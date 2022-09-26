A sui generis initiative shaping better business prospects for India
Business Connect- one of India’s most preferred business magazines- successfully hosted its mega gathering- Indo-Asia Business Excellence Summit 2022 on 10th September 2022 at Hyatt Centric, Janakpuri West, New Delhi
To all our congruent readers out there, Business Connect- one of India’s most preferred business magazines- successfully hosted its mega gathering- Indo-Asia Business Excellence Summit 2022 on 10th September 2022 at Hyatt Centric, Janakpuri West, New Delhi. Hosting such a great event of such a big magnitude aligning with the growth of the Indian economy while addressing the Indo-ASEAN relationship was quite a commendable step indeed. As per the Publisher and founder of the esteemed magazine- Abhishek Kumar Dubey, the concept behind the summit was derived from our Hon’ble PM Narender Modi’s speech at the 18th ASEAN Summit that was delivered via virtual conference. He clearly emphasized that the year 2022 marks the completion of 30 years of India's partnership with ASEAN. Hence, to mark this important milestone India will celebrate 2022 as 'ASEAN-India Friendship Year' while engaging more and more and focusing on increasing trade relations with Asian countries, which is a simple solution for INDIA to realize her mission to become a 5-Trillion Economy by 2030. Though the Government of India is not leaving any stone unturned to facilitate better relations on both ends, Business Connect recognizes its core responsibility of contributing its part in enhancing the growth of the Indian economy.
Most importantly, this assembly has proved to be a lucrative happening for the entrepreneurial ecosystem and was graced with the presence of different dignitaries of varied repute. Here, business leaders dived into latent aspects of the business world that were mandatory to be discussed for a radiant future. Alongside the graceful presence of a few luminaries hailing from Neeti Ayog, political background, Foreign Embassy, known think tanks, FICCI/CII/PHDCCI, KPMG/Earnest & Young, education space, media fraternity and entertainment industry, our chief guest- Mrs. Jaya Prada- a renowned Bollywood actress and former member of Rajya Sabha augmented the enthusiasm in the atmosphere. All the dignitaries and our chief guests avidly distributed awards as well as certifications to the respective winners that boosted the awardees’ confidence higher aloft. It goes without saying that every attendee was mesmerized by the arrangements and the hospitality that the majority of them claimed to be a lifetime of the memorable experience.
About us
We serve as a platform that brings together entrepreneurs, executive officers and venture capitalists from a variety of sectors. We connect with our readers through our monthly edition carving our way steadily towards the highest readership figures of top-level investors and executives in India. Our focus is concentrated on publishing inspirational success stories of business houses and innovations spread across the globe in the entrepreneurship world. If your interest lies in the world business market, we are your best choice to know what happened in the life backstage of all sorts of flourished and budding businesses. BUSINESS CONNECT is the window into the minds of the business leaders of India and a reflection of entrepreneurial happenings across the start-up ecosystem.
