembly has proved to be a lucrative happening for the entrepreneurial ecosystem and was graced with the presence of different dignitaries of varied repute. Here, business leaders dived into latent aspects of the business world that were mandatory to be discussed for a radiant future. Alongside the graceful presence of a few luminaries hailing from Neeti Ayog, political background, Foreign Embassy, known think tanks, FICCI/CII/PHDCCI, KPMG/Earnest & Young, education space, media fraternity and entertainment industry, our chief guest- Mrs. Jaya Prada- a renowned Bollywood actress and former member of Rajya Sabha augmented the enthusiasm in the atmosphere. All the dignitaries and our chief guests avidly distributed awards as well as certifications to the respective winners that boosted the awardees’ confidence higher aloft. It goes without saying that every attendee was mesmerized by the arrangements and the hospitality that the majority of them claimed to be a lifetime of the memorable experience.

About us

We serve as a platform that brings together entrepreneurs, executive officers and venture capitalists from a variety of sectors. We connect with our readers through our monthly edition carving our way steadily towards the highest readership figures of top-level investors and executives in India. Our focus is concentrated on publishing inspirational success stories of business houses and innovations spread across the globe in the entrepreneurship world. If your interest lies in the world business market, we are your best choice to know what happened in the life backstage of all sorts of flourished and budding businesses. BUSINESS CONNECT is the window into the minds of the business leaders of India and a reflection of entrepreneurial happenings across the start-up ecosystem.

Felicitations to the awardees

Concerning our summit, we would like to share the list of our venerated awardees who have been recognized with special titles for their extraordinary contribution across various industrial segments. The worthy mentions are as follows-

IIT Ropar- Technology and Innovation Foundation(AWaDH)- Dr. Pushpendra Pal Singh- Associate Dean & Project Director

IMS Ghaziabad- Dr Urvashi Makkar- Director

IDBI Intech Ltd.- Surajit Roy- Managing Director & CEO

Regatta Consultancy Services- Vrishali Mulay- Founder & Director

Coact Imprints Private Limited- Hitesh Valecha- Founder and CEO

Synigoros Partners- Shinu J. Pillai- Founder

360 Degree Cloud Technologies- Siddhartha Sehgal- CEO

Shloka Concepts- Shreya Shetty- Founder and CEO

Juno consultants- Nitin Mittal - CEO

EuroKids- Seshasai KVS - CEO

Contentholic- Suneet Kumar Singh- Founder

Mediplor- Ranjeet Chandra- Director

Outworks Solutions Pvt. Ltd.- Ankur Gupta Senior Vice President

Rajeshwari & Associates- Rajeshwari Hariharan- Managing Partner

Moblog Media- Dharmendra Singh- Founder

NETTANTRA TECHNOLOGIES INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED- Pitabas Behera- Director

Interra IT- Asoke K Laha- President & CEO

RMX Industries Pvt. Ltd. BluBird- Abhinav Rastogi- CEO

ESEARCH LOGIX TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.- Alekh Verma- Founder and CEO

Nuts for Us Pvt. Ltd. - Dr. Tania Nijhawan - Director

Ayu Swasth Pvt. Ltd. - Dr. Arun Gupta - Director

Starworth Infrastructure and Construction Ltd. - Satyanarayana K - Managing Director

Tree of Life Resorts & Hotels - Pravin Bhhardwaj - VP of Sales & Marketing

e-Ashwa Automotive Pvt. Ltd. - Vikas Gupta - Founder, CEO and CFO

Aone Outsourcing Solutions Private Limited - Poonam Rajput - Co-founder and Deepak Rajput - Co-founder

iXceed Solutions- Yogita Tulsiani- Director & Co-Founder

Humanoid Systems Pvt. Ltd.- Viswesh Suresh Madav- Founder and Director

Fixderma India Pvt. Ltd.- Shaily Mehrotra- CEO

Go Green Warehouses Pvt. Ltd.- Santosh Kumar Sahu- Director

Cognativ- Anil Charan- Managing Director

Dream Constructions- Sushil Bajaj- Chairman

Powermax Fitness India Pvt. Ltd.- Sanjay Kumar Goyal- Director

Agribid Pvt. Ltd.- Chetan Suvarna- Co-Founder

SoftServ- Manoj Pipersania- Founder/CEO Ashutosh Vyas- CTO/Co-Founder

JEEVAN INFOTECH INDIA PVT. LTD.- R Shanmuga Sundaram- Founder & Managing Director

Stylekonnects- Nidhi Mour- Founder

Aseries Envirotek India Pvt. Ltd.- Amar Singh Yadav- Founder and CEO

Cleanmax Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Pramod Deore- COO

HyLyt by SocioRAC Online LLP- Rajat Singhania- Founder and CVO

Starkle- Baruni Verma- Founder and CEO

Core Diagnostics - Dinesh Chauhan- CEO

Morlatis Engineering and Construction Pvt. Ltd.- Amit Kumar- Managing Director

Kalinga Commercial Corporation Ltd.- Dr. Soumya Ranjan Samal- Chairman & Managing Director

Construction Skill Development Council of India- Narendra Deshpande- CEO

Design Dixon- Ankit Gupta- Founder & CEO

LITHIUM POWER- Deepak Pathak- Founder & Director

Suchirindia Hotels & Resorts (P) Ltd.- Roopali Kiron- Director

Avance Insights Private Ltd.- Rahul Verma- Managing Director

Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital- Mritun Jay Kumar Tiwary- Founder

Quality HUB India- Aryan Viswakarma- CEO

Helo Health- Sandeep Bhatia- Founder

Vani Kabir Multiverse Pvt. Ltd.- Master Dr. Vani Kabir- Founder

Same Day Shifting (United Arts Logistics India Pvt. Ltd)- Annurag Sharma- Managing Director

Baknet Cyber Solutions- Ramandeep Singh Bakshi- Director

Lawssistance- Mira Banga- Advocate

Vidhisastras- Advocates & Solicitors- Ashish Deep Verma- Founder & Managing Partner

Nextage Technologies- Arun Sandilya- Founder & CEO

Riota Pvt. Ltd.- Dr N Padmanaban- Founder & CEO

Tyronix- Avnish Panday- Director

SSRA Legal- Kushal Bansal- Partner

Proultimus Consulting Pvt. Ltd.- Adarsh Kumar- Partner Consultant

Korporate Ladders Career Management Services- Amit Rathi- Founder & CEO

TRC Corporate Consulting Pvt. Ltd.- Ankit Chadha- Managing Director

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.