Felicitations to the awardees
Concerning our summit, we would like to share the list of our venerated awardees who have been recognized with special titles for their extraordinary contribution across various industrial segments. The worthy mentions are as follows-
- IIT Ropar- Technology and Innovation Foundation(AWaDH)- Dr. Pushpendra Pal Singh- Associate Dean & Project Director
- IMS Ghaziabad- Dr Urvashi Makkar- Director
- IDBI Intech Ltd.- Surajit Roy- Managing Director & CEO
- Regatta Consultancy Services- Vrishali Mulay- Founder & Director
- Coact Imprints Private Limited- Hitesh Valecha- Founder and CEO
- Synigoros Partners- Shinu J. Pillai- Founder
- 360 Degree Cloud Technologies- Siddhartha Sehgal- CEO
- Shloka Concepts- Shreya Shetty- Founder and CEO
- Juno consultants- Nitin Mittal - CEO
- EuroKids- Seshasai KVS - CEO
- Contentholic- Suneet Kumar Singh- Founder
- Mediplor- Ranjeet Chandra- Director
- Outworks Solutions Pvt. Ltd.- Ankur Gupta Senior Vice President
- Rajeshwari & Associates- Rajeshwari Hariharan- Managing Partner
- Moblog Media- Dharmendra Singh- Founder
- NETTANTRA TECHNOLOGIES INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED- Pitabas Behera- Director
- Interra IT- Asoke K Laha- President & CEO
- RMX Industries Pvt. Ltd. BluBird- Abhinav Rastogi- CEO
- ESEARCH LOGIX TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.- Alekh Verma- Founder and CEO
- Nuts for Us Pvt. Ltd. - Dr. Tania Nijhawan - Director
- Ayu Swasth Pvt. Ltd. - Dr. Arun Gupta - Director
- Starworth Infrastructure and Construction Ltd. - Satyanarayana K - Managing Director
- Tree of Life Resorts & Hotels - Pravin Bhhardwaj - VP of Sales & Marketing
- e-Ashwa Automotive Pvt. Ltd. - Vikas Gupta - Founder, CEO and CFO
- Aone Outsourcing Solutions Private Limited - Poonam Rajput - Co-founder and Deepak Rajput - Co-founder
- iXceed Solutions- Yogita Tulsiani- Director & Co-Founder
- Humanoid Systems Pvt. Ltd.- Viswesh Suresh Madav- Founder and Director
- Fixderma India Pvt. Ltd.- Shaily Mehrotra- CEO
- Go Green Warehouses Pvt. Ltd.- Santosh Kumar Sahu- Director
- Cognativ- Anil Charan- Managing Director
- Dream Constructions- Sushil Bajaj- Chairman
- Powermax Fitness India Pvt. Ltd.- Sanjay Kumar Goyal- Director
- Agribid Pvt. Ltd.- Chetan Suvarna- Co-Founder
- SoftServ- Manoj Pipersania- Founder/CEO Ashutosh Vyas- CTO/Co-Founder
- JEEVAN INFOTECH INDIA PVT. LTD.- R Shanmuga Sundaram- Founder & Managing Director
- Stylekonnects- Nidhi Mour- Founder
- Aseries Envirotek India Pvt. Ltd.- Amar Singh Yadav- Founder and CEO
- Cleanmax Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Pramod Deore- COO
- HyLyt by SocioRAC Online LLP- Rajat Singhania- Founder and CVO
- Starkle- Baruni Verma- Founder and CEO
- Core Diagnostics - Dinesh Chauhan- CEO
- Morlatis Engineering and Construction Pvt. Ltd.- Amit Kumar- Managing Director
- Kalinga Commercial Corporation Ltd.- Dr. Soumya Ranjan Samal- Chairman & Managing Director
- Construction Skill Development Council of India- Narendra Deshpande- CEO
- Design Dixon- Ankit Gupta- Founder & CEO
- LITHIUM POWER- Deepak Pathak- Founder & Director
- Suchirindia Hotels & Resorts (P) Ltd.- Roopali Kiron- Director
- Avance Insights Private Ltd.- Rahul Verma- Managing Director
- Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital- Mritun Jay Kumar Tiwary- Founder
- Quality HUB India- Aryan Viswakarma- CEO
- Helo Health- Sandeep Bhatia- Founder
- Vani Kabir Multiverse Pvt. Ltd.- Master Dr. Vani Kabir- Founder
- Same Day Shifting (United Arts Logistics India Pvt. Ltd)- Annurag Sharma- Managing Director
- Baknet Cyber Solutions- Ramandeep Singh Bakshi- Director
- Lawssistance- Mira Banga- Advocate
- Vidhisastras- Advocates & Solicitors- Ashish Deep Verma- Founder & Managing Partner
- Nextage Technologies- Arun Sandilya- Founder & CEO
- Riota Pvt. Ltd.- Dr N Padmanaban- Founder & CEO
- Tyronix- Avnish Panday- Director
- SSRA Legal- Kushal Bansal- Partner
- Proultimus Consulting Pvt. Ltd.- Adarsh Kumar- Partner Consultant
- Korporate Ladders Career Management Services- Amit Rathi- Founder & CEO
- TRC Corporate Consulting Pvt. Ltd.- Ankit Chadha- Managing Director
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics